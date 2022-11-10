Read full article on original website
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
CNBC
This 32-year-old was incarcerated as a teen—now he brings in over $150,000 a year: 'Your past does not define your future'
This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. Marquis Mckenzie Sr. currently has a lot going for him. The 32-year-old brings in $150,000 a year between running his own commercial cleaning business in Orlando,...
Delphi suspect Richard Allen reveals safety fears have led to dramatic move by his wife in letter blasted by sleuths
DELPHI murders suspect Richard Allen has revealed unspecified safety fears have "forced" his wife to quit her job in a letter written from jail. Allen, 50, was arrested last month and charged with the 2017 murders of teenage friends Libby German and Abby Williams in Indiana. In a letter where...
Maryland couple who was arrested in West Virginia sentenced for selling nuclear secrets to FBI
A husband and wife who were arrested in West Virginia after selling military secrets related to nuclear warships to an undercover FBI agent will each face more than 19 years in prison.
Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister with a Rifle and Rearranged Their Bodies in Effort to Stage Slayings as Murder-Suicide
A Virginia woman convicted of murdering her mother and younger sister and sentenced to life in prison had her convictions overturned this week after her defense attorney alleged juror misconduct. Megan Hargan, 39, moved to West Virginia after the July 2017 killings. She was arrested and charged with two counts...
Virginia teacher fired for refusing to use student's preferred pronouns speaks out, says he's been blacklisted
A teacher in the Virginia West Point School District sued after being fired for refusing to use pronouns that contradicted with a student's biological sex.
Maryland 13-year-old fatally shot while raking leaves
A 13-year-old boy in Maryland was fatally shot on Tuesday evening while raking leaves, and police have no suspects in custody after the incident.
'We're supposed to be safe to play' | Mom of teen shot outside DC recreation center speaks out
WASHINGTON — The mother of a teenager shot outside a recreation center in Southwest, D.C. is questioning if kids can even play outside anymore. The shooting happened outside the King Greenleaf Recreation Center just before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. When officers arrived, they found two teens had been shot. The teens were conscious and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital for help.
She’s 99 and still fighting for Black and Hispanic rights — and mentoring a new generation
Cairo Eubanks is just 27, but she has a mission to seek out mentors to learn how they make the world a better place.
'A battle in an ongoing war' | In cross-examination, prosecutors accuse Stewart Rhodes of priming followers for conflict ahead of Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — Prosecutors drew a direct line from the Oath Keepers’ founding in the early days of the Obama Administration through the 2014 standoff at the Bundy Ranch and, ultimately, to the assault on the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 during cross-examination Monday of militia founder Stewart Rhodes.
WJLA
Suspects wanted in DC armed robbery. AirPods, Nike panda dunks taken
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying several unknown armed robbery suspects in northeast D.C. According to investigators, the incident happened on Thursday in the 500 block of Morse Street. Around 9:01 a.m., three suspects were caught on surveillance cameras approaching the victim with handguns. After allegedly robbing the victim, the suspects left the scene in a black Hyundai Elantra.
Here are the projected election winners in DC, Maryland, Virginia | Live updates
WASHINGTON — Election Day 2022 has finally come. From the midterm election to finding out who will be the governor in Maryland and D.C., voters will help decide how the country's balance of power will be for the next several years. All 435 House seats are up for election,...
KRQE News 13
Native American children’s protection against adoption by non-Indian families is before the Supreme Court
(THE CONVERSATION) During oral arguments about the constitutionality of a 1978 law enacted to protect Native American children in the U.S. and strengthen their families, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said: “[T]he policy is for Congress to make. And Congress understood these … decisions as integral to the continued thriving of Indian communities. And Congress […]
Former Byram Hill HS football player found guilty of Jan. 6 charges
Brian Gunderson, 28, who now lives in Pennsylvania, heard the verdict Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Some think music videos are accelerating violence in DC. Artists disagree.
WASHINGTON — Lucille Leach sat down on a bench in Washington D.C.’s Anacostia Park with a heavy heart. Weighed down by six years of questions. “I don't know who killed my son,” she sighed. “But whoever killed my son, they are not living life for good."
WTOP
‘Worse than I’ve ever seen’: Kids across DC region are getting sick at the same time
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. Why are DC-area kids getting so sick, and what does it mean for parents and teachers?. What it is: Late last month, a parent posted in a Facebook group...
Longtime DC-based national radio host Jim Bohannon dies
WASHINGTON — A well-known, DC-based national radio host Jim Bohannon has died at 78. Bohannon worked at the radio stations WGAY, WTOP, and WRC in DC before making a name for himself on the national scene. He was born on Jan.7, 1944, in Corvallis, Oregon, where his father was...
WJLA
SURPRISE! Maryland teacher gets $27K check for job skills program
SPRINGDALE, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County teacher was surprised Thursday with a $27,000 check to help fund a program for students with cognitive disabilities develop job skills. Charles H. Flowers High School teacher LeAnn Holden-Martin was presented with the check for the Holden-Martin's "Sonny House Job Skills...
WTOP
At GW Hospital event for trauma survivors, stories of lives saved
George Washington University Hospital hosted survivors of traumatic injuries at a Thursday event giving patients a chance to reunite with the care providers who saved their lives. The D.C. hospital’s annual Trauma Survivors Day featured inspiring and captivating stories from survivors of serious, life-threatening injuries — including a school shooting,...
Report finds profound pandemic impact on Virginia education
Virginia's teacher workforce is smaller, unhappier and less qualified than before the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia's nonpartisan legislative watchdog agency said in a report Monday that urged the state to boost funding to address the issue. Staffers of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, or JLARC, also told lawmakers that...
Voter Guide: Your Election Day questions answered for DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON — We're helping you get out the door and have your voice heard this Election Day, and that means verifying the answers to your questions about voting in the DMV. In Virginia, polls are open from 6:00 a.m. this morning til 7:00 tonight–DC and Maryland are 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. As long as you’re in line by the time polls close, you can vote.
