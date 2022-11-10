ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
ABC News

Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Reveals Ironheart and Iron Man Connection

From the earliest days of production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri William's Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) has been a part of the film. In the source material, Ironheart and Iron Man are closely connected given Williams builds her suit using technology from old Iron Man suits. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed himself during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wakanda Forever helmer Ryan Coogler has confirmed there will still be a connection between the characters in live-action.
ComicBook

When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed

We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
BGR.com

Massive Marvel leak: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s entire plot revealed

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a plot leak from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But this time, it’s one of the biggest and most detailed Marvel leaks we’ve seen in a long time. The highly-anticipated film’s premiere is just over a week away. More importantly, critics already saw the movie during the Red Carpet premiere a few weeks ago. Also, we already saw the Wakanda Forever credits scene leak, so it was only a matter of time until the detailed plot got the same treatment.
Variety

‘Black Panther 2’ Original Script: Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa ‘Grieved the Loss of Time’ After His 5-Year Blip

In Ryan Coogler’s upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the eponymous nation is seen mourning the loss of T’Challa. The narrative mirrors the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, but Coogler recently told Inverse that his original “Black Panther” sequel script similarly dealt with grief as its main theme. The sequel was set to feature Boseman reprising his role of T’Challa/Black Panther, but the script had to be overhauled following Boseman’s death in August 2020 from colon cancer. “The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting],” Coogler said in what may come as a surprise...
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
Looper

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Waves As Marvel's Only Certified Fresh Film Of 2022

As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Features a Surprising Harley Quinn Connection

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just arrived in theater and fans are absolutely loving it. Wakanda Forever is being greeted with a bunch of positive reactions, with its Rotten Tomatoes score reaching 84%. All eyes are on the sequel due to fans wanting to know who takes on the mantle of the titular character after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Now that the film is in theaters, we know that Shuri (Letitia Wright) has officially become the next Black Panther. It also features a ton of cameos, including one actor from Man of Steel, and there's another cameo from one of the voice actors on HBO Max's Harley Quinn.
ComicBook

Black Panther 2 Completely Changes Everything About the MCU's Vibranium

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is getting a lot of focus for how it deals with the death of Chadwick Boseman, and transitions his character, King T'Challa/Black Panther out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Black Panther 2 also does some significant universe expansion in between solemn remembrance moments, adding new characters like Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) to the mix. In addition to new characters, Wakanda Forever also does the job of significantly changing everything we thought we new about Vibranium and its place in the MCU!
wegotthiscovered.com

The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ post-credits scene explained

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit cinemas, and sticking to true Marvel tradition it features a massive post-credits sequence that will spark debate over the future of the franchise. With the passing of T’Challa in Wakanda Forever, so...
hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

