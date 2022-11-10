Cynthia Bennett & Associates, beautifying the Pasadena area one house at a time

Read full article on original website
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
pasadenanow.com
Search for Property Owner Willing to Host Tiny Village Project in Pasadena Turns Up Empty
No owner of property in Pasadena expressed interest in the use of their land or buildings as a site for a tiny village in Pasadena – a project that could help address the ongoing need for emergency shelter resources among people experiencing homelessness, Housing Director William Huang said in his report published in the Office of the City Manager’s weekly newsletter.
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
signalscv.com
Frontier Toyota sold
Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles. Abraham, who is looking to relocate to the SCV, was previously the general manager of Lithia Motors, Inc./Toyota Downtown Los Angeles. Sale of the dealership closed on Wednesday. The...
daytrippen.com
Lightscape Los Angeles County Arboretum Discount Tickets
Are you ready to be amazed by a fantasy of lights? The internationally acclaimed Lightscape at the LA Arboretum is back and willing to take you on a journey to new places and experiences. This exciting holiday event is open from mid-November through mid-January for an unbelievably thrilling experience. Tickets...
Meet Arcadia's first Asian American fire chief
Arcadia Fire Chief Chen Suen has served the Arcadia Fire Department for almost two decades.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved North Hollywood Book Store Suffers Damages After Fire
The owner of the Iliad book shop in North Hollywood says, at first, he thought anti-semitism might be behind this fiery attack, but now he's not so sure. Whatever the cause, people have been generously stepping up to help. For 35 years, Iliad Books has served bibliophiles from all over...
Prime Pizza Opening Sixth Location in El Segundo
The company's newest location is expected to open January 2023
Eater
This Stunning West LA Newcomer Is Tucked Into the Top Floor of a Historic Wine Shop
A group of LA restaurant veterans quietly opened Wine House Kitchen in late September directly above West LA’s 47-year-old wine shop Wine House, which is owned by the Knight family. Located a few blocks from bustling Sawtelle Japantown, the restaurant boasts some unique vibes on an industrial stretch of Cotner Avenue, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard.
dcd.com
Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank - Thousand Oaks, California
The Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank, founded in 1971, is an organization that provides food assistance within the Conejo Valley of Southern California. Originally situated in a small house measuring just 700 square feet, the organization subsists mainly off private donations and funding. As the needs of the community have grown throughout the years, Manna was in desperate need of more space and upgraded facilities to meet a growing demand for services.
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
welikela.com
Where to Eat in L.A. for Thanksgiving [2022]
I like to think that the holidays are all about reclaiming time with the people who matter the most. But part of the commitment in hosting family and friends is preparing a feast, which of course in itself eats up a ton of time. That’s what makes dine-in (or take-out) options so appealing for Thanksgiving.
Multi-million dollar San Pedro waterfront entertainment complex to begin construction
Construction on the much-anticipated new San Pedro waterfront complex is slated to begin this summer. The long-awaited entertainment and dining complex, dubbed “West Harbor,” will replace the iconic Ports O’ Call Village, marking the first major overhaul since the village’s founding in 1962. The $155 million project is scheduled to complete in three phases, with […]
easyreadernews.com
AES site owners served foreclosure notice
The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
easyreadernews.com
El Tarasco goes a upscale, but not too much
The venerable chain’s location in Hermosa is a bit different and offers a wider menu. When I was a kid growing up in Manhattan Beach, I frequented two Mexican restaurants: the Red Onion when my parents were paying, and El Tarasco when it was on my dime. Since our family didn’t have a lot of money, I ate at El Tarasco a lot. My friends and I would ride our bicycles over to the shack near the beach on Rosecrans, get it to go and take it to the nearby Sand Dunes Park. It was quieter, and more relaxed than the noisy little restaurant, where the phone rang incessantly for takeout orders, and waiting diners elbowed for the seats at the counter.
12tomatoes.com
Real Estate Agent Offers Inside Look At Rock Legend Flea’s Mansion In L.A.
Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles is here to provide us with a closer look at one of the coolest homes that you are ever going to see. Whether you are a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or you are simply a fan of awesome real estate, this Instagram post is well worth your time. The legendary bassist Flea has quite the home and you won’t believe your eyes.
LA mayor race: Karen Bass widens lead over Rick Caruso, latest numbers show
Congresswoman Karen Bass widened her lead to more than 9,000 votes Saturday over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted.
