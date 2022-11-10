ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The £3 ‘hack’ that prevents your windows dripping with condensation

By Lydia Patrick
A woman has revealed the simple way she stops condensation and damp forming on her windows – and it costs just £3.

Natasha Murfin, 35, places table salt in paper cups to leave on her windowsills overnight and swears it stops condensation and damp appearing.

She picked up the trick from her grandparents who owned static caravans. They used to leave tubs of salt in them over winter to prevent damp.

Natasha’s neighbour reminded her of the old tip and the mother-of-one put it to the test last week.

Natasha, from West Lothian, Scotland, said: “I can’t afford a dehumidifier in every room so I thought, even if it doesn’t work, it’s only about £3, I may as well give it a go.

“It worked an absolute treat.”

She bought 1.5kg of cooking salt from Tesco for £1.75 and 15 paper cups for just £1.15.

“I put one cup per window pane in every room in the house,” she said.

“The windows used to drip with condensation, and we would have to wipe them every morning with a squeegee.

“Since using the salt trick, we haven’t had to wipe them once.

“I only half fill the cups with salt, and I shake them every morning to check the salt isn’t sticking together.

“We’ve had the salt out for five days now and it’s still soft.

“If the salt becomes hard and damp, it’s time to replace it.”

Natasha added you can be even more thrifty by drying out damp salt in the oven.

Others have revealed they wiped their windows with salt water to prevent condensation.

