ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Around Town: A third Varsity on the way for NWGA? Kudos to new election crew and 9 p.m. results

By , From Facebook, John Druckenmiller
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpsfe_0j5ae1RE00
Tokyo Steak & Sushi on Lakepoint Parkway prior to its opening in 2019. From Facebook

Please take less than a second to do a Google search for “varsity” and “LakePoint,” and you’ll find plenty of listings for amateur student athletes: Baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports are mainstays at the Emerson sports complex.

Missing from “about 77,800 results (in) 0.66 seconds” (per Google) are the words “naked” dog, “world famous” onion rings, “frosted orange” and fried peach or apple pies.

But not for long.

The Varsity is coming to LakePoint, the third location planned in Northwest Georgia, joining the Rome restaurant now underway (see below) and another in Cartersville in front of Tractor Supply.

This latest deal involves the recent home of Tokyo Steak & Sushi at 185 Lakepoint Parkway, opened in 2019 but now closed. It originally was a Krystal restaurant. No details yet on construction and opening plans but we’ll be watching.

Speaking of Varsity . . .

Some big numbers continue to come in, in what has been a busy year in Rome/Floyd County. The October permits show:

$3.2 million permit issued for new Sunrise Manufacturing♦ home. The complex is coming to 10 acres at 26 Superior Drive.

♦ $1.5 million for The Varsity♦ off Spider Webb in Rome.

♦ $1.2 million interior work at 6695 New Calhoun Highway in Shannon.

♦ $575,100 remodel/addition at Profile Extrusion,♦ 100 Anderson Road.

♦ $500,000 remodel of the Walmart♦ off Redmond Circle in West Rome.

♦ Plus add to that the latest round of new home construction♦ , from the low $100,000s to more than $600,000.

A Central Plaza Christmas

This is the era of the big retail power centers, from East Bend in Rome to Main Street Marketplace in Cartersville. We’re talking multimillion-dollar projects, a batch of new retailers and restaurants, and helping to keep tax dollars local.

But the other story is the revitalization of smaller strips, especially those that have withstood economic spirals and pandemics.

Among those is Rome’s Central Plaza, which has seen a changing lineup of retailers while embracing the long-timers who’ve watched it all.

There was the arrival of Woodstock Furniture as a new anchor and the move from Broad Street to off Second Avenue for Bussey’s Florist & Gifts and The Stitchery or SMC Music’s switch from Etowah Crossing. They join mainstays such as Duffy’s Deli (44 years strong), East-West Vacuum, Dollar General as well as newcomers such as Jonesies, Over the Moon Antiques and a rechristened Rome Cleaners at Plaza.

These merchants are uniting for a first-time Christmas open house from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, organized by Kim and Todd Bussey (who plan a “shop and sip” at their store).

Years ago, Central Plaza used to really “spruce” up for Christmas. We’re anxious to see the 2022 edition.

Peaks & Valleys/Popcorn & Politics

Consider this a confluence of Popcorn & Politics as we chart a different set of highs and lows in Northwest Georgia.

Peak to the new elections crew in Floyd County: Completed results before 9:15 p.m. — on election night? Unheard of until now as Akyn Bailey, Pete McDonald, Vanessa Waddell and crew had those 32,000 or so votes tallied before the pizza got cold. Amid massive changes to everything election-related since 2020, this was a big plus.

Peak to the poll workers: From Monday setup to Tuesday night breakdowns (equipment return, not conspiracy theorists), these are the people who help make voting happen. In an increasingly hostile environment, they keep the peace so you can practice your piece of democracy.

Valley to the barrage of texts in the closing hours of the campaign: Six times on Monday we’ve typed “stop” but each is from a different number. It almost makes you miss those car warranty calls — almost.

Peak to the Rome area family that moved mountains to get an absentee ballot in on time. The voter, temporarily out of state, applied in mid October but got her ballot on Nov. 7. A FedEx and dedicated parents later, the absentee was delivered before the 7 p.m. deadline Nov. 8. That’s a dedicated voting family — as opposed to 28,000 others who sat this round out.

Valley to those who stayed home this election season: That includes all those complaining recently about the appointment of Eric Holland as Rome City Schools superintendent. They vowed to make a difference in the school board election. The appointed board member up for election got more votes than all of the three other candidates combined. Sorry but, no vote, no voice.

Peak or valley? We’ve been here before — the balance of power in the U.S. Senate resting on Georgia runoff elections. This time, it is Warnock vs. Walker on Dec. 6. Georgia got more than our share of attention from the networks and cable channels during Tuesday night’s results shows. Now four more weeks of commercials.

At least it will be over before Christmas this year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
thecitymenus.com

FLEXTC Celebrates Ground Breaking in Villa Rica

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a groundbreaking for FLEXTC. FLEXTC’s new location will be at 99 HD Williams Industrial Drive in Villa Rica. For more information, please call (770) 333-1886. You can also click here to visit FLEXTC’s website. For more information on the Carroll...
VILLA RICA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Square’s Paul’s Pot Pies stand the test of time

By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. I have vivid food dreams, and while that may seem weird to some, if you have eaten a pot pie from Paul’s, then you may have them too. Paul Lubertazzi has been cooking, baking, and catering delicious meals in Marietta for over 35 years. Yes, you read that right. It all started when Paul moved down from Nutley, New Jersey, in 1982 and opened a catering business in 84′ named Traveling Fare at Marietta Square. He had recently graduated from the esteemed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Paul expanded to a sit-down, full-service restaurant in 1986 and served salads, quiche, and of course, pot pies by the slice.
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon

Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
KENNESAW, GA
WSAV News 3

Man charged, 106 dogs rescued from Georgia home

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man faces charges after more than 100 dogs were rescued from a home in Paulding County where a dog-fighting operation was being run. Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, of Dallas, was arrested Tuesday on one count each of aggravated cruelty to animals and dog fighting, but the sheriff’s office said […]
DALLAS, GA
Polk Today

Release: Aragon’s Judge Wheeler becomes Chief Wheeler

Note: the following release came from newly-appointed Chief Terry Wheeler for the Aragon Police Department. – KtE Originally scheduled to retire on December 31st, Judge Terry Wheeler has moved his retirement date back to November 10th. With the recent change of status of Aragon’s Chief of Police, (Brad Loyd), the position of Chief became vacant. […] The post Release: Aragon’s Judge Wheeler becomes Chief Wheeler appeared first on Polk Today.
ARAGON, GA
High School Football PRO

Cartersville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clarke Central High School football team will have a game with Cartersville High School on November 12, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CARTERSVILLE, GA
FOX54 News

Warning: Scam targeting DeKalb County seniors

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — DeKalb County law enforcement is warning residents of a scam targeting the elderly through Facebook, Facebook Messenger, or email. The Sheriff's Office says that the scammers send a message, through one or more of these services, that appear to be from a friend. According to...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
11Alive

Man missing nearly 5 months in Carroll County, officials say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old man has not been seen for nearly five months according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Christopher Evan Tarr was last seen around the area of Venable Road in Temple on June 22, the office said. They added that he's believed to be on foot and does not have a cell phone.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
3K+
Followers
860
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy