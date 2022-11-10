Read full article on original website
Related
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free
Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
epicstream.com
Dragon Age: Absolution Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailers & More Updates
Netflix and BioWare collaborated to produce a new anime series based on the world of the popular fantasy RPG franchise, Dragon Age. All six episodes of Dragon Age: Absolution will be released on the streaming service in December 2022. Credit: Netflix. Dragon Age: Absolution. For those unfamiliar with the video...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19 Free Online
Best sites to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Last updated on Nov 10, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Keeping Up with the Kardashians on this page.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Free Online
Cast: Letitia Wright Lupita Nyong'o Danai Gurira Winston Duke Dominique Thorne. Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
wegotthiscovered.com
Where to watch ‘Splice’ on streaming
Horror maestro Guillermo del Toro has been quite the talk of the town ever since his anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities debuted on Netflix and managed to both terrify and impress viewers. In light of its resounding success, it is only natural for horror aficionados to get busy with re-binging Del Toro’s past masterpieces in the genre, including the 2009 science fiction horror flick, Splice, which more than lives up to its chilling title even though it bombed at the box office despite snagging enough love from critics. But where can you watch this more-than-a-decade-old film?
wegotthiscovered.com
A billion-dollar behemoth that changed cinema forever devours the streaming competition
James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day may have ushered in the CGI revolution and set the standard for blockbuster escapism, but it was the release of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park two years later that stomped along and kicked the doors clean off their hinges. A seamless blend of...
Shonda Rhimes is leading a group of creators upset by Netflix's new ad-supported tier because it interrupts storytelling, report says
CNBC reported that the Bridgerton series creator expressed her concerns about the new tier to Netflix, which now runs about 2.5 minutes of ads per episode.
epicstream.com
Warrior Nun Season 3 Update: Is Netflix Releasing Another Season?
Warrior Nun has finally returned to Netflix with Season 2 after more than two years. The American fantasy series released its first season back in July 2020 and captivated Netflix subscribers with its compelling story, which follows a 19-year-old orphan named Ava Silva (played Alba Baptista) who is gifted with supernatural powers and joins an ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword that has been tasked with vanquishing demons on Earth, and powerful beings from both heaven and hell who want to find and control her.
CNET
Netflix Secret Codes Unlock Tons of Hidden Movies and Shows. Here's How to Use Them
If you're sick of seeing the same list of Netflix TV shows and movies you may like based on your watch history, you know simply scrolling isn't the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in. But there's a...
Ari Emanuel Says Endeavor Sitting Pretty In Era Of AVOD, Surging Sports Rights, Podcast Deals & Live Events; Sees No Hit From Shift In Content Spend
UPDATED with comments from post-earnings conference call: Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said today that if there is a dip in content spending underway, his company “isn’t feeling it.” Responding to the question he gets from Wall Street every quarter now, he ticked off all the high-end deals Endeavor’s made across the entertainment spectrum. “Endeavor is a proxy for content growth and a barometer for overall content, he said — from renewing House of the Dragon co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal’s overall deal with HBO, to a podcast by sportscaster Stephen A. Smith (Known Mercy With Stephen A. Smith) to Keanu Reeves...
The Watcher Tops Nielsen Streaming Top 10 in Chart Debut — Halloween Ends Ranks No. 1 Among Movies
A new Ryan Murphy/Netflix joint, the recently renewed The Watcher, sits atop Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. The Watcher made its Nielsen chart debut during the week of Oct. 10 with nearly 2.4 billion minutes viewed across its seven episodes. Prime Video’s Rings of Power placed No. 2 with 1.14 billion minutes/all eight episodes, followed by Netflix’s recently renewed Dahmer (1.11 billion minutes/10 episodes), Netflix’s The Midnight Club (867 million minutes/10 episodes) and Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (526 million minutes/all nine episodes). Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Oct. 10 were Netflix’s The Great British Baking...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video: Ticket to Paradise Is Now Available To Stream at Home
Although you can still watch it in theaters, Ticket to Paradise is now available to stream -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home." The romantic comedy was released at the end of October 2022 and received a mix reception from film critics (Metascore 50) and general audiences (user score 4.7 at Metacritic). Meanwhile, Ticket to Paradise has racked up $137.5 million at the worldwide box office, so it seems that the film has charmed some general audiences.
The Best Streaming Service Deals And Discounts For November 2022
The best streaming service deals this month, including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Sling TV, and more.
epicstream.com
What Is Kobeni’s Devil? The Best Devil Contract Theories Explained
In Chainsaw Man, Kobeni initially works in Public Safety as a member of Aki's team. Her timid behavior has won fans over as have the impossible situations she keeps finding herself in. But what is Kobeni's Devil? Here are some of the best devil contract theories. Spoiler Warning: There may...
‘Star Wars’ and Studio Ghibli Have Made a Baby Yoda Animated Short
Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli have joined forces for the animated short film “Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies,” marking one of the most auspicious — and adorable — creative partnerships for either entity. The hand-drawn short film, which debuted on Nov. 12 on Disney+, brings together the adorable alien child Grogu from “The Mandalorian” and the anthropomorphized coal dust bunnies from Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning masterpiece “Spirited Away.” The short is the directorial debut of Katsuya Kondo, a veteran Studio Ghibli animator who has served as the animation director on Miyazaki’s features “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and “Ponyo.” The simple, three-minute film begins with Grogu...
Collider
Studio Ghibli Confirms Its Mysterious Lucasfilm Project Is Happening
Legendary Japanese animation studio Ghibli announced today on Twitter they are working on a mysterious project with Lucasfilm, the company responsible for franchises such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Willow. While Studio Ghibli didn’t offer any details about what the new project could be, it wouldn’t be surprising if the two companies partnered up for an episode of Star Wars: Visions.
The Roku Channel just added 10 free music channels
While other streaming services raise prices and introduce new paid tiers with ads, The Roku Channel continues to add new linear channels at no additional cost. In addition to partnering with AMC to bring 11 new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels to the service last week, Roku also launched 10 new linear channels from iHeartRadio.
epicstream.com
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Title Leaks Online
When you mention the MonsterVerse, there will only be two names that will be on top of your head, and following their clash last year, a sequel comes in with Godzilla vs. Kong 2, but its title has been leaked online which seemingly hints that they will be working together, not against each other.
findingfarina.com
IFVOD TV, Is it The New Netflix?
We all enjoy watching movies and TV series in our free time to take our minds off our busy schedules, and IFVOD TV makes this much more accessible. People are more interested in binge-watching thanks to streaming services accessible with a single click. A vast range of programming, including live...
Comments / 0