BBC
York: Measures to ease city centre blue badge ban 'a disgrace'
A failure to bring in measures to ease access to York for disabled people following a blue badge ban was a "disgrace", a meeting has heard. Councillors voted last November to prevent disabled parking in pedestrianised areas to allow anti-terror defences to be installed. Thousands have signed a petition urging...
BBC
North Yorkshire Council rebrand to cost nearly £400,000
A council is to spend £394,000 on rebranding when it merges eight local authorities under a devolution deal. A new council will replace the eight local authorities currently covering North Yorkshire on 1 April 2023. It is to be named North Yorkshire Council, according to North Yorkshire County Council,...
BBC
Reading drivers set to face yellow box junction fines
Drivers in Reading are set to face fines for stopping in yellow box junctions. Reading Borough Council has gained extra enforcement powers from the Department of Transport to bring in the fines. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be used to snap motorists who breach the rules on main...
BBC
Speed: Gwynedd village concern after seven A496 crashes
Seven crashes in the past two years have led campaigners to call for the speed limit on a road through their rural village to be halved. The crashes in Rhyd y Sarn, near Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwynedd, prompted people to demand the speed limit on the A496 is cut from 60mph to 30mph.
My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated
A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
Rail strikes: what does November train driver stoppage mean for passengers?
The train drivers’ union, Aslef, has announced a one-day strike at a dozen train operators on Saturday 26 November. The walk out will trigger widespread cancellations – affecting Rugby fans heading for the last of the autumn internationals in Cardiff and Twickenham, and potentially millions more prospective travellers.It will be the fifth national strike by train drivers, in a year that has seen eight days of national strikes by the RMT union.Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.Industrial action by rail workers has been taking place since June.Members of the...
Train strike: New date announced as drivers prepare to walk out in November
A week after the RMT union called off its latest round of rail strikes, the union Aslef has announced its members who are drivers for 12 train operators will stage a walk out at the end of the month.Aslef members at Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway; Great Western Railway; Greater Anglia; London North Eastern Railway; London Overground; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Transpennine Express; and West Midlands Trains will strike for 24 hours on Saturday 26 November. It is part of an ongoing dispute over pay; Aslef claims that, despite engaging in industry talks, its negotiators have...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Parents warned cars could be seized if you take learner drivers out for a lesson
Parents and guardians have been warned to check they have the correct insurance in place to teach youngsters to drive – or their vehicle could be seized. While most teen learners book lessons with a qualified instructor, outings with family and friends are a great way to boost learning and clock up some extra hours of practice.
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC
Motorcyclist killed in bike club feud in Plymouth, court hears
A van driver killed a motorcyclist when he smashed into him on a main road in a motorbike club feud, a court heard. Bandidos motorbike club member Benjamin Parry, 42, is accused of hitting David Crawford, 59 and dragging his body for a long distance under his vehicle. Mr Parry...
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC
Ipswich and Yorkshire councils lose asylum hotels legal fight
Two English councils have failed in attempts to block asylum seekers from being relocated to large hotels in their areas. In a judgement published on Friday, the High Court said that neither had shown there was an urgent legal case to prevent the Home Office's contractors from using hotel accommodation.
Police clock driver going 137 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire
GREENLAND, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire say they clocked a driver going more than double the speed limit on I-95 North early Saturday morning.A trooper recorded 20-year-old Darryl Germain of Portland, Maine going 137 mph in a 65 mph zone on the highway in Greenland at about 2:46 a.m. Police said the trooper stopped Germain's 2021 Nissan Armada and noticed an opened bottle of an alcoholic beverage in the backseat.Germain was taken into custody and charged with reckless operation and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to appear in a Portsmouth court on December 19."State Police reminds all motorists to obey posted speed limits and to drive with courtesy and care on New Hampshire roadways," police said in a statement.
More will die if nothing is done: Coroner says road chiefs must act on smart motorways after mother-of-five, 62, was killed when Mercedes ploughed into her broken-down Nissan in slow lane after 153 cars passed by without alerting authorities
Future deaths 'will occur' unless action is taken to improve smart motorway safety, a senior coroner warned after conducting an inquest into the death of a mother-of-five. Nicola Mendy wrote to National Highways to express concern that 153 vehicles passed a stranded car before a fatal collision on one of the roads without a hard shoulder.
BBC
Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages
A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed. David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly. His defence argued that Thomas...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile who went on run jailed for 16 years
A paedophile who went on the run twice while awaiting trial for child sex abuse charges has been jailed. Shaun Wightman, 57, went to "incredible lengths" to avoid court, absconding once in August 2021 and again in October, South Yorkshire Police said. The force said on the second occasion he...
BBC
Worthing paedophile Jordan Croft jailed after blackmailing teenagers
A man who admitted targeting girls as young as 12 online and blackmailing them into "sexual slavery" has been jailed for 18 years. Jordan Croft, from Worthing, West Sussex, admitted 65 offences relating to 26 girls and women aged between 12 and 22 at Lewes Crown Court in August. He...
Target time for reaching drivers stranded on smart motorways met 14 months late
A target response time for reaching drivers stranded on smart motorways has been met more than a year later than originally planned.National Highways figures seen by the PA news agency show it took traffic officers an average of nine minutes and 49 seconds to attend to stopped vehicles on smart motorways without a hard shoulder in September.The Government-owned company responsible for motorways and major A roads in England initially committed to reducing its average response time from 17 minutes in 2020 to 10 minutes by July 2021.After failing to accomplish the goal by that deadline, in May it pledged to...
