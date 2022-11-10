Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
US News and World Report
Coinbase to Write off Investment That Its Ventures Arm Made in FTX Source
(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
getnews.info
FGA Partners Taps Nelson and Francis LLP as Strategic International Accountants
FGA Partners partners with CPA and Auditing firm Nelson and Francis LLP for strategic accounting services. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has formed a strategic partnership with premiere Kenyan based certified public accounting firm Nelson and Francis, LLP “NFL”. The partnership entails the provision of strategic accounting services such as financial oversight, advisory on tax, governance, audit and general due diligence for the firm, the firms investments, strategic partners and global expansion.
CNBC
Why tracking DEI initiatives and disclosing them is imperative for business
There are key differences between diversity, inclusion, and belonging. One way that companies can showcase their diversity, belonging, and inclusion is by using data to track and disclose DEI initiatives. Snack food company Mondelez releases an annual report called "Snacking Made Right," which tracks and discloses ESG initiatives. As companies...
US News and World Report
Former GSK Consumer Health Arm Haleon Posts 16.1% Jump in Quarterly Sales
LONDON (Reuters) -Haleon, the former consumer health arm of GSK, on Thursday reported a 16.1% increase in third-quarter reported revenue as it raised prices, and lifted its sales outlook. The company, which makes Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol painkillers, said it now expects organic sales growth of 8.0-8.5%, versus its previous...
getnews.info
Synthetic Rubber Market Size to Surpass Around US$ 38.51 Billion by 2027, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.70%
The global synthetic rubber market size reached US$ 30.64 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 38.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.70% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Synthetic Rubber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast...
Motley Fool
Why Qualcomm Is More Than Just a Mobile Phone Semiconductor Company
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo...
getnews.info
Track and Trace Solutions Market worth $8.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The key players operating in this market include OPTEL GROUP (Canada), METTLER-TOLEDO International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision S.p.a. (Italy), SAP SE (US), Xyntek Inc. (US), SEA Vision Srl (Italy)”. In May-2022, OPTEL Group launched OPTCHAIN, a suite of the modular intelligent supply chain...
US News and World Report
Biden Says U.S., Japan, S. Korea 'More Aligned Than Ever' on North Korea
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his country, Japan and South Korea were "more aligned than ever" on North Korea, which he added has continued its "provocative behaviour". Speaking in Cambodia after a trilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South...
getnews.info
Manufacturer of slewing bearings, slewing drives and gears
By choosing Xinda slewing bearings, you will have a business partner who is willing to understand your application conditions to ensure that you have the rotating parts you need to complete your project on time and within budget. The use of Xinda slewing bearing will have the following advantages:. *...
TechCrunch
Galaxy, Gradient and Lux VCs will judge the TC Sessions: Crypto pitch-off
But first (hey, you had to see this coming), if you have not yet done the deed, buy your pass right now. Changes in the crypto world are fast and furious — like Binance aiming to purchase FTX but just over 24 hours later backing out. Did you know Binance founder CZ will speak at the event? You do not want to miss that.
ADVA adds time-sensitive networking to 100G edge solution
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- ADVA (FSE: ADV) today introduced time-sensitive networking (TSN) capabilities to its FSP 150-XG418 high-speed packet edge device. The upgraded solution actively uses technologies that minimize latency and reduce jitter. This is key for supporting time-sensitive applications that demand fast, reliable and secure connectivity. With its new capabilities, the FSP 150-XG418 will simplify the rollout of 5G services at scale and enable use cases including mobile fronthaul, industrial automation and video/audio bridging. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005751/en/ ADVA’s TSN technology will be key for low-latency applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
How OVHcloud’s Octave Klaba is building a different cloud computing company
Playing catch-up How do you compete with companies like Amazon and Microsoft when you “only” have 2,800 employees and no side business to finance your cloud division?. OVHcloud’s vision could be summed up in two says: leveraging open source as the cornerstone of product innovation, and uncompromised sovereignty. The company’s project of offering data centers as a service is a good example of these two points.
TechCrunch
Sight Tech Global 2022 agenda announced
At this year’s event we have sessions with the creators of several new devices to assist with vision, and we’ll talk about the technology architecture decisions that went into balancing capability with cost and tapping existing platforms. We’ll also take our first look at accessibility in VR, which...
TechCrunch
Why digital sourcing platform Fictiv stays in China when others are leaving
San Francisco-based Fictiv runs a platform that aims to simplify the hardware sourcing process and connects hardware firms to suppliers around the world. When it comes to procuring high-end parts for products like medical equipment, surgical devices and even rockets, there probably isn’t a better place than China. That’s why Fictiv set up an office there to be closer to its network of suppliers. Within five years, it has grown the team to 60 people in the southern industrial hub of Guangzhou.
US News and World Report
Collapsed FTX Hit by Rogue Transactions, Analysts Saw Over $600mln Outflows
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - FTX was engulfed in more chaos on Saturday when the crypto exchange said it had detected unauthorized access and analysts said hundreds of millions of dollars of assets had been moved from the platform in "suspicious circumstances". FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, one of the...
US News and World Report
Biden Huddles With Japan, SKorea on NKorea Threat, China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden met Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
voguebusiness.com
Tapestry lowers forecast on slow China recovery and strong US dollar
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Tapestry delivered first quarter revenues of $1.51 billion, a 2 per cent increase year-on-year, but currency pressures and continued challenges in China have forced the Coach, Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade owner to lower its forecast for 2023. In Greater China,...
Cop27: US ‘totally supportive’ of moves to address loss and damage, says Kerry – as it happened
US climate envoy John Kerry has said his country is ready to discuss the loss and damage at Cop27
Tanium Recognized as an Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Patch Management Solutions
KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced that it has been recognized as a leader and outperformer in the newly released GigaOm Radar for Patch Management Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005389/en/ Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced that it has been recognized as a leader and outperformer in the newly released GigaOm Radar for Patch Management Solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
