Column: Biden and Xi hope to stabilize U.S.-China ties. Odds are against them
Both governments appear to want to lower the temperature after a year of tension, but agreement over Taiwan and a new 'semiconductor war' is unlikely.
NBC Chicago
Hong Kong Stocks Jump After China Trims Quarantine Period, Rise More Than 7%
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Hang Seng index jumped more than 7% as Chinese authorities announced to trim its quarantine period by two days. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked.
Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects
Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
Chris Magnus
The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico.
Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Denies Fleeing to Argentina, Says He's Still in the Bahamas
Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he is still in the Bahamas, as rumors swirled overnight that the ex-CEO of the now-bankrupt FTX had run off to South America. FlightRadar24 tweeted early Saturday morning that the one-time crypto billionaire was flying from Nassau to Argentina. Speculation over SBF's whereabouts comes as authorities...
Trump Sues Jan. 6 Committee to Avoid Testifying in the Investigation
Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Friday night to avoid cooperating with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump was issued a subpoena by the committee in October and was scheduled to be deposed on Nov. 14. Former President...
Trump Lashes Out at DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Youngkin as He Readies 2024 Launch in the Week Ahead
Former President Donald Trump issued fresh broadsides against two Republican governors who emerged as early favorites to challenge him for his party's 2024 presidential nomination. Trump claimed without evidence that, as president, he sent the FBI to intervene in Florida's Ron DeSantis' 2018 race. He also mocked Virginia's Glenn Youngkin's...
GOP's Lackluster Midterms Showing Puts Trump on Defense, Days Before His ‘Big Announcement'
Republicans' weaker-than-expected showing in the midterms spurred some conservatives to lash out at former President Donald Trump. Trump has been quick to respond, launching a string of social media salvos against his perceived enemies in the media and politics — including GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. The midterm...
China Returns to Lockdowns as Cases of COVID-19 Surge
Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou was ordered to stay home for virus testing Saturday and a major city in the southwest closed schools as another rise in infections was reported. Nationwide, a total of 11,773 infections were reported over the...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
U.S. Will Keep Covid Public Health Emergency in Place at Least Until Mid January
HHS did not alert states of any intent to lift the public health emergency by a Friday notification deadline, which means it will remain place at least through mid January. The public health emergency, first declared in January 2020 and renewed every 90 days since, has had a vast impact on the U.S. health-care system.
This Midterm Election Outcome Is ‘Typically Good for Markets': What Investors Can Expect
Democratic or Republican control of the House and Senate still has not been decided. But there are some lessons investors can take away from this week's midterm elections. It may take until December to know which political parties control both chambers of Congress after Tuesday's midterm elections. But that does...
Ukraine's Kherson races to restore power, water after Russian retreat
KHERSON, Ukraine, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Utility companies in Kherson were working to restore critical infrastructure mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in the southern Ukrainian city still without electricity and water, regional officials said on Sunday.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson mops up after recapture
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Utility companies in Kherson were working to restore critical infrastructure mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in the southern Ukrainian city still without electricity and water, regional officials said on Sunday.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Denmark: British man being deported over late post-Brexit paperwork
Phil Russell says he was four days overdue sending an application to stay he did not know he needed
Will the IMF deal break or make Tunisia’s leadership?
Tunisia’s leaders trumpeted the news of a recent staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a $1.9 billion rescue package aimed at addressing the country’s deepening financial crisis. After more than a year of protracted talks, the deal — which still needs to go through an IMF executive board vote in December — is being presented by Tunisian President Kais Said as a vindication of his leadership. However, the absence of consensus around the reforms underpinning the agreement ultimately could torpedo the agreement and, potentially, Said’s presidency.
Judge Sanctions Trump Lawyers Over ‘Frivolous' Collusion Lawsuit Against Clinton, DNC
A federal judge sanctioned attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Thursday as penalty for advancing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and many others. "Additional sanctions may be appropriate," the judge noted, after suggesting the lawyers' behavior may require the "attention of the Bar and...
Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Special Military Units in Kherson After Russian Withdrawal
Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance. In a video address hours after...
Britain's Businesses Are ‘Running Out of Fight' as Country Faces Longest-Ever Recession
U.K. gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.2% quarter on quarter in the three months to September, official figures showed Friday. Many independent businesses are now striving to survive the Christmas period before shuttering in January, Tina McKenzie of the Federation of Small Businesses told CNBC. Over a third of...
