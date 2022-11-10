Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
As major powers meet in Asia, the rest of the world is pressed to pick a side
World leaders are converging in Phnom Penh this weekend for the first in a series of international summits in Southeast Asia over the coming week, where divisions between major powers and conflict threaten to overshadow talks. The first stop is the Cambodian capital where leaders from across the Indo-Pacific will...
KEYT
Biden to meet with top US allies Japan and South Korea following midterm boost
President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reveling in midterm election results that have produced an unexpected boost at home for his second two years in office. The scale of the challenges abroad, and the effort to translate 21 months of intensive engagement into tangible results for US...
KEYT
Japan vies for ‘last chance’ as major global chip producer
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is investing 70 billion yen ($490 million) to beef up semiconductor development and production, setting up a consortium that brings together Toyota, Sony and other major companies. The government says the new company called Rapidus, which means “quick” in Latin, will work on developing next-generation, or “post-5G,” semiconductors. The government said the effort will involve working closely with Japan’s ally the U.S. to bring together “the best and the brightest” from both nations. Japan’s economy ministry acknowledged it had fallen 10 years behind the global competition for chips technology, including the U.S., South Korea, Taiwan and some European nations.
KEYT
Thousands join nationalist march on Polish Independence Day
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Warsaw have marched peacefully in a yearly Independence Day march organized by Polish nationalist groups. The march is controversial because it is led by far-right groups, and has included white nationalist and anti-immigrant messages in the past. But many people, including some with young children, came from across Poland on Friday to take part and show their patriotism. Many carried Poland’s national white-and-red flag. Warsaw’s mayor said he was relieved that the event avoided violence. But he said he was still disturbed by the anti-Ukrainian and anti-European Union messages some marchers carried. Some protesters also chanted slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces have invaded neighboring Ukraine.
Istanbul explosion - live: At least six killed and 53 injured in city centre blast
At least six people have been killed and 53 injured in an explosion on a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul.This was the initial death toll from the blast on the busy Istiklal Avenue, according to the city’s governor. Ali Yerlikaya said the explosion struck at 4.20pm local time (1.20pm GMT). The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene.
KEYT
Greece: New York flight recalled over scare, nothing found
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece ordered an Emirates flight to New York to return to Athens international airport and grounded a second airliner over security concerns. But police say nothing suspicious was found after the planes and passengers were checked on Thursday. Public ERT television says the flight recall was made following a request by U.S. authorities. But Greek police officials did not confirm the source of the request. The second Emirates flight was stopped in Athens before taking off for Dubai. Police said information was received about a potentially suspicious passenger but inspections did not confirm it.
Pedestrians run away after deadly explosion rocks street in Istanbul
An explosion has rocked a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul, leaving six dead and at least 53 injured according to Istanbul’s governor Ali Yerlikaya.The city’s governor confirmed a blast hit the busy Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon (13 November).The cause of the explosion was not clear.Social media users said shops were shuttered and the street has been closed down.Footage circulating on social media shows people running away from the scene.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Independent MP tells Conservatives to ‘eat kangaroo testicles for all I care’Remembrance Sunday service held at National Memorial ArboretumRemembrance Sunday: Politicians and veterans sing national anthem at the Cenotaph
KEYT
Amid crisis, Hezbollah seeks ally in next Lebanese president
BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says he wants the next Lebanese president to be a figure who won’t “betray” the Iran-backed faction. Hassan Nasrallah spoke on Friday through a video-link to supporters gathered to mark Hezbollah’s Martyrs Day, a commemoration of the group’s fallen fighters. Nasrallah did not name a favorite but his remarks indicated the shadowy militant leader plans to exert influence over who becomes next president. Lebanon’s parliament failed to elect a new president in five attempts after the term of President Michel Aoun, a strong ally of Hezbollah, ended on Oct. 31. That left Lebanon in a political vacuum with a caretaker government that does not have full powers.
KEYT
SE Asian leaders do little to raise pressure on Myanmar
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders have done little to ramp up pressure on Myanmar to comply with their plan for peace, agreeing to a course of action that largely kicks the matter down the road. With violence in Myanmar spiraling out of control since the military seized power in 2021, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been trying to implement a five-point plan for peace, so far with little effect. The group has banned leaders of Myanmar from participating in its top-level events, and some had been pushing for that ban to be broadened. But instead, leaders decided Friday to review the matter later “if the situation requires.”
KEYT
UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid crackdown
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body will hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government’s violent and deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic. The Human Rights Council will meet on Iran in the week of Nov. 21 following a diplomatic push led by Germany and Iceland. Demonstrations that have swept Iran this fall have become one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s ruling clerics since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Security forces have sought to quash dissent.
