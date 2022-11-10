ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadly explosion hits busy pedestrian street in Istanbul

A deadly explosion has rocked a busy pedestrian street in Istanbul, killing at least four people and injuring many more. Officials said a blast hit Istiklal Avenue, one of the most famous roads in Turkey’s largest city, on Sunday afternoon.Istanbul’s governor said at least six people were killed and 53 injured in the explosion.“We wish God’s mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured,” Ali Yerlikaya said. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukHelicopters and emergency vehicles descended on the scene near Taksim Square after the blast exploded. Streams of tourists...
Istanbul explosion - live: At least six killed and 53 injured in city centre blast

At least six people have been killed and 53 injured in an explosion on a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul.This was the initial death toll from the blast on the busy Istiklal Avenue, according to the city’s governor. Ali Yerlikaya said the explosion struck at 4.20pm local time (1.20pm GMT). The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene.

