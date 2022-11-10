Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
T20 World Cup: Sam Curran bowls Mohammad Rizwan as England pick up first wicket
Watch as England's Sam Curran bowls Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan for 15 following an inside edge for the first wicket of the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. Available to UK users only.
BBC
T20 World Cup final: Pakistan's Shan Masood ready to take on his 'second home' England
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 13 November Time: 08:00 GMT. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app. The Men's T20 World...
Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final result and reaction as Ben Stokes stars
Ben Stokes was the hero with the bat once again as England successfully chased down Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup in a thrilling final in Melbourne.Stokes produced his highest T20 score - finishing with an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls for his first half-century in the format - as the all-rounder produced another sublime performance on the biggest stage.England were set 138 to win following wonderful bowling from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid and looked odds-on to add to complete the set of World Cups following their victory in the 50-over format in 2019.But Pakistan responded to slow England’s momentum, removing Alex Hales early and then following with the wicket of Jos Buttler to set up a nervy finish at the MCG.Stokes, as well as Moeen Ali, stood up to the challenge and turned the tide following a sensational 17th over that produced 16 runs as England swung for the boundaries. Ali was dismissed to leave England needing six runs off their final 10 balls - but Stokes completed his first T20 half-century to win the World Cup for England.Follow all the reaction from the T20 World Cup final:
Is Scotland vs New Zealand on TV today: Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international
Scotland will “throw the kitchen sink” at New Zealand in the hope of claiming a first win over the All Blacks, as Finn Russell returns for Gregor Townsend’s side.Scotland have never beaten New Zealand but came close in their last meeting at Murrayfield five years ago.The All Blacks have been beaten by Ireland, France, South Africa and Argentina over the past 12 months but a Scotland win would rank among the best victories in their history.“It’s a Test everyone’s looking forward to. We’ll throw the kitchen sink at it, give it a good crack and see where we are,” said...
Germany World Cup Preview: Redemption on the Mind
The 2018 World Cup was a national disaster for the Germans, who are back with a blend of stars old and new and an experienced manager tying it all together.
8 of Princess Anne's most iconic looks from the 1990s, when season 5 of 'The Crown' is set
Season 5 of "The Crown" is set in the early 1990s — the decade saw Princess Anne go through a divorce and marry her now-husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.
King Charles Just Unveiled a 7-Foot Statue of Queen Elizabeth in the UK
A new statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled yesterday by King Charles III. The monument sits in a niche at York Minster Cathedral in England. The 1.1-ton, 7-foot-tall French limestone statue shows the queen in her robes of the Order of the Garter and is installed above the West Front entrance of the 850-year-old building.
BBC
Hampshire, Dorset and Oxfordshire heritage sites face contrasting fortunes
Several notable places in the south of England have been saved but others are in danger of being lost, Historic England has announced. The annual digest shows 233 sites across England have been removed from the register while 175 have been added. Among those "at risk" are the Guildhall in...
BBC
The WWII codebreaker who still won't give secrets away
As an officer in the Women's Royal Naval Service Marjorie Lamb learned to decode messages in the Highlands of Scotland before being posted to Egypt. But despite the passage of time Ms Lamb, 102, vowed she would still never give any secrets away. She told BBC Scotland: "I don't think...
BBC
Scotland joins Global Day of Action during COP27
Climate campaigners have marched through Edinburgh to mark the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice. It aims to highlight how the crisis mostly impacts people and places who are not responsible for it. They marched as world leaders continue to meet in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, for the COP27...
Swindon council apologises for error-strewn Covid key worker tribute
Wiltshire council criticised for unveiling plaque littered with mistakes
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...
Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
Rishi Sunak seeks thawed relations at UK-Ireland summit
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aimed to repair frayed relations with Britain’s European Union neighbors — and with highly skeptical leaders in Scotland and Wales — when he attended a summit of leaders from across the U.K. and Ireland on Thursday. It was the...
Comments / 0