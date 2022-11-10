Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Up To 800,000 Chinese-Built Cars Could Be Imported To Europe By 2025
As many has 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, a new study has found, with the vast majority of them being all-electric. A PwC study has revealed that much of the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021. EVs are proving so popular in China that in Q3 2022, approximately 73 per cent of all BEVs sold in analyzed markets were sold in China, a huge jump from just over 50 per cent last year.
China Reveals 536-Horsepower Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range
If you haven't been paying attention lately, you might not know that buyers in China have access to way more electric vehicle options than we have in the United States. China gets EVs from established brands like Toyota and local creations such as the Avatr 11, which produces 578 horsepower and can go 422 miles on a charge. Chinese automaker Geely, which owns familiar global brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, just released a new electric MPV called the Zeekr 009, which looks fantastic.
teslarati.com
Tesla prepares to launch 4680 Standard Range AWD Model Y for 2023
Tesla is preparing to offer a new Model Y trim for 2023 with a Standard Range All-Wheel Drive configuration and 4680 batteries that just landed approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In October, we reported that Tesla had applied for and earned Certificates of Conformity for various Model 3,...
New Aehra Electric SUV With Butterfly Doors Makes The Tesla Model X Look Lame
Another luxury all-electric SUV has arrived, adding to the growing list that includes the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Meet the Aehra SUV from the Milan, Italy-based EV startup. Teaser images were revealed in September, and the first official exterior photos just landed. No interior pictures have been released yet.
tipranks.com
Ford’s October EV Sales Continue to Climb
Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported its October sales figures with its sales in the U.S. down 10% year-over-year to 158,327 units. However, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) jumped 119.8% year-over-year to 6,261 units. Ford’s F-150 Lightning continued to be the U.S.’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 in...
Tesla Denies Claims Chinese-Built Models Are Coming To The US
In what could become a source of controversy, Tesla is reportedly considering a plan to export vehicles built at its Shanghai factory to the United States and Canada. The news comes from Reuters, which claims it learned the information from two sources familiar with the automaker's plans. Both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are built in China, but not for the US market.
Exclusive-Tesla has considered exporting EVs from Shanghai to US, Canada - sources
SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tesla has considered plans for exporting made-in-China electric vehicles to the United States and Canada, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a step that would connect its largest factory to North America, its largest market.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Musk dismisses reports of China-built cars being shipped to North America
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the carmaker would not ship vehicles built in China at the company’s Shanghai plant to North America. This morning, Reuters published a report citing “two people with knowledge of the planning,” indicating Tesla would ship vehicles from China to the United States and Canada to combat slowing demand in China while production rates have increased due to upgrades at the plant. The report indicated Tesla was experiencing slower demand in China for its vehicles, where they are the most cost-advantageous.
US News and World Report
How Much is a Used Tesla?
Tesla’s luxury electric cars offer great performance and a lot of topic for discussion. If you’re in the market for a used Tesla, here’s what you need to know. Few automakers have made as many headlines in recent years as Tesla. Put aside the social media shenanigans of the brand’s enigmatic leader, Elon Musk, and the cars themselves are well worth discussing, from their polarizing styling to their impressive performance to their controversial use of partially autonomous driving technology.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk explains recent $3.9 billion TSLA stock sale
During an all-hands meeting on Thursday, Tesla CEO and “Chief Twit” Elon Musk reportedly explained the reasons behind his decision to sell $3.9 billion worth TSLA stock recently. According to Musk, his sale of TSLA shares was a way to “save” the social media company. Since...
S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President...
electrek.co
Polestar (PSNY) posts first profitable quarter as it races toward 50K deliveries in 2022
Polestar (PSNY) recorded its first profit since going public in Q3 as the Swedish EV maker builds momentum heading into the end of 2022. Strategic cost-cutting measures and rising demand pushed Polestar into positive earnings territory as the company eyes 50,000 deliveries by year’s end while solidifying its position in the rapidly evolving global auto industry.
October inflation cooled more than expected, but it's still close to 40-year highs. Here's what 5 experts have said about the risk of stagflation hitting the US economy
Inflation cooled in October, but prices have been elevated for over 20 months now, raising concerns of stagflation. That means the economy could be slammed with high unemployment, low growth, and persistent inflation - as well as a steep drop in stocks. Here's what five experts have said about the...
teslarati.com
Tesla supplier LG Energy Solution secures lithium carbonate supply from Utah mine
Electric vehicle battery supplier LG Energy Solution (LGES), which supplies batteries to electric vehicle makers such as Tesla Inc. and Lucid Motors, signed an offtake agreement for the purchase of battery-grade lithium carbonate from US-based Compass Minerals. The battery materials will be coming from Compass’ lithium brine development project at its Ogden, Utah, site on the Great Salt Lake.
teslarati.com
Tesla opens EV charging connector design to the world
Tesla is opening its EV charging connector design to the world and has invited charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers to use Tesla’s charging connector and charge port, Tesla announced in a blog post. The connector, Tesla said, is the most proven in North America and offers AC charging...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk will virtually join G20 summit in Indonesia
Elon Musk will virtually join the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, an official from the Indonesia Chamber of Commerce said. The summit will be held on November 15th and 16th, and this is the first among the G20 leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine. Arsjad Rasyid, head of the Indonesian Chamber...
teslarati.com
Electric plane manufacturer takes off, receives worldwide orders
Australian regional airline Northern Territory Air Service (NTAS) has ordered 20 electric planes from manufacturer Eviation, and they are far from the only customer. Looking back only five years ago, the thought of electric commercial planes was laughable. Commercial jets use enormous amounts of energy just to keep them at cruising altitude, and they are often the choice of travel for trips spanning hundreds or thousands of miles. But with recent innovations in the sector, electric plane manufacturer Eviation is closer than ever to introducing this technology, and the airline industry is already beginning the ordering process.
teslarati.com
Tesla retail shareholders to be selected via random drawing to Semi delivery event
Tesla will hold a random drawing for retail shareholders who want to attend the Tesla Semi delivery event. In October, PepsiCo confirmed that it would take delivery of its Tesla Semi on December 1 at two of its facilities in California. On Friday, Tesla’s head of investor relations, Martin Viecha,...
teslarati.com
Tesla FSD Beta V11 rollout has begun, confirms Elon Musk
It’s here. Tesla has now started the rollout of FSD Beta V11. The update’s release was confirmed by CEO Elon Musk on Twitter. FSD Beta V11 is widely expected to be a substantial update for Tesla’s advanced driver-assist system, partly because Elon Musk has previously noted that V11 would adopt a single stack. This should make FSD Beta’s performance smoother.
teslarati.com
EVgo launches Tesla Plus Promo with an added bonus for CCS Adapter users
EVgo Inc. launched a new promotional charging plan exclusively for Tesla owners, called the “Tesla Plus Promo,” allowing drivers to utilize any fast chargers in the company’s network. There is an added bonus for drivers with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter. All Tesla drivers automatically qualify for...
