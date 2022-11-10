ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Early increase of flu, RSV viruses affecting children: When to seek medical help

Increased cases of influenza and RSV infection, primarily affecting young children across the U.S., have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a health alert. "We have a whole generation of young children who might not have been exposed to RSV," says Dr. Angela Mattke, a...
Developing drugs to help fight Rift Valley fever virus

Research by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists suggests that immune responses could be bolstered by drugs to help people recover from brain infections caused by an emerging pathogen. The emerging pathogen studied by the team, known as Rift Valley fever virus (RVFV), is a disease that, to date, has...
Expert discusses promising efforts to mitigate the opioid crisis

For the last 20 years or so, the U.S. has seen a significant increase in opioid and drug overdoses overall. And while there was a slight leveling before the pandemic, "we've seen huge increases since COVID-19," says Margaret Lowenstein, an LDI senior fellow, addiction medicine physician, and assistant professor of medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine. Overdose deaths topped 100,000 annually, setting painful records.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Decades-long push to lower stillbirth rate in the US has stalled, research finds

A decades-long effort to lower the stillbirth rate in the United States has stalled, as has progress in closing a persistent gap in excess stillbirths experienced by Black women compared with White women, according to a Rutgers-led study. "Over the last 40 years, we have reduced certain risk factors for...
Connecting unhealthy lifestyles to COVID-19 deaths

The American Journal of Medicine has published an article recognizing the link between unhealthy lifestyle behaviors and the one million COVID-19 deaths in the United States. Dr. Carl "Chip" Lavie, Medical Director Cardiac Rehabilitation and Prevention at the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute was a senior author on this manuscript.
Multiple stressors contributed to physician burnout during first wave of COVID-19 in the US

Front-line physicians who cared for COVID-19 patients during the first wave of the pandemic in New York City and New Orleans reported multiple factors that contributed to their occupational stress during this extraordinarily trying time in their careers. These included individual-level factors such as age, work experience and life stage;...
Smartphones are reservoirs of allergens according to new research

According to the 2018 U.S. Census, smart phones are present in 85% of American households. They are reportedly viewed 14 million times a day, making them potential receptacles for environmental hazards such as allergens. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY, showed elevated levels of cat and dog allergens, as well as β-D glucans (BDG) and endotoxin on simulated phone models.
Experimental cancer vaccine shows promise in animal studies

An experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine induced two distinct and desirable immune system responses that led to significant tumor regression in mice, report investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found that intravenous (IV) administration of the vaccine...
MARYLAND STATE
New tool predicts risk of hospital readmission for children before discharge

Readily available electronic health record (EHR) data can be used to reliably identify readmission risk for children of all ages while they are still in the hospital, according to a study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The newly developed and validated tool will be key in efforts to reduce hospitalizations within 30 days of discharge, which also should help free up scarce pediatric hospital beds.
CHICAGO, IL
Parental nicotine use and addiction risk for children

In the United States in 2021, about one in every 50 high school students reported smoking a cigarette in the past month, according to the National Youth Tobacco Survey. For the same time frame, that number jumped to one in nine for e-cigarettes. Most smokers form this habit before age...
Even in states with strong stock albuterol laws, school administrators fear liability

Although asthma is one of the most common respiratory conditions for children, kids don't always carry their inhalers, or may not even know they have asthma. State legislatures have implemented stock inhaler programs to ensure that schools have an asthma reliever, such as albuterol, which can be used by any child experiencing respiratory distress in the school setting.
ILLINOIS STATE
Balloon labor induction safer for babies, researchers find

Melbourne researchers have found that one of two common methods to induce labor is safer for babies, although both were as safe for the mother and neither led to more cesarean births. The findings could help inform the growing number of inductions conducted globally each year—now around 14 million—when the...
Maintaining masking requirements at Boston Public Schools protected students, staff

The lifting of masking requirements in school districts outside of Boston in February 2022 was associated with an additional 44.9 COVID-19 cases per 1,000 students and staff in the 15 weeks after the statewide masking policy was rescinded. This represented nearly 12,000 total COVID-19 cases or 30% of all cases in those school districts that unmasked during that time, according to a new study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Boston Public Health Commission, and Boston University School of Public Health.
BOSTON, MA
Florida doctors use saliva test to reveal someone's future risk for Alzheimer's

Florida doctors are using a new test to determine someone's future risk for Alzheimer's disease from a few drops of spit. At a time when the disease's prevalence is rising, the saliva test called genoSCORE analyzes more than 114,000 different genes to provide a score of 0 to 1 for your risk of getting Alzheimer's. A score of .5, for example, means you have a 50% of developing Alzheimer's at some point in your life.
FLORIDA STATE

