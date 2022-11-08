PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sports often bring people from all walks of life together. Especially in this city, we're all united when we cheer on our team. Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce share a very special bond. The center and quarterback have to be on the same page as leaders of the offense. They're partnering pretty well this season so far, perhaps because of what they already have in common. Jalen Hurts is having the best season of his young career. Jason Kelce is having another Pro Bowl season and could end up in the Hall of Fame. While Hurts grew up in Houston and...

