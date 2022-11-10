Read full article on original website
Related
A partisan Supreme Court steps in to help Trump keep his tax records from Congress
And here we go again. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has put a temporary hold, until after the midterms, on handing over the former president’s tax returns to a congressional committee. He wants the court to have time to weigh the legal issues in Donald Trump’s appeal, even after lower courts repeatedly rejected them.
Trump Ohio wins: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two of the bright spots of otherwise miserable Midterm election results for Donald Trump were in Ohio with the wins of J.D. Vance for the U.S. Senate and Trump’s former White House aide Max Miller for the U.S. House. As desperate to up his win total...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
As he prepares to head to Capitol Hill, newly-elected congressman Don Davis shares top priorities
The North Carolina State Senator will now serve as the congressman for district one, which encompasses the northeastern part of the state.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0