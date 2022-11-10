Read full article on original website
CNET
Both Your Body and Brain Are Different After Trauma. What to Know
Post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is a mental health condition that impacts your brain's ability to regulate your fear response after you've experienced trauma. Yes, PTSD is an emotional response to stimuli. But it's more than that. PTSD is just as much a physiological injury as it is a psychological one. The trauma you experience can actually change how both your body and brain work. Let's go through what PTSD is, how it changes someone and what the treatment options are.
Treatment For Depression Changes The Very Structure of The Brain, Scientists Find
Decades of reinforcing neural connections can make the adult brain stubbornly resistant to rapid changes. Should our brain's structure trap us in cycles of dark moods and thoughts, disorders like chronic depression can be extremely hard to shake. According to new research, some patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) can...
Psych Centra
What Is Depressive Personality Disorder?
Depressive personality disorder describes sadness or low mood lasting so long that it seems like part of your personality. The term is no longer used in diagnosis. For some, depressive mood episodes come and go. For others, depression feels like a constant presence that’s been in their life as long as they can remember.
MedicalXpress
Magnetic brain stimulation can help patients with depression and pain
Clinicians and researchers have long used transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to treat and study chronic pain and severe depression. A new technology, multi-locus TMS (mTMS), will improve the approach by utilizing the novel design of magnetic transducers allowing for electronic control of all stimulation parameters—location, intensity and the orientation of the induced electric field—assisted by a robot to redirect stimulation from one part of the brain to another in just a fraction of a second.
Healthline
Intermittent Fasting Linked to Disordered Eating, Other Dangerous Behaviors
New research suggests that intermittent fasting, while a popular diet trend, may lead to dangerous eating behaviors in some young people. Experts say that fasting may reinforce distorted self-image or compulsive behaviors in vulnerable individuals. They also say that more research is needed to confirm if this dietary approach is...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
Schizophrenia: Scientists may have finally solved a 70-year riddle
Scientists from the Lieber Institute for Brain Development claim that they've solved a 70-year-old-riddle about schizophrenia. Challenged the scientists over decades, they revealed the brain chemical dopamine relates to schizophrenia, the often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis. . The study's findings were published...
MedicalXpress
Study: Popular dietary supplement causes cancer risk, brain metastasis
While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research from the University of Missouri has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team...
MedicalXpress
Scientists make cancer breakthrough that could improve immunotherapy success rate
University of Southampton scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding why some cancers don't respond to immunotherapy treatment, bringing fresh hope that many more people could survive the disease. Researchers, supported by Cancer Research UK, have identified a key cell protein that prevents the treatment from working, and crucially, have...
MedicalXpress
Who is at risk for seasonal affective disorder?
Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression related to changes in seasons. Millions of adults in the U.S. may suffer from seasonal affective disorder, although many may not know they have the condition, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Signs and symptoms can include:. Feeling listless, sad...
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
MedicalXpress
Research identifies new way to halt pancreatic cancer invasion by targeting healthy cells
Researchers from Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary University of London have identified a new channel of communication through which non-cancerous cells drive the invasion of cancer cells in pancreatic cancer. By blocking a particular signaling molecule within this pathway, called Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1 (FGFR1), the team was...
The Dogington Post
New Study Shows That Female Dogs Judge Their Owners When They Make Mistakes
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Do you ever feel like your dog is judgingly looking at you when you make a mistake? Well, what you feel is probably right!. According to a study from Kyoto...
These Are The Most Common Signs Of Autism In Women And Research Says You Probably Don't Realize Them
Autism may present differently in women than in men which may lead to misdiagnoses and mental health issues. Here are the most common signs of autism in women.
MedicalXpress
Breathing may measurably modulate neural responses across brain, study finds
Mental health practitioners and meditation gurus have long credited intentional breathing with the ability to induce inner calm, but scientists do not fully understand how the brain is involved in the process. Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and electrophysiology, researchers in the Penn State College of Engineering identified a potential link between respiration and neural activity changes in rats.
MedicalXpress
Treating mood disorders with psychoactive drugs
There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
MedicalXpress
Early increase of flu, RSV viruses affecting children: When to seek medical help
Increased cases of influenza and RSV infection, primarily affecting young children across the U.S., have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a health alert. "We have a whole generation of young children who might not have been exposed to RSV," says Dr. Angela Mattke, a...
MedicalXpress
Vaping exposes users to harmful levels of particulate matter, study suggests
The use of electronic cigarettes is increasing, especially among young people. In the U.S., outbreaks of lung injury and other respiratory illnesses and deaths associated with vaping have been reported, but the short- and long-term health implications are largely unknown. In a new study in Nature Scientific Reports, CUNY SPH...
MedicalXpress
Chronic 'jet lag' discovered in people living with HIV
People living with HIV have a significantly delayed internal body clock, consistent with the symptoms of jet lag, according to new findings reported by researchers from universities in South Africa and the U.K. The findings, which have been published as "Delayed circadian rhythms in older Africans living with human immunodeficiency...
Healthline
What to Know about Schizophrenia in Kids
Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition rarely seen in children. But when it does occur in kids, it’s known as early onset schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that changes how you see reality. It affects around. around the world, but the condition is rare among...
