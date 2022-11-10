Read full article on original website
Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners
The record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made news, and not for the exorbitant prize or the extremely low odds of winning -- about 1 in 292.2 million. Early Tuesday, Nov. 8, while lottery players...
The Powerball jackpot is a record $1.9 billion. Winners will be hit with a massive tax bill if they live in these states
It's the largest lottery jackpot ever, but not all winners would receive the same payout.
New omicron subvariants now dominant in the U.S., raising fears of a winter surge
Two new omicron subvariants have become dominant in the United States, raising fears they could fuel yet another surge of COVID-19 infections, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subvariants — called BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 -- appear to be among the most adept...
How redistricting affected the outcome of the elections
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report about how the redrawing of Congressional districts throughout the country affected the outcome of midterm elections. Transcript. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. One of the major winners of the election season wasn't a candidate, per se, but a political tool...
