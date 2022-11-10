Effective: 2022-11-13 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some additional light accumulation may linger into Sunday.

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO