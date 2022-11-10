The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4, 3-3) will hit the road for a matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 3-3) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. In some ways, the two teams have had very similar 2022 seasons, winning two out of three to begin September before falling into midseason slumps. Further, Wisconsin and Iowa both enter Saturday’s matchup with two-game winning streaks. Of course, the Badgers underwent an impromptu head coaching change and installed Jim Leonhard, whereas Kirk Ferentz has led the Hawkeyes since 1999.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO