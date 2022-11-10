Read full article on original website
S Korean leader urges China’s Xi to play larger N Korea role
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Officials say South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol asked China to play a more active, constructive role in curbing the nuclear threat from North Korea when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. They say Xi told Yoon that he hopes South Korea will try to improve its ties with rival North Korea, in a reflection of the two countries’ divergent views on North Korea. The Yoon-Xi meeting, the first between the leaders of the two countries since December 2019, came after North Korea test-launched dozens of missiles, many of them nuclear-capable, in recent weeks.
MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s domestic spy chief says the country faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, China and Iran which all use coercion, intimidation and violence to pursue their interests. MI5 director Ken McCallum added to mounting warnings from U.K. authorities about Russia’s aggression and China’s growing assertiveness. He also singled out Iran as an increasing concern saying U.K authorities have uncovered at least 10 threats this year to “kidnap or even kill British or U.K.-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime.” McCallum said in a speech Wednesday that Britain also faces a terror threat from both self-radicalized lone actors and groups such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State group which are weakened but still dangerous.
8 years later, Dutch judges to pass verdicts in MH17 trial
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch judges are set to deliver their verdict in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian over their alleged roles in the 2014 downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet over eastern Ukraine. The judgment expected Thursday comes more than eight years after the airliner traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down during a conflict between pro-Russian separatist rebels and Ukrainian forces. All 298 people on board were killed. An international probe established that a Buk missile fired from a launcher that was trucked in from a Russian military base caused flight MH17 to explode and crash. The trial is culminating amid geopolitical shockwaves from Russia’s nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine.
Israel PM rejects US probe into killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s departing prime minister says Israel will not participate in an American investigation into the fatal shooting of a prominent Al Jazeera correspondent in the occupied West Bank. Yair Lapid on Tuesday was responding to reports that the U.S. Justice Department was opening a probe into the killing of 51-year-old Shireen Abu Akleh last May in Jenin, a Palestinian city. Akleh was a Palestinian-American journalist. A Justice Department spokesman had no comment. But an FBI probe into the actions of an ally would mark a rare — if not unprecedented — step, threatening to strain close ties between the countries. Lapid said Israeli soldiers will not be investigated by any foreign country, “however friendly.”
G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have ended their summit in Indonesia with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse. The closing statement was noteworthy because world leaders managed to highlight a denunciation of the war despite the divisions among the group. G-20 includes not only Russia but also countries such as China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped short of outright criticism of the war. China’s support for a public statement critical of Russia surprised some. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the portion of the declaration dealing with the war was the most contentious part.
UN envoy: Delaying elections could risk partition of Libya
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. special envoy for Libya is warning that further delaying elections could lead the troubled north African nation to even greater instability and put it “at risk of partition.” Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that an October 2020 cease-fire continues to hold despite escalating rhetoric and a buildup of forces by rival governments in the country’s east and west. Bathily urged council members to encourage Libyan leaders to work toward the holding of elections as soon as possible. Bathily also urged them “to send an unequivocal message to obstructionists that their actions will not remain without consequences.”
At 97, Malaysia’s Mahathir makes last election hurrah
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — At 97, two-time former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is back in the election race. He hopes his new ethnic Malay alliance, which he calls a “movement of the people,” could gain enough seats Saturday to make it a powerbroker. Analysts say it will likely be a spoiler party in a tight race. Once denounced as an autocrat, Mahathir was welcomed as a savior after leading the opposition to oust a long-ruling corruption-stained government in 2018 polls. He became premier a second time at 92 but his government fell in 22 months due to infighting. Mahathir is defending his seat and his bloc is fielding 116 candidates but his popularity has faded and campaigning has been lackluster.
State media: Gunmen attack bazaar in Iran, killing 5
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state TV says gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh, killing at least five people and wounding civilians and security forces. The motive of Wednesday’s attack was not immediately clear. Iran has seen nationwide protests in recent weeks and violent clashes as security forces have cracked down on dissent. State TV said that groups of several dozens of protesters had gathered in different parts of Izeh late on Wednesday, chanting anti-government slogans and hurling rocks at police, who fired tear gas to disperse them. State-linked media also reported that a Shiite religious seminary in the city was set ablaze.
Trump strikes new overseas deal and raises old ethics issue
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company is licensing its name to a golf resort in Oman in the first of what it hopes will be several overseas deals, raising conflicts-of-interest issues as the former president has announced a third run for the White House. The Trump Organization says the deal with Saudi developer Dar Al Arakan will include hotels and residential units in the capital of Muscat. It’s the first overseas deal since Trump left office. His son, Eric Trump, is executive vice president of the company. He says, “You can expect more hotel and golf deals overseas in the future.” Trump announced Tuesday that he is running again for the presidency in a speech from his Palm Beach, Florida, club.
