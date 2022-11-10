Read full article on original website
A 'Black Panther' character is missing from 'Wakanda Forever.' Here's how his absence is explained away.
Daniel Kaluuya's character, W'Kabi, doesn't return in the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther." The sequel briefly references his fate.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has 1 emotional mid-credits scene. Here's what it means for future Marvel movies.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has only one credits scene but it is a game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reviews Are In, See How Critics Say The Sequel Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
Reviews are here for the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So what do critics think?
'Black Panther' star Danai Gurira says she brought her Dora Milaje spear home to deal with a spider problem
Gurira, who plays Okoye in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," said on "The Jonathan Ross Show" that she needed to remove a black widow spider.
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
ABC News
Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Reveals Ironheart and Iron Man Connection
From the earliest days of production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri William's Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) has been a part of the film. In the source material, Ironheart and Iron Man are closely connected given Williams builds her suit using technology from old Iron Man suits. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed himself during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wakanda Forever helmer Ryan Coogler has confirmed there will still be a connection between the characters in live-action.
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
Massive Marvel leak: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s entire plot revealed
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a plot leak from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But this time, it’s one of the biggest and most detailed Marvel leaks we’ve seen in a long time. The highly-anticipated film’s premiere is just over a week away. More importantly, critics already saw the movie during the Red Carpet premiere a few weeks ago. Also, we already saw the Wakanda Forever credits scene leak, so it was only a matter of time until the detailed plot got the same treatment.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Movie Review: The MCU Goes Diplomatic in Cathartic Chadwick Boseman Send Off
Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provides a respectful tribute to Chadwick Boseman's memory, crafting a cathartic journey for Wakanda moving forward.
‘Black Panther 2’ Original Script: Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa ‘Grieved the Loss of Time’ After His 5-Year Blip
In Ryan Coogler’s upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the eponymous nation is seen mourning the loss of T’Challa. The narrative mirrors the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, but Coogler recently told Inverse that his original “Black Panther” sequel script similarly dealt with grief as its main theme. The sequel was set to feature Boseman reprising his role of T’Challa/Black Panther, but the script had to be overhauled following Boseman’s death in August 2020 from colon cancer. “The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting],” Coogler said in what may come as a surprise...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Waves As Marvel's Only Certified Fresh Film Of 2022
As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Features a Surprising Harley Quinn Connection
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just arrived in theater and fans are absolutely loving it. Wakanda Forever is being greeted with a bunch of positive reactions, with its Rotten Tomatoes score reaching 84%. All eyes are on the sequel due to fans wanting to know who takes on the mantle of the titular character after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Now that the film is in theaters, we know that Shuri (Letitia Wright) has officially become the next Black Panther. It also features a ton of cameos, including one actor from Man of Steel, and there's another cameo from one of the voice actors on HBO Max's Harley Quinn.
Who Is the New Black Panther in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?' Spoilers Ahead!
If you're trying to avoid Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers, stop reading right now! That said, if you can't wait to find out the answer to "Who is the new Black Panther," we're here for you. The Black Panther sequel is one of the highest-anticipated movies all year and arguably...
ComicBook
Black Panther 2 Completely Changes Everything About the MCU's Vibranium
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is getting a lot of focus for how it deals with the death of Chadwick Boseman, and transitions his character, King T'Challa/Black Panther out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Black Panther 2 also does some significant universe expansion in between solemn remembrance moments, adding new characters like Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) to the mix. In addition to new characters, Wakanda Forever also does the job of significantly changing everything we thought we new about Vibranium and its place in the MCU!
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ post-credits scene explained
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit cinemas, and sticking to true Marvel tradition it features a massive post-credits sequence that will spark debate over the future of the franchise. With the passing of T’Challa in Wakanda Forever, so...