Mishra: Making a difference for students in India
In the developed urban world, we take going to school for granted. Going to school is a critical part of a child’s mental and physical development. It is just a part of our lives. However, nearly half the world’s schools lack clean drinking water, toilets and handwashing facilities, putting millions of children at risk of missing out or, worse, catching diseases. ...
KEYT
Ethiopia hosts UN internet meeting after cutting off Tigray
GENEVA (AP) — A U.N. body devoted to promoting broader and better access to the internet is about to hold its annual gathering in Ethiopia. The Internet Governance Forum had scheduled this year’s meeting in Ethiopia well before the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spearheaded a military campaign in the Tigray region starting in November 2020. His government cut off internet access in the region during the two-year war. Critics call Ethiopia one of the world’s most egregious examples of preventing people from getting online. Advocacy groups want internet shutdowns like Ethiopia’s to be high on the agenda and for governments to stop shutting down the internet as a weapon of war.
KEYT
Australian PM wants to ask China’s Xi to lift trade barriers
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he’ll ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to lift billions of dollars in trade barriers in the event that the two leaders hold their first bilateral meeting. Both leaders will attend a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia then an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meeting in Thailand next week. Albanese was speaking in Sydney before departing Australia on Friday for an East Asia Summit in Cambodia, which Xi will not attend. A face-to-face meeting between the Chinese and Australian leaders would mark a major reset in a bilateral relationship that plumbed new depths under the nine-year rule of Australia’s previous conservative government.
KEYT
Thousands protest in Bulgaria for higher salaries
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of Bulgarians have taken to the streets to demand higher salaries to compensate for surging inflation that has hit the European Union’s poorest member. The demonstration on Friday was organized by the country’s two largest trade unions. Protesters gathered in front of the parliament building holding banners and chanting requests for decent pay as winter nears. The unions handed to parliament a joint declaration which calls for a speedy adoption of next year’s budget to avoid the risk of freezing the minimum wage at its current level despite inflation. They also demanded support for large groups of people that are exposed to energy poverty before the heating season and protection of labor rights of workers.
KEYT
Mexico’s colonial-era city of Oaxaca choked by trash piles
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mayor of Mexico’s most iconic and beloved colonial-era city, Oaxaca, has made a desperate public plea for federal authorities to declare a public health emergency over the mounds of uncollected garbage piling up in the city’s cobblestone streets. Normally awash with tourists and known for its green-tinged stone buildings and culinary plenty, Oaxaca was left hamstrung after a neighboring town closed down a garbage dump that had taken the city’s refuse for decades. With no place to take the trash, authorities in Oaxaca have desperately tried to find alternatives, including trucking vast amounts of garbage to a landfill in the neighboring state of Puebla.
KEYT
Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban
ISTANBUL (AP) — A prosecutor has repeated a demand for Istanbul’s mayor to be convicted on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. The move came on Friday. Critics allege the case is an attempt to remove a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the political scene. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party. He faces up to four years in prison if found guilty of the charge and could also be barred from holding office. Imamoglu was elected to lead Turkey’s largest city in March 2019 and Erdogan’s party challenged his win. He denies insulting members of the electoral council. The trial was adjourned until Dec. 14.
KEYT
Seoul court approves extradition of New Zealand suspect
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has approved the extradition of a 42-year-old woman facing murder charges in New Zealand over her possible connection to the bodies of two long-dead children found abandoned in suitcases in August. The Seoul High Court said Friday its decision came after the unidentified woman agreed in writing to be sent back to New Zealand. The court had previously planned to review her case on Monday to determine whether she should be extradited and now says that session is no longer necessary. With the court approving her extradition, it’s now up to South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon to make the final call on whether she’s sent to New Zealand.
Officials: At least 6 killed, dozens injured in explosion near popular pedestrian area in Istanbul
ISTANBUL — At least six people were killed and dozens of others injured in an explosion in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday, officials say. According to The Associated Press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that an explosion near a popular pedestrian area Sunday was caused by a “bomb attack.”
KEYT
Mumbai Terror Attacks Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, India, which took place November 26-29, 2008. Ten Pakistani men associated with the terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba stormed buildings in Mumbai, killing 164 people. Nine of the gunmen were killed during the attacks, one survived. Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman, was executed in November 2012.
KEYT
Australia blames Russians for health insurance data theft
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian officials say Moscow must he held to account for Russian cybercriminals accused of hacking Australia’s largest health insurer and dumping customers’ personal medical records on the dark web. Almost 10 million current and former Medibank customers’ personal data was stolen. Australian Federal Police took the unusual step Friday of attributing blame for the unsolved cybercrime. They say a group of “loosely-affiliated cybercriminals” operating like a business in Russia are likely responsible for the Medibank attack, as well as other significant security breaches around the world. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Russia must be “held accountable for the disgusting attacks.”
Comments / 0