ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Golden State hosts Cleveland after Curry’s 47-point game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (4-7, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State faces the Cleveland Cavaliers after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State went 53-29 overall with a 31-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors averaged 111.0 points per game last season, 44.6 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

Cleveland went 44-38 overall with a 19-22 record on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second chance points and 35.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?

It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith on why the Lakers have to trade LeBron James

On Thursday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith argued that the Los Angeles Lakers have to trade forward LeBron James if they want to give themselves a better future. Smith’s argument is rooted in the fact that the Lakers are one of the worst shooting teams in the league right now. Smith also mentions that he likes what rookie head coach Darvin Ham is doing in terms of creating an effective offensive scheme and that the big 3 of James, forward Anthony Davis, and guard Russell Westbrook are playing well in their respective roles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond reveals why Warriors had to explore KD trade return

Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Pistons take on the Raptors on 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (7-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game skid when the Pistons play Toronto. The Pistons are 1-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1- when it...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

George and the Clippers take on conference foe Houston

Los Angeles Clippers (7-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (2-11, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets host Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play. The Rockets are 1-8 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 0-1...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Charlotte faces Orlando on 8-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (3-11, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte enters the matchup against Orlando after losing eight straight games. The Magic are 1-5 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Washington faces Memphis, aims for 4th straight win

Memphis Grizzlies (9-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington comes into a matchup with Memphis as winners of three straight games. The Wizards are 4-3 in home games. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Durant, Nets set for matchup with the Lakers

Brooklyn Nets (6-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-10, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game. The Lakers are 2-5 on their home court. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with Miami

Phoenix Suns (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker leads Phoenix into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.7 points per game. The Heat have gone 5-4 at home. Miami is sixth...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Steph envisions 'pick-your-poison' offense for Warriors

The Warriors find themselves at 4-7 to start the 2022-23 NBA season, not the ideal start to the repeat campaign the defending champions had envisioned. Nonetheless, after a recent 0-5 road trip, the Warriors picked up a come from behind on the back of Steph Curry, who had a 47-point performance in the 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Sonya Curry reveals Klay thanked her for uplifting IG comment

Mothers tend to know best, even when they aren’t your own. Klay Thompson learned that in the best way after Sonya Curry, mother of his teammate Steph Curry, offered him some heartfelt advice during a tough time last month. In a recent appearance on the “Your Mom” podcast, Sonya...
The Associated Press

Loyola Marymount (CA) secures 85-75 victory against UC Davis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cameron Shelton’s 24 points helped Loyola Marymount (CA) defeat UC Davis 85-75 Saturday night. Shelton added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Lions (2-1). Keli Leaupepe scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 4 from distance), and added 12 rebounds. Chance Stephens shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
DAVIS, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy