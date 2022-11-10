ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

aeroroutes.com

Canada Jetlines Schedules Melbourne FL Launch in Jan 2023

Canada Jetlines yesterday (10NOV22) announced its second US route launch, where it’ll be offering Toronto – Melbourne FL route. The airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route once weekly, starting 19JAN23. AU200 YYZ0900 – 1143MLB 320 4. AU201 MLB1512 – 1755YYZ 320 4.
aeroroutes.com

AirAsia X Resumes Denpasar Service From late-Nov 2022

AirAsia X in late-November 2022 is resuming Kuala Lumpur – Denpasar service, previously served until March 2020. The airline will initially operate 5 weekly flights from 24NOV22, increasing to daily by 04DEC22. This route is operated by Airbus A330-300 aircraft. D7798 KUL0910 – 1215DPS 333 D. D7799 DPS1325...
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights

Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
aeroroutes.com

LIFT Adds Cape Town – Durban Service in late-Nov 2022

South African carrier LIFT in late-November 2022 is launching new domestic route, operating Cape Town – Durban nonstop flight. Opened for reservation this week, the airline will operate 2 daily flights from 25NOV22. GE372 CPT0600 – 0805DUR 320 D. GE374 CPT1500 – 1705DUR 320 D. GE373 DUR0900...
aeroroutes.com

Qingdao Airlines NW22 Domestic Network Additions

Qingdao Airlines during Northern winter 2022/23 season is adding various domestic routes. Due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, planned launch dates on selected routes may continue to see revisions, while operational frequencies may be impacted. Changchun – Ningbo eff 15NOV22 3 weekly A320. Changchun – Weifang. eff 22NOV22 3...
aeroroutes.com

Royal Air Maroc Resumes Porto Service From Dec 2022

Royal Air Maroc in December 2022 plans to resume Casablanca – Porto service, previously served until 2020. The oneWorld member will initially resume this route 3 times weekly on 09DEC22, revising to 2 weekly from 08JAN23. This route is operated by Embraer E190 aircraft. AT996 CMN1615 – 1655OPO E90...

