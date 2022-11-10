Read full article on original website
Two Local Grand Marshals Will Lead Veterans Parade
TOMS RIVER – Two grand marshals who represent two different service branches of the U.S. military, the United States Coast Guard and the United States Navy, will lead this year’s Veteran’s Parade in Toms River. At the recent Township Council meeting, the two were presented with proclamations...
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
Jon Bon Jovi Thanks First Responders At Community Event
TOMS RIVER – The 7th Annual JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook-Off highlighted eleven local first responder units including Fire, Police and EMT, and their chili, but the event was so much more – a celebration of community. The attendees donated more than 580 pounds of food for Fulfill’s People’s Pantry, totaling 386 meals, and Jon Bon Jovi was on hand to taste each entry and thank the first responders for their service.
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
15 of the best Christmas festivals to attend in NJ in 2022
Chilly temperatures, mittens, hot cocoa, twinkling lights, the fresh smell of evergreen and holly…. The holidays are in the air in New Jersey and it’s time to grab the family and some friends and celebrate all the state has to offer. Here are 15 of some of the...
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
NJ American Water to replace water mains in 2 Somerset Co. towns
More than 9,000 feet of water main will be replaced in Bernards Township and North Plainfield this November, according to a release Thursday from New Jersey American Water. The 6- and 8-inch, cast-iron water lines, which will be supplanted by 8-inch ductile iron, date back as far as the 1930s, NJAW said.
Thank A Vet For Their Service…Today and Everyday
Friday is Veterans Day and once again the annual Ocean County Veterans Day Parade will take place in the morning and follow the same route in downtown Toms River as the Halloween Parade just a couple of weeks ago. It begins at 9:45 in the Toms River Shopping Center and will conclude in front of Toms River Town Hall on Washington Street with a ceremony which will include the laying of a wreath at the veterans monument.
NJ town blocks show by Proud Boys founder, fearing confrontation
RUTHERFORD – Borough officials stepped in Thursday to block the founder of the far-right Proud Boys from holding a comedy show at a downtown arts center. Gavin McInnes had been planning to bring the “Cognitive Dissidents Tour” to Queens, New York, but the venue canceled it Monday and McInnes tried to shift it to the Williams Center in Rutherford.
fsrmagazine.com
On the Border to Open in Toms River, New Jersey
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance. Restaurant hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a destination for authentic, contemporary Tex-Mex food.
Allaire Community Farm In Wall, NJ Set A Record Perfect For The Holiday Season
According to NJ1015.com, the Jersey Shore is about to be part of another world record. Could it be the world's longest boardwalk? Or what about the world's largest slice of pizza?! How cool would that be!. But these guesses are not even close. This new record is being set at...
New Memories Coming To Historic Rova Farms
JACKSON – A Russian Orthodox Church stands majestically atop the hill overlooking Rova Farms – as though to protect the legacy of the arrival of the Russian people from their homeland. “We have a historical tie with Rova Farms,” said Father Serge Ledkovsky of St. Vladimir’s Russian Orthodox...
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
Wrapping Up: 105-year-old NJ Shore Family Business Closing For Good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Monmouth County, NJ sobriety checkpoint set up for this weekend
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP— Heads up if you plan to travel through Monmouth County tomorrow night. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in an effort to combat drunk driving in the state.
Ex-con sentenced for trying to sneak loaded gun through Newark Liberty
A New York man who's prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a past conviction has been sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to get a loaded firearm through security at Newark Liberty International Airport a year ago. Desmond Herring, 48, was sentenced on Friday to 37 months...
Where Is Everyone?
You might be aware that the offices/studios of WOBM and Townsquare Media are located in downtown Toms River. It is shocking how different this area is on a holiday and when Toms River schools are closed which they have been this week partly due to the NJEA Teachers Convention. Traffic is considerably lighter and you don’t have the kids from High School South going out for lunch. If you couple that with Toms River and/or Ocean County employees having a day off it’s like a ghost town…which is nice once in a while.
Became a murderer after NJ COVID release: Killer blows kiss to victim’s family
An Asbury Park man who had been released from prison early during the pandemic before going on to kill his two lovers in a New Hampshire hotel room last year taunted relatives during his sentencing. Theodore Luckey, 43, of Asbury Park, pleaded guilty to the murders of Nathan Cashman, 28,...
So Disgusting, We Have To Do Better New Jersey
We Need To Do Better. It is horrible the amount of trash I see just driving to work from Bayville to Toms River. How is this even possible for trash to be everywhere? Why is there so much trash around the fence all the time? Are people littering? Do people actually throw trash out their windows? Come on, please tell me that's not true. But, why else would trash be everywhere? The town will come by and clean it up, but in a couple of weeks it will be filled with paper, bags, and cans, once again.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
