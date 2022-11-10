ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final result and reaction as Ben Stokes stars

Ben Stokes was the hero with the bat once again as England successfully chased down Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup in a thrilling final in Melbourne.Stokes produced his highest T20 score - finishing with an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls for his first half-century in the format - as the all-rounder produced another sublime performance on the biggest stage.England were set 138 to win following wonderful bowling from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid and looked odds-on to add to complete the set of World Cups following their victory in the 50-over format in 2019.But Pakistan responded to slow England’s momentum, removing Alex Hales early and then following with the wicket of Jos Buttler to set up a nervy finish at the MCG.Stokes, as well as Moeen Ali, stood up to the challenge and turned the tide following a sensational 17th over that produced 16 runs as England swung for the boundaries. Ali was dismissed to leave England needing six runs off their final 10 balls - but Stokes completed his first T20 half-century to win the World Cup for England.Follow all the reaction from the T20 World Cup final:
The Independent

Is Scotland vs New Zealand on TV today: Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international

Scotland will “throw the kitchen sink” at New Zealand in the hope of claiming a first win over the All Blacks, as Finn Russell returns for Gregor Townsend’s side.Scotland have never beaten New Zealand but came close in their last meeting at Murrayfield five years ago.The All Blacks have been beaten by Ireland, France, South Africa and Argentina over the past 12 months but a Scotland win would rank among the best victories in their history.“It’s a Test everyone’s looking forward to. We’ll throw the kitchen sink at it, give it a good crack and see where we are,” said...
Robb Report

King Charles Just Unveiled a 7-Foot Statue of Queen Elizabeth in the UK

A new statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled yesterday by King Charles III. The monument sits in a niche at York Minster Cathedral in England. The 1.1-ton, 7-foot-tall French limestone statue shows the queen in her robes of the Order of the Garter and is installed above the West Front entrance of the 850-year-old building.
BBC

The WWII codebreaker who still won't give secrets away

As an officer in the Women's Royal Naval Service Marjorie Lamb learned to decode messages in the Highlands of Scotland before being posted to Egypt. But despite the passage of time Ms Lamb, 102, vowed she would still never give any secrets away. She told BBC Scotland: "I don't think...
BBC

Scotland joins Global Day of Action during COP27

Climate campaigners have marched through Edinburgh to mark the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice. It aims to highlight how the crisis mostly impacts people and places who are not responsible for it. They marched as world leaders continue to meet in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, for the COP27...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...

Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
The Associated Press

Rishi Sunak seeks thawed relations at UK-Ireland summit

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aimed to repair frayed relations with Britain’s European Union neighbors — and with highly skeptical leaders in Scotland and Wales — when he attended a summit of leaders from across the U.K. and Ireland on Thursday. It was the...

