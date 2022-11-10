Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Cardinal
‘Listening and learning’: Chancellor Mnookin reflects on campus climate, first months in office
Visits to a cranberry marsh, state fairs, sporting events, agricultural sectors, and meetings with alums, students, faculty, civic leaders and legislators have marked the start of University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin’s tenure. But so have a series of events inciting controversy across campus communities. “It’s been a whirlwind,”...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison’s Dr. Sami Schalk releases “Black Disability Politics”
University of Wisconsin-Madison Gender and Women’s Studies Professor Sami Schalk recently released her second book “Black Disability Politics.” The book was designed to bridge a gap between Black activism and disability activism because, as a disability activist, Schalk said the Black perspective is often neglected or not seen in the disability studies field.
Daily Cardinal
Badgers travel to face division rival as season nears end
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4, 3-3) will hit the road for a matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 3-3) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. In some ways, the two teams have had very similar 2022 seasons, winning two out of three to begin September before falling into midseason slumps. Further, Wisconsin and Iowa both enter Saturday’s matchup with two-game winning streaks. Of course, the Badgers underwent an impromptu head coaching change and installed Jim Leonhard, whereas Kirk Ferentz has led the Hawkeyes since 1999.
Comments / 0