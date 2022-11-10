Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Clemson’s loss at Notre Dame was a severe blow to the ACC’s hopes of landing a team in the College Football Playoff. Last weekend’s 35-14 setback at three-loss Notre Dame dropped Clemson from the list of the nation’s unbeaten teams. The Tigers moved from No. 5 down to a season-low No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25. Suddenly the ACC is in danger of being left out of the playoff for the second straight year. Even with only three weeks remaining in the regular season, the league’s coaches believe it’s too early to count out the Tigers or another one-loss team, North Carolina.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton had 21 points, Bash Wieland added 13 and Bellarmine survived a late Louisville rally to stun the Cardinals 67-66 on Wednesday night and spoil Kenny Payne’s debut as coach. Facing Louisville for the first time since 2006, the Knights trailed 15-14 before scoring 11 consecutive points for the lead. They never trailed after that and led by 14 late in the half. The Cardinals slowly fought back to within 59-55 with 6:41 remaining before Bellarmine answered with an 8-0 spurt to stretch its lead back to 12. Louisville rallied to within 67-66 with 1:02 left but squandered chances after that. Jae'Lyn Withers had 17 points for the Cardinals.

UNDATED (AP) — The last time Alabama lost consecutive games in a regular season was 2007. Coming off a one-point loss to LSU in Death Valley, the Crimson Tide hit the road again to face another ranked team. They are trying to avoid their first two-game skid in 15 years. No. 11 Mississippi and former Saban assistant Lane Kiffin welcome the Tide for one of the five most intriguing games of Week 11 in college football. The others include a Big 12 grudge match and a potential ACC points-fest.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Jackson State 91-59 in the season opener for both teams. Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13 points each for the Tar Heels, who shot 58% from the field — while limiting the Lady Tigers to 34% shooting, and scored 22 points off 20 Jackson State turnovers, including 16 UNC steals. Jariyah Covington led Jackson State with 19 points.

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Bulldogs rise from three to one was no surprise after their dominant victory against the previously top-ranked Volunteers. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s first rankings last week, also lost. That cleared the way for changes in the top four. Ohio State stayed at two. The Buckeyes’ Big Ten rival, Michigan moved up from five to three. TCU jumped three spots to No. 4, putting the nation’s four unbeatens at the top of the rankings. Tennessee fell to No. 5.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is prepared to do what it takes to improve the 12th-ranked Tigers' recent struggles on offense. Even if that means benching starter DJ Uiagalelei for more than a few series. Clemson's offense was never a factor in a 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame that ended the Tigers' undefeated start. Uiagalelei is expected to start Saturday against Louisville. But Swinney says if Uiagalelei can't get back to the form he displayed earlier this season, someone else will go in at quarterback. Uiagalelei was removed from the past two games, although he returned at Notre Dame after backup Cade Klubnik threw an interception.