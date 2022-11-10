Read full article on original website
Cortez Man Crowned Colorado King of Weight Loss
Roger Echols, of Cortez, led all Colorado participants in the TOPS weight loss program, losing 32 pounds over 12 months. He’s encouraging other Cortez residents to join his weekly meetings ahead of the holiday season. By Connor Shreve. This story is sponsored by FASTSIGNS and TruWest Auto
ksut.org
Join KSUT for our "One Small Step" listening party at the Powerhouse, Wednesday, November 16
Earlier this year, as part of Storycorps One Small Step, KSUT began asking one simple question: Do you believe we have more in common than what divides us?. Residents from all around the Four Corners have been participating in One Small Step conversations, and now it’s time to hear them. Our participants signed-up for a project that pairs strangers with different political leanings to connect for a simple, personal, 50-minute conversation — and we want to share with you what we've found.
360durango.com
ALL ABOARD! The Polar Express Train in Durango
ALL ABOARD! The Polar Express train is officially up and running starting Friday, November 18th, 2022. This magical train ride starts at the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train depot all the way to the North Pole! Take the whole family on a trip that they will never forget. If you have never watched the Polar Express movie, it’s time to rent it and see what it’s all about (it’s available on HBO Max and Hulu as well). There is no measurement on earth that can determine the joy and magic a night on The Durango Polar Express Train will bring you and your whole family!
360durango.com
Ski Season Updates in Durango
The snow keeps on falling on our mountain town and it quite possibly may look the happiest it has ever been, which means it is the moment we have all been waiting for – it’s POWDER season in Durango! Whether you want to get your turns in locally at Purgatory Resort, or you plan on traveling a bit out of town this ski season to check out each mountain nearby, you can be sure that you will not be disappointed by some fresh POW. Be sure to tag us on Instagram and Facebook and use the hashtag #dodurango to be featured on our page! Go ahead, rub it in that the rest of us have to work and you’re shredding away on the mountain– we honestly would LOVE to see it!
ksut.org
Election reveals Colorado more blue than polls predicted, strong voter turnout in La Plata County
Democrats made blue waves across Colorado. Pundits and pollsters did not predict the number of Democrats that would win or retain seats in the mid-term election. The predicted "red wave" throughout the country proves to be more blue in Colorado for this midterm election. In congressional District 3 which includes 27 of Colorado’s 64 counties, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert barely trailed behind Democrat Adam Frisch by less than one percentage point, though this is changing by the minute as remaining ballots are processed.
Missing out-of-state hunter found dead in Colorado
A 64-year-old hunter from California was found dead on Saturday after spending the night missing in the Colorado backcountry, according a news release from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office and San Miguel County Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Dry Creek Basin area...
coloradopolitics.com
Voters give thumbs up to most judges standing for retention | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Voters appeared poised to give new terms to nearly all of the 135 judges who stood for retention this year across the state. The citizen-led performance commissions that operate in each judicial district, plus the panel that reviews judges with statewide jurisdiction, all found the judges up for retention this year met performance standards. Consequently most judges enjoyed an overwhelming vote tally in favor of their retention, but one recently-appointed trial judge appeared on the verge of narrowly losing her job.
