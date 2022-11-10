Read full article on original website
Related
KFC Urges Customers to Eat Chicken to Remember Nazi Kristallnacht
KFC apologized Wednesday for sending an "incorrect and inappropriate message" that it blamed on an "error in our system."
BBC
KFC apologises after German Kristallnacht promotion
KFC has apologised after sending a promotional message to customers in Germany, urging them to commemorate Kristallnacht with cheesy chicken. The Nazi-led series of attacks in the country in 1938 left more than 90 people dead, and destroyed Jewish-owned businesses and places of worship. It is widely seen as the...
KFC apologises for Kristallnacht promotion telling customers to ‘treat yourself’ with cheese
KFC has apologised to its German customers after a promotional message encouraging the commemoration of Kristallnacht with “more cheese”. Kristallnacht - the night of broken glass- marks the 9 November in 1938 when Nazis led a series of attacks against the Jewish community in Germany, ending in over 90 fatalities and the destruction of Jewish-owned businesses and places of worship.The night is widely seen as the start of the Holocaust. The fast food chain sent an app alert on Wednesday, saying: “It’s memorial day for Kristallnacht! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!”KFC’s...
I work at McDonald’s & there’s a request that customers make which is so annoying & drives all the staff absolutely mad
FAST food giant McDonald's has added five new items to its menu, including mini potato waffles and a new McFlurry, but if you have plans to head down to your local any time soon, you’ll need to listen up. The restaurant chain is a favourite of many Brits, but...
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
McDonald's Is Serving Free Friday Fries Offer For The Rest Of 2022
You may have heard, "there's no such thing as a free lunch," - but what about free French Fries? Where's the catch?. Burger chains are offering many deals all over the country these days, but, hands down, McDonald's has one of the best for the rest of 2022.
Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand? | Rachelle Ferron
I was offered plantation rum, saw plantation-themed shutters and then a plantation-linked housing estate. And I thought: enough, says Rachelle Ferron, the head of entertainment at ITV’s Good Morning Britain
The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires
The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
A McDonald's Employee Just Revealed The 'Nasty' Way McRib Sandwiches Are Made—And Customers Are Gagging
Fans of McDonald’s McRib sandwiches are rethinking their favorite order at the fast food chain after a viral video began circling Twitter this week, supposedly showing how the menu items are really made. In the trending clip, an alleged McDonald’s employee shows viewers (what many later dubbed to be...
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
liveandletsfly.com
Man Claims He Found Cockroach In Airline Meal. Airline Says It Was Just Sautéed Ginger.
A Vistara passenger claims his vegetarian meal onboard included an unwanted animal product: a dead cockroach. But the airline claims it was just sautéed ginger. Cockroach Or Ginger In Airline Meal? Airline And Passenger At Odds. Nikul Solanki posted two pictures, including a close-up, of his breakfast (idli sambar...
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries
When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht
BERLIN — (AP) — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the "Night of Broken Glass" — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.
McDonald's Menu Adds New Burger, McFlurry
Since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) has mostly relied on gimmicks and celebrity tie-ins. Instead of adding new burgers or other menu items, the company has offered its version of menu hacks and has shared the favorite orders of a variety of famous people. The chain also brought back Szechuan sauce -- a gimmick that got a lot of attention when very few people actually even got their hands on some.
The Jewish Press
Kristallnacht
This year, the Hebrew and secular dates of Kristallnacht are in sync: Kristallnacht began on the night of the 16th of Marcheshvan 5699, November 9, 1938. On Sunday evening, November 11, 1984, I sat spellbound in the Main Shul of K’hal Adath Jeshurun (“The Breuer’s Shul”) at 85-93 Bennett Avenue in Manhattan. I was attending a special address delivered by the Rav of the Shul, Rav Shimon Schwab זצ”ל (December 30, 1908 – February 13, 1995). I have been present at many Holocaust commemoration events. But none was like this one.
Subway New Menu Item Challenges Signature Chipotle and KFC Offers
The fast-food industry is always raising the bar against its competitors working to find a unique angle that it offers consumers over the other fast-food restaurants. Subway has made its name with its freshly baked bread and fresh ingredients for sandwiches. Taco Bell Yum Brands (YUM) serves up a variety of Mexican foods. Yum's Kentucky Fried Chicken is known for fried chicken that is finger licking good. Chipotle Mexican Grill offers fresh ingredients with made to order burritos.
KFC's Apology For Its Kristallnacht Cheesy Chicken Deal Is Sus
Sometimes an attempt at promotion can hurt a business more than had the business just stayed quiet, especially in cases where sensitivity should be the primary concern. This was displayed by Burger King's infamous "woman belong in the kitchen" tweet on International Woman's Day in 2021 (via Forbes). The tweet, which was meant to be ironic, was followed up with information regarding a females-only scholarship the brand was promoting. Ultimately, the message was lost in translation, leaving the company no choice but to delete it.
‘Exceptional’ trove of 24 ancient statues found immersed in Tuscan spa
Collection of bronzes dating back 2,300 years sheds light on transition between Etruscans and Romans
Italy unearths exceptional haul of ancient bronzes
Italian archaeologists announced on Tuesday the extraordinary discovery of more than 20 bronze statues created over 2,000 years ago, almost perfectly preserved in the mud of hot springs in Tuscany. The hot spring water preserved the items to such an extent that inscriptions in Etruscan and Latin are still visible, including names of powerful Etruscan families.
KFC Germany used the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht to promote fried chicken and cheese. It apologized an hour later.
KFC's media relations team also released an apology statement attributing the system error to a lack of internal review processes.
Comments / 0