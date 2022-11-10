Read full article on original website
Linda Ruiz
3d ago
How weird when something like this happens it’s mentally ill person if that was the case all this prisoners that have killed others are suffering from mentally illness
Reply(1)
9
Linda clevenger
3d ago
he killed his own mother so justice was served. his wife might be sad but she will move on.
Reply
19
Guest
3d ago
Why does it take so long to carry out a sentence? The amount of time is just ridiculous.
Reply
15
Comments / 32