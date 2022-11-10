Week 10 Fantasy Football Stats: Dak's rushing, Mixon's outlook & Falcons/Panthers preview
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are back for another Stat Nerd Thursday, where they provide (at least) one stat for all 32 NFL teams.
This week, the guys focus in on Dak Prescott’s return to running the ball, talk about Joe Mixon’s rest of season outlook, and talk about a couple of QBs (Justin Herbert & Lamar Jackson) that are struggling to make things work without any healthy receivers.
After going through 30 teams, and getting a mid-podcast update on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, the guys preview what looks to be a messy game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers.
03:00 Philadelphia Eagles
05:30 Minnesota Vikings
09:15 Buffalo Bills
12:50 Dallas Cowboys
15:45 Kansas City Chiefs
21:20 New York Giants
23:35 Baltimore Ravens
26:30 Miami Dolphins
27:45 New York Jets
31:35 Seattle Seahawks
35:45 Los Angeles Chargers
37:55 Tennessee Titans
39:10 Cincinnati Bengals
41:30 New England Patriots
43:00 San Francisco 49ers
47:40 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49:30 Washington Commanders
50:30 Indianapolis Colts
52:00 Cleveland Browns
53:25 Denver Broncos
57:10 Los Angeles Rams
60:00 Arizona Cardinals
61:00 Chicago Bears
62:35 Green Bay Packers
63:25 Jacksonville Jaguars
64:00 New Orleans Saints
65:00 Detroit Lions
67:00 Las Vegas Raiders
68:25 Pittsburgh Steelers
70:35 Houston Texans
73:20 TNF Preview: Falcons at Panthers
Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts
Comments / 0