Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gary Patterson could now play a key role in spoiling what has been a perfect season so far for fourth-ranked TCU. Patterson had as good a run as any Big 12 coach in whipping Texas over the past decade while still in purple. But he's now in burnt orange against the team he led to its last undefeated season in 2010. The 9-0 Frogs play Saturday at No. 18 Texas, where Patterson is in a non-coaching role as a special assistant for Steve Sarkisian. TCU won seven of the past 10 games in the series with Patterson as its coach.

UNDATED (AP) — The last time Alabama lost consecutive games in a regular season was 2007. Coming off a one-point loss to LSU in Death Valley, the Crimson Tide hit the road again to face another ranked team. They are trying to avoid their first two-game skid in 15 years. No. 11 Mississippi and former Saban assistant Lane Kiffin welcome the Tide for one of the five most intriguing games of Week 11 in college football. The others include a Big 12 grudge match and a potential ACC points-fest.

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Bulldogs rise from three to one was no surprise after their dominant victory against the previously top-ranked Volunteers. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s first rankings last week, also lost. That cleared the way for changes in the top four. Ohio State stayed at two. The Buckeyes’ Big Ten rival, Michigan moved up from five to three. TCU jumped three spots to No. 4, putting the nation’s four unbeatens at the top of the rankings. Tennessee fell to No. 5.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops has gone from walk-on at the beginning of his college career to scholarship player who has started six of his team’s nine games. Iowa State tight end Jared Rus, Kansas receiver Quentin Skinner, Kansas State linebacker Austin Moore, Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown, Texas Tech receiver Xavier White and West Virginia kicker Casey Legg are other Big 12 players who started as walk-ons and have become key contributors.