City of Columbus looking to ban the sale of assault weapons

COLUMBUS — City of Columbus leaders are looking to ban the sale of assault weapons, according to our news partner WBNS-TV in Columbus.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Here’s what states are doing to address gun control

City leaders announced the plan Wednesday in an effort to target gun violence.

The legislation would prohibit the possession of a large capacity magazine by anyone other than a federal or state agent, military member or law enforcement, WBNS reports.

It would also promote the safe storage of guns and penalize those who do not do so.

Lastly, the city council would propose penalties for straw sales, that when someone buys something who is unable or unwilling to buy it themselves, according to WBNS.

The Buckeyes Firearms Association came out against these proposals.

“This yet another attempt by the City of Columbus to override state law and pass gun control laws they no right to pass,” the organization said.

The Columbus Division of Police, the Columbus Division of Fire and Columbus Public Health are all in support of the city’s efforts to reduce gun violence, calling it a public health threat, WNBS says.

