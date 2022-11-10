Read full article on original website
Two teaspoons of lab-made blood could have enormous potential for people with rare blood conditions
Scientists have transfused lab-made red blood cells into a human volunteer in a world-first trial that experts say has major potential for people with hard-to-match blood types or conditions such as sickle cell disease. The research could someday mean an end to long searches for compatible donors or dangerous transfusion reactions.
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Air was injected into baby's blood
A line of gas in front of the spine was a "striking" finding on a post-mortem X-ray of a baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby, her trial has heard. Paediatric radiologist Dr Owen Arthurs told Manchester Crown Court that its appearance was "consistent with, but not diagnostic of, air administration".
Sailor diagnosed with aggressive blood cancer at 19 reveals the two symptoms he dismissed
A sailor who hiked and kayaked through his cancer treatment celebrated getting the all-clear by taking his final chemo tablet on top of Ben Nevis. Ciaran Daniel, 23, from Hull, was just 19 when he was told he had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, an aggressive form of cancer that affects white blood cells.
Gizmodo
For the First Time Ever, People Are Getting Transfusions of Lab-Grown Blood Cells
An important clinical trial is now underway in the UK. The study is the first to transfuse red blood cells grown in the lab from donated stem cells into humans. Should this research pay off, these blood cells would be incredibly valuable for people with rare blood types, though they wouldn’t replace the need for traditional blood donation.
Lab-grown blood cells transfused into two patients in a world-first clinical trial
In what can be called a breakthrough in medical science, red blood cells grown in a laboratory have been transfused into volunteers in a world-first clinical trial. The manufactured blood cells — grown from donor stem cells — could revolutionize treatments for people with blood disorders such as sickle cell disease if proven to be safe and effective.
KXLY
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients an option besides waiting for transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation.
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
Scientists safely injected two patients with lab-grown blood
Human blood donations will always provide the vast majority of our transfusion sources, which is theoretically just fine for most of us. For those with rarer blood types or complicated conditions like sickle cell anemia, however, access to lifesaving resources can be often difficult, expensive, and unfortunately, sometimes even out of the realm of possibility. A remarkable new clinical trial may soon provide a huge step forward in addressing these issues, even if its origins might leave one feeling a bit lightheaded.
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
Medical News Today
Anemia of chronic disease: What to know
A person with anemia of chronic disease has decreased red blood cells despite having “normal” or increased iron stores in their body. It can occur in people with underlying inflammatory conditions, such as cancer and chronic kidney disease. Anemia is a condition where the body does not have...
Medical News Today
Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?
Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
MedicalXpress
Blood cancer research points to new treatment for bone marrow cancer
Pioneering research into the chronic inflammation often seen in certain blood cancers has identified a promising treatment approach for myelofibrosis, a potentially deadly bone marrow cancer. The new research from UVA Cancer Center pinpoints an important contributor to the unrelenting inflammation associated with a group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative...
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
BBC
Cemetery Sun: Woman arrested after US band's kit stolen
A woman has been arrested after a Californian rock band had all their instruments, sound equipment and merchandise stolen. Cemetery Sun, who are on a UK tour, woke up after a gig in Manchester to find their tour van had been stolen from outside their city centre hotel. The kit...
MedicalXpress
Stem cells may help replace lost sensory neurons
Sensory neurons of the peripheral nervous system, which sense touch, temperature, and pain, can be permanently lost during infections and trauma, in response to certain medications, and in diabetic patients with peripheral neuropathy. Current treatments reduce symptoms but cannot bring back lost sensory neurons, which are thought to have a very limited ability to regenerate after injury or disease.
UK breakthrough on lung cancer helps target patients at risk of relapse
Seven years ago, Kelly Harrop was working at a stables while also running regularly in half marathons and 10k races. Then she began to suffer digestive problems. Scans eventually revealed marks on her lungs. The subsequent diagnosis was direct. “I had lung cancer. It was a shock. I was fit, healthy and had never smoked,” she told the Observer.
Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth it?
It can be a lifesaver for families who chose to bank the cells. But others wonder, “Will I ever use it and more importantly will it work?’”
BBC
Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says
A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said. Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
Raw deal: discontent is rising as water companies pump sewage into UK waters
With the summer coming to an end, Caitlin Edwards hoped to maximise time with her mother, Jayne Etherington, before returning to university. Feeling lucky to live near some of the most spectacular beaches in Pembrokeshire, the pair decided to brave a dip in the sea together every day – no matter the weather. But when the 22-year-old fastened her goggles one August morning, she had no idea that a short swim on her beloved Welsh coastline would be the beginning of a month-long ordeal that would see her hospitalised with a life-threatening infection. Five days after experiencing severe stomach cramps and diarrhoea, Edwards checked into A&E, where she was told E coli had led to haemolytic uraemic syndrome, a rare condition damaging her kidneys. After a succession of blood transfusions and dialysis, she was able to leave hospital three weeks later, but she was left wondering: “How can this happen to a healthy 22-year-old?”
BBC
Shrewsbury mother proud of new voice after rare cancer
A woman who lost her voice box to a rare cancer says she is proud of her new one and urges others with the condition not to hide away. Loren Stokes, from Shrewsbury, had her larynx, thyroid, saliva glands and part of her oesophagus removed to treat a tumour that had grown in her neck.
