Ocean County, NJ

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jon Bon Jovi Thanks First Responders At Community Event

TOMS RIVER – The 7th Annual JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook-Off highlighted eleven local first responder units including Fire, Police and EMT, and their chili, but the event was so much more – a celebration of community. The attendees donated more than 580 pounds of food for Fulfill’s People’s Pantry, totaling 386 meals, and Jon Bon Jovi was on hand to taste each entry and thank the first responders for their service.
Thank A Vet For Their Service…Today and Everyday

Friday is Veterans Day and once again the annual Ocean County Veterans Day Parade will take place in the morning and follow the same route in downtown Toms River as the Halloween Parade just a couple of weeks ago. It begins at 9:45 in the Toms River Shopping Center and will conclude in front of Toms River Town Hall on Washington Street with a ceremony which will include the laying of a wreath at the veterans monument.
NJ town blocks show by Proud Boys founder, fearing confrontation

RUTHERFORD – Borough officials stepped in Thursday to block the founder of the far-right Proud Boys from holding a comedy show at a downtown arts center. Gavin McInnes had been planning to bring the “Cognitive Dissidents Tour” to Queens, New York, but the venue canceled it Monday and McInnes tried to shift it to the Williams Center in Rutherford.
On the Border to Open in Toms River, New Jersey

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance. Restaurant hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a destination for authentic, contemporary Tex-Mex food.
New Memories Coming To Historic Rova Farms

JACKSON – A Russian Orthodox Church stands majestically atop the hill overlooking Rova Farms – as though to protect the legacy of the arrival of the Russian people from their homeland. “We have a historical tie with Rova Farms,” said Father Serge Ledkovsky of St. Vladimir’s Russian Orthodox...
Where Is Everyone?

You might be aware that the offices/studios of WOBM and Townsquare Media are located in downtown Toms River. It is shocking how different this area is on a holiday and when Toms River schools are closed which they have been this week partly due to the NJEA Teachers Convention. Traffic is considerably lighter and you don’t have the kids from High School South going out for lunch. If you couple that with Toms River and/or Ocean County employees having a day off it’s like a ghost town…which is nice once in a while.
So Disgusting, We Have To Do Better New Jersey

We Need To Do Better. It is horrible the amount of trash I see just driving to work from Bayville to Toms River. How is this even possible for trash to be everywhere? Why is there so much trash around the fence all the time? Are people littering? Do people actually throw trash out their windows? Come on, please tell me that's not true. But, why else would trash be everywhere? The town will come by and clean it up, but in a couple of weeks it will be filled with paper, bags, and cans, once again.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
