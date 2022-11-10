Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The five teams with the best records in the Southeastern Conference all rank in the top seven in the 14-team league in rushing. And not all of them are posting gaudy passing stats. That trend has revealed itself even as spread offenses have taken hold across the conference. First-year LSU coach Brian Kelly says pass-oriented spread offenses can produce a lot of points and wins. But Kelly says teams that win championships tend to play with physicality and exert their will by running well and stopping the run. Tennessee is the SEC's top passing team. But the fifth-ranked Vols lost last week to a No. 1 Georgia squad that played strong defense and outrushed them 130 yards to 94.

UNDATED (AP) — The last time Alabama lost consecutive games in a regular season was 2007. Coming off a one-point loss to LSU in Death Valley, the Crimson Tide hit the road again to face another ranked team. They are trying to avoid their first two-game skid in 15 years. No. 11 Mississippi and former Saban assistant Lane Kiffin welcome the Tide for one of the five most intriguing games of Week 11 in college football. The others include a Big 12 grudge match and a potential ACC points-fest.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Adam Miller scored 18 points, KJ Williams had 14 rebounds to go with 13 points and LSU opened its season with a victory to give Matt McMahon a 74-63 win in his Tigers coaching debut. Justice Hill added 13 points and seven assists for the Tigers. New Kansas City coach Marvin Menzies is still looking for his first win with the Roos after they lost to Division II Lincoln (Mo.) in their opener. Senior guard Shemarri Allen scored 19 points and UIC transfer RayQuawndis Mitchell added 15 points to lead Kansas City,

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Bulldogs rise from three to one was no surprise after their dominant victory against the previously top-ranked Volunteers. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s first rankings last week, also lost. That cleared the way for changes in the top four. Ohio State stayed at two. The Buckeyes’ Big Ten rival, Michigan moved up from five to three. TCU jumped three spots to No. 4, putting the nation’s four unbeatens at the top of the rankings. Tennessee fell to No. 5.