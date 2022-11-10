Around Town: A third Varsity on the way for NWGA? Kudos to new election crew and 9 p.m. results

Tokyo Steak & Sushi on Lakepoint Parkway prior to its opening in 2019. From Facebook

Please take less than a second to do a Google search for “varsity” and “LakePoint,” and you’ll find plenty of listings for amateur student athletes: Baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports are mainstays at the Emerson sports complex.

Missing from “about 77,800 results (in) 0.66 seconds” (per Google) are the words “naked” dog, “world famous” onion rings, “frosted orange” and fried peach or apple pies.

But not for long.

The Varsity is coming to LakePoint, the third location planned in Northwest Georgia, joining the Rome restaurant now underway (see below) and another in Cartersville in front of Tractor Supply.

This latest deal involves the recent home of Tokyo Steak & Sushi at 185 Lakepoint Parkway, opened in 2019 but now closed. It originally was a Krystal restaurant. No details yet on construction and opening plans but we’ll be watching.

Speaking of Varsity . . .

Some big numbers continue to come in, in what has been a busy year in Rome/Floyd County. The October permits show:

$3.2 million permit issued for new Sunrise Manufacturing♦ home. The complex is coming to 10 acres at 26 Superior Drive.

♦ $1.5 million for The Varsity♦ off Spider Webb in Rome.

♦ $1.2 million interior work at 6695 New Calhoun Highway in Shannon.

♦ $575,100 remodel/addition at Profile Extrusion,♦ 100 Anderson Road.

♦ $500,000 remodel of the Walmart♦ off Redmond Circle in West Rome.

♦ Plus add to that the latest round of new home construction♦ , from the low $100,000s to more than $600,000.

A Central Plaza Christmas

This is the era of the big retail power centers, from East Bend in Rome to Main Street Marketplace in Cartersville. We’re talking multimillion-dollar projects, a batch of new retailers and restaurants, and helping to keep tax dollars local.

But the other story is the revitalization of smaller strips, especially those that have withstood economic spirals and pandemics.

Among those is Rome’s Central Plaza, which has seen a changing lineup of retailers while embracing the long-timers who’ve watched it all.

There was the arrival of Woodstock Furniture as a new anchor and the move from Broad Street to off Second Avenue for Bussey’s Florist & Gifts and The Stitchery or SMC Music’s switch from Etowah Crossing. They join mainstays such as Duffy’s Deli (44 years strong), East-West Vacuum, Dollar General as well as newcomers such as Jonesies, Over the Moon Antiques and a rechristened Rome Cleaners at Plaza.

These merchants are uniting for a first-time Christmas open house from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, organized by Kim and Todd Bussey (who plan a “shop and sip” at their store).

Years ago, Central Plaza used to really “spruce” up for Christmas. We’re anxious to see the 2022 edition.

Peaks & Valleys/Popcorn & Politics

Consider this a confluence of Popcorn & Politics as we chart a different set of highs and lows in Northwest Georgia.

Peak to the new elections crew in Floyd County: Completed results before 9:15 p.m. — on election night? Unheard of until now as Akyn Bailey, Pete McDonald, Vanessa Waddell and crew had those 32,000 or so votes tallied before the pizza got cold. Amid massive changes to everything election-related since 2020, this was a big plus.

Peak to the poll workers: From Monday setup to Tuesday night breakdowns (equipment return, not conspiracy theorists), these are the people who help make voting happen. In an increasingly hostile environment, they keep the peace so you can practice your piece of democracy.

Valley to the barrage of texts in the closing hours of the campaign: Six times on Monday we’ve typed “stop” but each is from a different number. It almost makes you miss those car warranty calls — almost.

Peak to the Rome area family that moved mountains to get an absentee ballot in on time. The voter, temporarily out of state, applied in mid October but got her ballot on Nov. 7. A FedEx and dedicated parents later, the absentee was delivered before the 7 p.m. deadline Nov. 8. That’s a dedicated voting family — as opposed to 28,000 others who sat this round out.

Valley to those who stayed home this election season: That includes all those complaining recently about the appointment of Eric Holland as Rome City Schools superintendent. They vowed to make a difference in the school board election. The appointed board member up for election got more votes than all of the three other candidates combined. Sorry but, no vote, no voice.

Peak or valley? We’ve been here before — the balance of power in the U.S. Senate resting on Georgia runoff elections. This time, it is Warnock vs. Walker on Dec. 6. Georgia got more than our share of attention from the networks and cable channels during Tuesday night’s results shows. Now four more weeks of commercials.

At least it will be over before Christmas this year.