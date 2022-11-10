(CALMATTERS) – Some California ballot box battles didn’t end at the ballot box: On Wednesday, the day after voters overwhelmingly upheld a state law banning the sale of certain flavored tobacco products, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company — the maker of Newport menthol cigarettes and popular vaping products — filed a federal lawsuit to block it from taking effect, the New York Times reports. The move comes after a two-year pause on the law, which tobacco companies secured by gathering enough signatures to qualify a referendum — allowing them to keep selling flavored tobacco products until voters had a chance to weigh in on the ban.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO