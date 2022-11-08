Read full article on original website
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Cougar Classic from 11/14 to 11/16Adrian HolmanHouston, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
Eagles scouting report: Early first and second-round prospects
With the sixth-overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select Will Anderson, a defensive end/outside linebacker hybrid from the University of Alabama. It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? It could happen. The chances of landing Anderson would seemingly improve if the New Orleans Saints kept losing and the Birds got a top-five draft choice, but even if the Crimson Tide star is off of the board, Philly would still have some top-tier talent to choose from. Take Myles Murphy of the Clemson Tigers for instance.
Robert Quinn not happy with 1 aspect of trade to Eagles
On paper, Robert Quinn’s trade to the Philadelphia Eagles seems to be great for him. He goes from the Chicago Bears to the team with the best record in the league, and he will have a significant role on a Super Bowl contender. There is one issue for Quinn,...
Eagles: Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce share special bond
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sports often bring people from all walks of life together. Especially in this city, we're all united when we cheer on our team. Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce share a very special bond. The center and quarterback have to be on the same page as leaders of the offense. They're partnering pretty well this season so far, perhaps because of what they already have in common. Jalen Hurts is having the best season of his young career. Jason Kelce is having another Pro Bowl season and could end up in the Hall of Fame. While Hurts grew up in Houston and...
Doc Rivers coaching hot seat: 3 reasons why the 76ers coach deserves partial blame for ho-hum start
At 5-7 and with championship aspirations, the Sixers have had a disappointing start to their season. There have been problems with the team across the board and most of the finger-pointing has been directed at embattled coach Doc Rivers. “Bill Simmons has been saying for weeks on his podcast Doc...
The Phillies are in good shape for next year
Next year’s expectations for the Phillies should be pretty high since they only need three things to happen during the off season. The team needs to acquire a fourth starter to make the rotation stronger. They also need a second baseman or shortstop from free agency. They will keep Bryson Stott at either shortstop or at second base depending on who they get. The final need is a healthy Bryce Harper. Let's hope all three things come to pass, because next year is going to be a tough fight again in the division with the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.
Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history
CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
