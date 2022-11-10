Read full article on original website
10 Of The Most Irresistible Chocolatiers In Western New York
Work, kids' activities, the holidays, the weather, inflation, politics… there are a lot of reasons why Western New Yorkers may be feeling on edge lately. And what’s the best way to deal with all the stress we’re experiencing this time of year?. Chocolate. Sure, it’s not the...
8 Cars Notorious For Bad Rust Problems In New York State Winters
Living in New York, you know that winters are brutal on vehicles, especially when it comes to rust. Oxidation is what causes some metals to rust, including our cars. According Auto Trader, vehicles in New York are prone to rust due to climate and one winter essential in particular,. Rust...
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
Are Loud Mufflers Illegal In New York?
There is nothing worse than being woken up in the middle of the night as a vehicle zooms down your street with a very loud muffler. Tons of people across New York have done modifications to their rides but are they all legal?. Is having a loud muffler actually legal...
Is It Illegal to Warm A Car Up When You’re Not Inside In New York State?
Lately, it hasn't really seemed like winter is on the way since the weather has been pretty decent. But make no mistake, here in New York State, winter IS on the way. As a matter of fact, this winter is supposed to be brutal when it comes to frigid temperatures.
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York
If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
New Small Business Grants Available In New York State
Officials in the Empire State are adding new ways to support New York businesses impacted negatively by the pandemic and inflation. Many small to mid-sized businesses thought New York had suffered because of the long-term impacts of the pandemic, inflation's effect on people's ability to spend, and a worker shortage. Because of these, along with other factors, New York State is looking to do something that may help boost the bottom line for many entrepreneurs and businesses.
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
The Best Places To Find Someone For Cuffing Season In Western New York
Cuffing season is in full swing here in Western New York, but time is running out!. Yes, believe it or not, “cuffing season” is still a thing here in the Buffalo area. For those unfamiliar with the term, “cuffing season” refers to the time of year when it starts to get colder, and single Western New Yorkers begin to pair up so that they have someone to spend time indoors with when it's freezing out.
Buffalo Among Top Cities With Worst Rat Problems In America
Unfortunately, Buffalo has landed on the list of cities in the United States with the worst rat problems. I guess we're amongst good company since three other cities in New York State made the list also. Orkin pest control released its 2022 list of the 50 cities in America with...
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Make Massive Money For Reporting Idling Cars in New York State
You can make some serious cash just by reporting cars and trucks that have been idling too long. There is this new program called the Citizens Air Complaint Program and New York is trying to become more 'green'. Anybody can see a car or truck idling, take a video and upload it and you get 25% of the fine that they have to pay.
New York State Needs To Make This Free Always For Veterans
Many people confuse two very important holidays that although are similar, are very much different. The fall is here and when November rolls around, it is time to honor those who have served this country with bravery and valor. Veterans Day is here in New York State and yes, we...
You “Snow” You’ll Love These 10 Weekend Events In Western New York
There is always something to do in Western New York, and it’s a big weekend in the 716. There have been some weather reports that are predicting a chance of snow on Sunday, which means the temperature is going to drop this weekend. However, you can still make the most of the weekend and take part in a bunch of fun festivities!
First Winter Weather Advisory Of The Season Issued In New York
Winter is officially here in New York as the first winter weather advisory has been issued. As we see a major change from the weather we had last weekend, we will see plenty of snow across the area. A Winter Weather advisory has been issued for part of Western New...
Are Your Tires Too Wide For New York State Roads?
Who doesn't love a good monster truck show? The power and size of these incredible trucks is pretty amazing. Perhaps when you were a kid you got to see a truck event up close? Fast forward to your first truck and perhaps all you wanted was that tall, wide stance of a car smashing machine? As cool as that looks, what are limits for the tires you put on your truck or jeep or SUV?
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
Western New York Bracing For Several Inches Of Snow
The lake effect snow is coming to Western New York this weekend and depending on where you live, you could see a dusting to several inches of snow. It looks like the snow is set to start late on Saturday and continue all day on Sunday leaving several parts of Western New York under a couple of inches of snow.
Severe Flooding Possible Today Across New York State
The rain is here and it looks like a lot of rain is coming all at once. New York is bracing for what former Hurricane Nicole is bringing to the Empire State. With heavy winds and lots of rain, flooding issues could happen all across the state. According to the...
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
