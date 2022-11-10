Read full article on original website
Post Register
Texas woman faces 20 years in prison after smuggling spider monkey into US
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KMPH) — A Texas woman pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling a spider monkey into the United States. 20-year-old Savannah Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the U.S. without first declaring and invoicing it and running from an immigration checkpoint. According to court documents, Valdez tried to...
Post Register
Idaho's 2022 Grape Harvest: Later start, strong finish
BOISE — (November 3, 2022) – Idaho’s 2022 grape growing season got off to a late start due to a cool wet spring, but warm weather through summer and much of October helped fruit continue to ripen, resulting in higher than average yields overall. “Cellular development in...
Post Register
Blue Cross receives $6 million investment to address health impacts
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Monday, the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health received a $5.2 million investment from national philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This one-time, unrestricted gift will be used to maximize the Foundation’s impact of giving back to Idaho and addressing the root causes that impact health.
