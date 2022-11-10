KFC has apologised to its German customers after a promotional message encouraging the commemoration of Kristallnacht with “more cheese”. Kristallnacht - the night of broken glass- marks the 9 November in 1938 when Nazis led a series of attacks against the Jewish community in Germany, ending in over 90 fatalities and the destruction of Jewish-owned businesses and places of worship.The night is widely seen as the start of the Holocaust. The fast food chain sent an app alert on Wednesday, saying: “It’s memorial day for Kristallnacht! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!”KFC’s...

1 DAY AGO