Tropical Depression Nicole causes problems as it moves through Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm. The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains by...
GPB evening headlines for November 10, 2022
Tropical Storm Nichole is bringing rain and blustery conditions and complicating plans for many Georgians today. Georgia elections officials are preparing for a December 6th runoff in the US Senate race. A coalition of Southeastern utilities is seeking federal funding for a regional hydrogen hub. Secondary Content. About the author.
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington flips key House seat
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has won election to the U.S. House in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press, providing Democrats with a notable pickup in their bid to keep the chamber. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an...
Cisco Aguilar defeats an election denier to become Nevada's secretary of state
Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected Nevada secretary of state, according to a race call by The Associated Press, sending a blow to one of former President Donald Trump's loyalists in the process. Aguilar, an attorney who spent a number of years on the state's Athletic Commission, defeated Republican Jim...
'Lawmakers: Beyond the Dome' explores the impact of education-centered legislation
Sunday on GPB-TV, a new episode of Lawmakers: Beyond the Dome explores educated-related laws in Georgia. Those laws include House Bill 1178, Parents' Bill of Rights; House Bill 1084, which rules how race is taught in schools; and Senate Bill 377 which focuses on divisive concepts. Host and Capitol correspondent...
Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate committee
ATLANTA — A Georgia Senate committee focused on addressing homelessness heard Wednesday from a variety of Georgians who have directly experienced living on the streets. Those who testified came from diverse backgrounds but shared the common experience of homelessness. They described in frank terms the challenges they faced in trying to bounce back.
Adrian Fontes is elected Arizona secretary of state, beating election denier Finchem
Democrat Adrian Fontes, who previously ran elections for Arizona's largest county, has been narrowly elected to oversee voting in the entire state as secretary of state, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Fontes defeated Republican Mark Finchem, a far-right candidate with ties to the extremist group the...
Georgia Power pushed to expand solar program as state regulators consider 12% rate hike request
At present, solar energy accounts for only about 4.24% of Georgia’s electricity production. So, if Georgia Power intends to meet Southern Company’s commitment to net zero emissions, it will need to add far more than the proposed limits to new solar power.
Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature
Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday's ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats' breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia's legislature on a day when all...
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race
Nevada incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto survived a challenge, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt and helping Democrats hold onto U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press call of the race. Nevada was one of Republicans' top targets as they tried to break the Senate's 50-50 split, and Cortez Masto's reelection was...
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races
As of Friday night, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate. With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected. Only 6 of the outstanding races have had 90% or more of their ballots counted, according to estimates from The Associated Press. In the House, 15 of the outstanding races are in California, which historically has taken a while to complete its tallies.
How Maricopa County defeated election disinformation — for now
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Chairman Bill Gates is the first to tell you he's in a bizarre position. The longtime Republican activist, who once even served as the Arizona state GOP's own election lawyer, is now the target of violent threats and other intimidation by far right extremists. "This...
Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat
Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press. That gives...
A Texas judge strikes down Biden's student loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Las Vegas-area GOP Sheriff Joe Lombardo beats Nevada's incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak
RENO, Nev. – Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will serve as Nevada's next governor, pushing out Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, according to a race call from the Associated Press. Sisolak is the only incumbent governor (so far) to lose reelection in 2022. Key issues in the race were...
Study suggests many more veterans die by suicide — or are at risk of it — than we thought
LISTEN: In recent data from the U.S. Veterans Administration, Georgia bucks a national trend in suicide among former service members. But, as GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports, another study questions the numbers. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive...
Democrat Mark Kelly keeps Senate seat over Trump-endorsed Blake Masters in Arizona
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won a second term, beating GOP challenger Blake Masters. In a race called by the Associated Press, Kelly was up more than 5 percentage points over Masters. The former NASA astronaut was first elected to the Senate in 2020 during a special election following the death of Sen. John McCain.
Tina Kotek is Oregon's new governor, continuing Democrats' rule
Portland, Ore., — In a tight race, Oregonians have elected Democrat Tina Kotek as the state's new governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Kotek, a former state House speaker, beat out her Republican opponent and former state lawmaker Christine Drazan. With the victory, Kotek becomes one of the nation's first openly lesbian governors – a title she shares with Maura Healey, a Democrat elected governor Tuesday in Massachusetts.
Arizona Senate race still undecided as election officials release more ballots
Vote counting centers in Arizona are working full speed ahead on the tabulation of votes to determine key statewide races. Hanging in the balance is the fate of the U.S. Senate as both Republicans and Democrats are trying to gain greater control of the chamber. Maricopa County, which has the...
Voters pass four statewide ballot proposals by large margins
ATLANTA — Georgia voters have overwhelmingly ratified all four legislative proposals on the statewide ballot this year. Three of the four received support from more than 75% of the electorate Tuesday, while the proposal garnering the least “yes” votes still won by 18 percentage points. Two amendments...
