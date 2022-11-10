Read full article on original website
Hurricane Nicole Videos Show 'Unreal' Daytona Beach Destruction
Videos of homes that have been washed away as a result of Hurricane Nicole have also begun circulating on social media.
natureworldnews.com
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
Were Sharks In Florida Street After Hurricane Nicole? New Video Emerges
During Hurricane Ian, a man videoed what appeared to be a shark flopping around in his neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers amid severe storm surge.
Homes are collapsing into the ocean in Florida. Here's what's behind the dangerous situation
Homes and buildings are collapsing into the ocean in Florida and authorities have issued warnings to evacuate some areas as Nicole pushes a huge volume of ocean water onshore.
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
Two people were killed Thursday, electrocuted by a downed power line in Conway, Fla., after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Hundreds of Thousands of Frogs Descend on Florida Town After Hurricane Ian: ‘Frogmageddon’
A Florida neighborhood in Edgewater is currently being overrun by hundreds of thousands of frogs following Hurricane Ian. Some residents are calling it a “frogmageddon,” and they’re wondering where these amphibians have come from, Fox Weather reports. Over the past few nights, local Kelly White has increasingly...
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
'Rotting from the inside': Thousands of flooded cars from Hurricane Ian headed to NC to be resold
Before you buy a car, here are signs of a car that may have flood damage.
The Abandoned Famous Florida House Is Now Underwater because of Hurricane Ian
The Cape Romano Dome House was an abandoned house consisting of six dome-shaped modules on stilts. The house is situated among the Ten Thousand Islands in Collier County, Florida, about 300 feet offshore from Cape Romano Island and south of Marco Island.
Building collapses at Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
A beachside building has partially collapsed in Daytona Beach, Florida, as the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole begin battering eastern Florida.
Tropical Storm Lisa forecast to become hurricane; Martin forms
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season would be Nicole.
Tropical Storm Nicole Hits Florida; Trump Remains At Mar-A-Lago Despite Evacuation Order
The storm made landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast early Thursday.
rigzone.com
Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
Alligator shows up in Florida yard and bites homeowner for trying to move it, FWC says
It’s the second alligator incident this year in Englewood, Florida.
Monster 12-Foot Alligator Shows Up On Florida’s Delray Beach
Beachgoers in Florida were shocked to find a monster alligator on the shore of Delray Beach, about 50 miles north of Miami, last week. According to Newsweek, the gator measured almost 12 feet long. While alligators are almost entirely freshwater creatures, they will make trips through brackish water, and on...
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Blood on car grille leads Florida mechanics to shocking discovery and a rescue
When the workers looked in the grille, something terrified and stained with blood peered back at them.
North Carolina Beach Turns Into Jellyfish Swamp as Thousands Wash Up
Cannonball jellyfish can wash up en masse due to seasonal population blooms, resulting in thousands being seen on beaches.
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine
Tropical Storm Nicole has sent floodwater gushing through coastal areas of Florida as strong winds and rain hammered the area. This video shows vehicles navigating pooling water in downtown St Augustine on the northeast coast of the state. The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane overnight on Wednesday, 9 November, as it progresses toward the US.Floridians were also warned of dangerous storm surges on Thursday, which will also impact coastal Georgia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaBuilding collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaTransformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -— A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida’s property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month. Many Floridians have had property insurance issues but Tom Colantuono’s experience really takes the cake. The night before Hurricane Ian hit Florida, Colantuono and...
