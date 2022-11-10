ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine

Tropical Storm Nicole has sent floodwater gushing through coastal areas of Florida as strong winds and rain hammered the area. This video shows vehicles navigating pooling water in downtown St Augustine on the northeast coast of the state. The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane overnight on Wednesday, 9 November, as it progresses toward the US.Floridians were also warned of dangerous storm surges on Thursday, which will also impact coastal Georgia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaBuilding collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaTransformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida
