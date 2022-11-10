ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

Google’s rolling out a Nest Wifi Pro update to fix slow internet speeds

Google says it’s rolling out a software update for the new Nest Wifi Pro early next week to address the slow internet speeds experienced by some users. In a statement to The Verge, Sanjay Noronha, Google Nest Wifi’s product lead, says the company’s “currently investigating reports of a small number of users experiencing reduced internet speeds on Nest Wifi Pro routers,” and that its “teams are working to roll out a fix.”
Hot damn, the Surface Pro 9’s battery is easier to replace

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 has a new and attractive design on the outside, but a new iFixit teardown shows that its insides are more inviting, too. The newest of the company’s 2-in-1s now has a screwed-in battery module as opposed to an adhered one. Between that and other components having become more modular over the years, repairability is actually achievable.
Don’t leave Twitter without your stuff.

Whether you intend to leave Twitter, or are sticking around to see what happens, it’s a good idea to download an archive of your data first, so you have a backup of all your info. It’s a simple process — here’s how to do it.

