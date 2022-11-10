ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Lucy Letby trial: Air was injected into baby's blood

A line of gas in front of the spine was a "striking" finding on a post-mortem X-ray of a baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby, her trial has heard. Paediatric radiologist Dr Owen Arthurs told Manchester Crown Court that its appearance was "consistent with, but not diagnostic of, air administration".
Gizmodo

For the First Time Ever, People Are Getting Transfusions of Lab-Grown Blood Cells

An important clinical trial is now underway in the UK. The study is the first to transfuse red blood cells grown in the lab from donated stem cells into humans. Should this research pay off, these blood cells would be incredibly valuable for people with rare blood types, though they wouldn’t replace the need for traditional blood donation.
Popular Science

Scientists safely injected two patients with lab-grown blood

Human blood donations will always provide the vast majority of our transfusion sources, which is theoretically just fine for most of us. For those with rarer blood types or complicated conditions like sickle cell anemia, however, access to lifesaving resources can be often difficult, expensive, and unfortunately, sometimes even out of the realm of possibility. A remarkable new clinical trial may soon provide a huge step forward in addressing these issues, even if its origins might leave one feeling a bit lightheaded.
Medical News Today

Anemia of chronic disease: What to know

A person with anemia of chronic disease has decreased red blood cells despite having “normal” or increased iron stores in their body. It can occur in people with underlying inflammatory conditions, such as cancer and chronic kidney disease. Anemia is a condition where the body does not have...
Medical News Today

Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?

Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
MedicalXpress

Blood cancer research points to new treatment for bone marrow cancer

Pioneering research into the chronic inflammation often seen in certain blood cancers has identified a promising treatment approach for myelofibrosis, a potentially deadly bone marrow cancer. The new research from UVA Cancer Center pinpoints an important contributor to the unrelenting inflammation associated with a group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative...
cohaitungchi.com

Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System

Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
BBC

Cemetery Sun: Woman arrested after US band's kit stolen

A woman has been arrested after a Californian rock band had all their instruments, sound equipment and merchandise stolen. Cemetery Sun, who are on a UK tour, woke up after a gig in Manchester to find their tour van had been stolen from outside their city centre hotel. The kit...
MedicalXpress

Stem cells may help replace lost sensory neurons

Sensory neurons of the peripheral nervous system, which sense touch, temperature, and pain, can be permanently lost during infections and trauma, in response to certain medications, and in diabetic patients with peripheral neuropathy. Current treatments reduce symptoms but cannot bring back lost sensory neurons, which are thought to have a very limited ability to regenerate after injury or disease.
The Guardian

UK breakthrough on lung cancer helps target patients at risk of relapse

Seven years ago, Kelly Harrop was working at a stables while also running regularly in half marathons and 10k races. Then she began to suffer digestive problems. Scans eventually revealed marks on her lungs. The subsequent diagnosis was direct. “I had lung cancer. It was a shock. I was fit, healthy and had never smoked,” she told the Observer.
BBC

Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says

A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said. Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
The Guardian

Raw deal: discontent is rising as water companies pump sewage into UK waters

With the summer coming to an end, Caitlin Edwards hoped to maximise time with her mother, Jayne Etherington, before returning to university. Feeling lucky to live near some of the most spectacular beaches in Pembrokeshire, the pair decided to brave a dip in the sea together every day – no matter the weather. But when the 22-year-old fastened her goggles one August morning, she had no idea that a short swim on her beloved Welsh coastline would be the beginning of a month-long ordeal that would see her hospitalised with a life-threatening infection. Five days after experiencing severe stomach cramps and diarrhoea, Edwards checked into A&E, where she was told E coli had led to haemolytic uraemic syndrome, a rare condition damaging her kidneys. After a succession of blood transfusions and dialysis, she was able to leave hospital three weeks later, but she was left wondering: “How can this happen to a healthy 22-year-old?”
BBC

Shrewsbury mother proud of new voice after rare cancer

A woman who lost her voice box to a rare cancer says she is proud of her new one and urges others with the condition not to hide away. Loren Stokes, from Shrewsbury, had her larynx, thyroid, saliva glands and part of her oesophagus removed to treat a tumour that had grown in her neck.

