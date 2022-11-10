Read full article on original website
Related
Cop27: Activists protest at climate summit and around the world
Protests are taking place outside the Cop27 conference in Egypt and around the world on Saturday, 12 November.Climate activists are calling for further action to be taken to tackle climate change as world leaders gather at the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh.Egyptian authorities have taken a low-tolerance stance on protests at the conference, which is holding its first-ever day dedicated to agriculture and adaptation.Among the demonstrations taking place is Greta Thunberg’s in Stockholm, as well as protests in London, Edinburgh, and Cardiff.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Young climate activists from 'Fridays for future' stage a protest at Cop27Greta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27Joe Biden tells Cop27 summit US will meet emissions target by 2030
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks in Egypt, while big polluters remained divided over who should pay for the damage industrial greenhouse gas emissions have done to the planet. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis is fossil fuels,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told his fellow leaders. The Pacific country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty,” Natano said. “It’s getting too hot and there is very (little) time to slow and reverse the increasing temperature. Therefore, it is essential to prioritize fast-acting strategies.”
COP27 summit opens as world races against climate clock
The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt after a year of extreme weather disasters that have fuelled calls for wealthy industrialised nations to compensate poorer countries. - Money focus - The COP27 summit will focus like never before on money -- a major sticking point that has soured relations between countries that got rich burning fossil fuels and the poorer ones suffering from the worst consequences of climate change.
Biden urges world to 'step up' climate fight at COP27
President Joe Biden vowed at UN climate talks on Friday that the United States was on track to slash its carbon emissions, urging all nations to ramp up their own efforts to avert catastrophic global warming. New research shows just how dauntingly hard it will be to meet the ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels -- requiring emissions to be slashed nearly in half by 2030.
The Jewish Press
UN’s Dangerous Climate Summit
COP27 began on Sunday and I’m following the action. By action, I mean 12 days of mind-numbing meetings, speeches and virtue signaling, spiced up with misrepresentations of scientific research and data. COP stands for Conference of the Parties. The parties in question do not feature beer, dancing and flirting....
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from...
World is on "highway to climate hell" and nations must "cooperate or perish," U.N. chief warns summit
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt — The only way to "put an end to all this suffering" from "a highway to climate hell" is for the world to cooperate or perish, dozens of leaders were admonished as they gathered Monday for international climate talks. More than 100 world leaders will speak...
US News and World Report
After Quiet Days, Handful of Protests at UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — After days with almost no demonstrations, there were several small protests at this year’s UN climate conference calling Friday for the developed world to fight global warming more fairly and effectively. Demonstrators called for rich nations to compensate developing countries for climate change,...
wtaj.com
Midway through UN climate talks, Egypt pushes to bridge gaps
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt is pushing to bridge the gaps between negotiating parties at the United Nations’ climate conference as negotiators Saturday finalize draft deals as the first week of the summit wraps up in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said...
Brazil's Lula at COP27 will offer to host future climate summit -sources
BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will offer to host a future global climate change summit when he attends the COP27 United Nations climate conference in Egypt next week, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Dash for gas imperils 1.5C climate goal: report
The global scramble for natural gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, scientists said Thursday on the sidelines of UN climate talks in Egypt. "To limit warming to 1.5C, countries need to flip to emergency mode on climate as they do on the energy crisis." mh/klm/fz
CNET
'It's Abhorrent': Activists Condemn Rise in Fossil Fuel Reps at COP27 Climate Talks
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As world leaders gather in Egypt this week to engage with scientists, nongovernmental organizations, activists and other experts to decide how best to wean society off its fossil fuel dependency, there is one set of guests at the party who are not entirely welcome.
Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam airport
EDE, Netherlands — Hundreds of climate protesters blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday in a demonstration on the eve of the COP27 U.N. climate meeting in Egypt. Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion protesters sat around private jets to prevent them leaving and others rode bicycles around...
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls out U.S., China for climate failures at COP27
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on rich nations to commit to a new deal that would help the world's poorest countries battle the effects of climate change.
Vox
Egypt’s most prominent political prisoner is dying as world leaders arrive for UN climate summit
As leaders of civil society, climate science, and the world land in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh for the COP27 summit for climate negotiations, one of the country’s most prominent political prisoners has accelerated his protest against Egypt’s repressive government. Alaa Abd el-Fattah is a 40-year-old...
World needs US 'to be climate leader', Ugandan activist
Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate on Thursday urged US President Joe Biden to help those most affected by the ravages of global warming, a day before his arrival for UN climate talks in Egypt. Although she is unlikely to meet the US president in person during his fleeting trip to the two-week climate talks, Nakate urged Biden to summon the "political will" to support communities most affected by the snowballing impacts caused by a warming world.
Biden to climate talks, 1st leg of around-the-world trip
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived Friday in Egypt for a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow — and he's likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along.
US News and World Report
Curbs on Rights Weaken Egypt's Climate Talks, Campaigners Say
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - In a fenced-off area guarded by police on the fringe of the global climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, around 30 Egyptian youths stood in a neat line holding up placards and chanting "Save our Planet". The small, muted protest took place in an area designated...
Here's what happened on day 3 of the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks
Pakistan's leader sounded the alarm, climate scientists called for more equitable research and the U.N. tried to crack down on greenwashing. Here's what happened at COP27 today.
Biden urges continued fight against climate change at COP 27
During Friday's COP 27 climate conference in Egypt, President Biden vowed the United States will meet emissions targets --warning the world is facing a climate catastrophe.
Comments / 0