Senate: Migrants subject to unnecessary medical procedures
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Senate investigation has found that U.S. immigration authorities didn’t do enough to adequately vet or monitor a gynecologist in rural Georgia who performed unnecessary medical procedures on detained migrant women without their consent. A Senate panel on Tuesday highlighted results of the 18-month investigation of off-site health care for migrants held at a privately owned detention center. The investigation found that two hysterectomies appeared to be medically necessary, but that detainees were apparently subjected to excessive, invasive and often unnecessary gynecological procedures by one off-site physician. It also determined ICE officials weren’t aware of publicly available information regarding malpractice lawsuits against the doctor.
3 takeaways from Biden’s trip to summits in Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia
President Joe Biden arrives in Washington on Wednesday evening after a whirlwind slate of summits across two different continents — his largest opportunity yet to play diplomat-in-chief among other world leaders in a world reemerging from the Covid-19 pandemic. The trip — spanning Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for summits...
Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone.
Nigerian Navy detains foreign ship and 27 crew for oil theft
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian Navy official says that a foreign ship and at least 27 foreign crew members have been detained and charged with operating illegally in Nigerian waters and attempting to export crude oil without clearance. Nigerian Navy spokesman Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan told The Associated Press that the foreigners are being held on court orders following their arraignment in a local court in the oil-rich Niger Delta region. Foreigners accused of illegally operating in Nigeria’s maritime territory have been arrested in the past and analysts say they often work in connivance with local residents. Experts say that Nigeria loses an estimated 470,000 barrels of crude oil per day to chronic theft and pipeline vandalism.
Chinese national faces sentencing in US aviation spying case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge is preparing to sentence a Chinese national convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from U.S. aviation and aerospace companies. Prosecutors allege that beginning in 2013, Yanjun Xu recruited experts who worked at aviation companies, including GE Aviation. They say Xu worked for China’s intelligence and security agency and that he and others would pay stipends for the experts to travel to China under the guise of delivering a university presentation. The government is asking for a 25-year prison term at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing in Cincinnati. Xu’s attorneys say a fair sentence would be the nearly five years he’s served since his arrest.
Corruption case announced against jailed Mexican ex-official
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s anti-money laundering agency says it has found evidence of corruption on the part of the country’s former attorney general. Former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam has been jailed since August on charges of abuses in the investigation of 43 students who disappeared in 2014. Now Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit says Murillo Karam didn’t declare about $1.36 million in income. It also says his relatives also had an interest in a company that may have benefited from government contracts during his term in office. Murillo Karam has denied allegations he created a false version of the students’ disappearance to cover up for those involved.
Leaders quietly work to ramp up pressure on N. Korea at G-20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — With all the big issues dominating this week’s meeting of leaders of the world’s biggest economies — war, famine, poverty, to name just a few — there’s been little public discussion of North Korea and its pursuit of nuclear-armed missiles. That’s been the pattern for much of this year, despite North Korea testing dozens of missiles, including short-range weapons that are likely nuclear-capable and intercontinental ballistic missiles that could target the U.S. mainland. The United States and its two top Asian allies, however, have been working quietly on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meetings to build a broader coalition to maintain international pressure on North Korea.
Biden says allies working in ‘total unanimity’ after Russian-made missile falls on Poland, killing 2
US President Joe Biden emerged from an emergency meeting with top allies during his final day at the G20 in Indonesia promising to “figure out exactly what happened” after a Russian-made missile fell inside the borders of a NATO ally. “We agreed to support Poland’s investigations into the...
CNN Exclusive: Georgia DA floats immunity deals for fake electors as investigation into Trump hits roadblock
The Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies has hit a roadblock in her effort to gain testimony from some of the state Republicans who signed on as fake electors in order to thwart Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took an...
US sanctions firms involved in production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia
The US Treasury Department on Tuesday unveiled additional sanctions on the entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The sanctions target several aviation related companies and two individuals — Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov — who facilitated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group’s “acquisition of UAVs from Iran,” according to the department.
What is Title 42, and what happens now that a federal judge has blocked it?
A federal judge’s order blocking Title 42 raises many questions. But there’s no doubt the ruling has major implications for the Biden administration’s border strategy. US District Judge Emmet Sullivan’s Tuesday decision requires officials to end a controversial Trump-era policy — something that officials predicted earlier this year would lead to a new influx of migrants trying to cross into the United States.
