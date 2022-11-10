ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Faces of UTA: Get to know the 2022 Homecoming Court

UTA’s annual Homecoming week welcomes new, returning and former students to celebrate the university’s athletic teams and school spirit. The week is filled with events such as the Homecoming Bash, Homecoming Street Festival and Homecoming Parade and Saturday’s basketball games. Students voted for king and queen during...
Historic hues: the evolution of UTA’s school colors

From the Confederate colors of red, blue and white to its current scheme of blue, white and orange, the transition of UTA’s colors matches the evolution of its campus. In light of Homecoming week, The Shorthorn explored UTA’s official colors and themes over the years, how the university chose them and how it differs from the University of Texas’ orange and white color scheme.
Homecoming 5K

This year’s Homecoming route is a scenic one throughout the UTA campus. Both walking and running entries are accepted. All proceeds will go to the UTA Emergency Assistance Fund. Open to all UTA students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members. Early Bird Registration (by 10/31/22) Student $12\; Non-Student $22Regular...
Enhancing Student Leadership

Support group for UTA student leaders to discuss leadership issues, such as demands, self-confidence, and overcoming challenges. Registration required: https://forms.office.com/r/ZAXdXX1vQa.
EES Tech Sessions: Dr. Alex Fremier

The UTA Department of Earth and Environmental Science welcomes Washington State's Alex Fremier in this session. Fremier's research interests include fluvial geomorphology and ecology and coupling mechanisms between the ecology and hydro-geomorphic character.
UTA recognizes military community with annual Veterans Day breakfast

The Student Veteran Organization hosted its annual breakfast to celebrate approximately 200 veteran faculty and staff members. Every veteran in attendance received a limited edition UTA-branded steel tumbler with the word “veteran” imprinted on it. Challenge coins were also handed out as a show of appreciation. Veterans Day,...
