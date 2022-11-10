Read full article on original website
aeroroutes.com
Canada Jetlines Schedules Melbourne FL Launch in Jan 2023
Canada Jetlines yesterday (10NOV22) announced its second US route launch, where it’ll be offering Toronto – Melbourne FL route. The airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route once weekly, starting 19JAN23. AU200 YYZ0900 – 1143MLB 320 4. AU201 MLB1512 – 1755YYZ 320 4.
aeroroutes.com
AirAsia X Resumes Denpasar Service From late-Nov 2022
AirAsia X in late-November 2022 is resuming Kuala Lumpur – Denpasar service, previously served until March 2020. The airline will initially operate 5 weekly flights from 24NOV22, increasing to daily by 04DEC22. This route is operated by Airbus A330-300 aircraft. D7798 KUL0910 – 1215DPS 333 D. D7799 DPS1325...
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
The airline wants to increase the number of premium seats it provides on its planes, but is cutting its highest-price offer: first class.
'Degraded' passenger is forced to crawl off Jetstar plane after flight attendants with a 'language barrier' demanded she pay for a wheelchair
An Australian passenger on a Jetstar flight to Thailand has been left humiliated after she was forced to crawl off the plane, claiming staff wouldn't get her a wheelchair unless she paid extra. Natalie Curtis, from Queensland, said she was offered a special wheelchair that fits in plane aisles when...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
British Airways had to find another plane after a passenger defecated on the floor and smeared feces around the cabin, report says
Emergency services were called after the incident on a Boeing 777 aircraft at Heathrow Airport earlier this month, The Sun reported.
Passengers on a plane could not use the toilets because the tank was full, forcing it to make an unscheduled stopover
A Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Manchester landed in Bilbao, Spain so the septic tank could be emptied and the restrooms reopened, per Sky News.
Boy, 12, desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months is kicked off a Qantas flight due to a major airline blunder
A young boy desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months was left 'distraught' after Qantas refused to let him board a flight to see him. Charlie Mooney, aged 12, was set to fly from Auckland to Bangkok to see his dad for the first time in nine months when he was turned away at the boarding gate.
An airline has apologized after a mother said her 12-year-old son was prevented from boarding a flight unaccompanied
Qantas told Insider it apologized to the family for providing incorrect advice and recognized that it would have been a "frustrating experience."
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
Airline apologizes after a woman says she was forced to crawl off a plane because staff couldn't provide a wheelchair
Natalie Curtis was traveling from Singapore to Bangkok with Australian budget airline Jetstar when she was forced to drag herself off the plane.
Fallen WW2 B-24 Bomber Recently Discovered- Reveals Personal Effects That Will Be Used To Identify Aircraft's MIA Crew
The remains of a lost US aircraft, downed off the coast of Denmark during WWII, have been recovered by marine archaeologists. The aircraft is said to have fallen following a fatal collision.
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
travelnoire.com
American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights
Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
aeroroutes.com
LIFT Adds Cape Town – Durban Service in late-Nov 2022
South African carrier LIFT in late-November 2022 is launching new domestic route, operating Cape Town – Durban nonstop flight. Opened for reservation this week, the airline will operate 2 daily flights from 25NOV22. GE372 CPT0600 – 0805DUR 320 D. GE374 CPT1500 – 1705DUR 320 D. GE373 DUR0900...
aeroroutes.com
Qingdao Airlines NW22 Domestic Network Additions
Qingdao Airlines during Northern winter 2022/23 season is adding various domestic routes. Due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, planned launch dates on selected routes may continue to see revisions, while operational frequencies may be impacted. Changchun – Ningbo eff 15NOV22 3 weekly A320. Changchun – Weifang. eff 22NOV22 3...
How I booked my $18,584 honeymoon business-class flights for less than $200
Honeymoons can be extraordinarily expensive. But, you can save hundreds — or even thousands — by using points and miles. Here's how travel rewards saved me on my business-class honeymoon flights.
aeroroutes.com
Royal Air Maroc Resumes Porto Service From Dec 2022
Royal Air Maroc in December 2022 plans to resume Casablanca – Porto service, previously served until 2020. The oneWorld member will initially resume this route 3 times weekly on 09DEC22, revising to 2 weekly from 08JAN23. This route is operated by Embraer E190 aircraft. AT996 CMN1615 – 1655OPO E90...
A passenger plane was heavily damaged when it overshot the runway during its third landing attempt
A Korean Air plane sustained damage when it landed at Mactan-Cebu Airport in the Philippines during heavy rain. No one was injured.
