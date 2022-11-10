ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russian's Lavrov Taken to Hospital After Arriving for G20 Summit - AP

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday, a report that Moscow dismissed as "fake news". AP reported that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several...
US News and World Report

NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic

(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

Russian McDonald's Buyer Turns to Logistics With HAVI Purchase

(Reuters) - The owner of McDonald's former restaurants in Russia, Alexander Govor, is buying privately-owned Russian logistics company HAVI, which has 14 distribution centres, his firm said on Wednesday. The Siberian businessman has been prominent during the sanctions-inflicted corporate upheaval as Western companies shut up and left after Russia's invasion...
US News and World Report

German Minister Wants China Cooperation Dependent on Rights Situation - Spiegel

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to make cooperation with China dependent on the human rights situation there, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday, citing a draft of a new government China strategy. The 59-page draft strategy document, which Spiegel said the Foreign Ministry had distributed to...
US News and World Report

British Spy Chief: Iran Tried 10 Times to Kidnap or Kill UK-Linked Individuals

LONDON (Reuters) -Iran's intelligence services have made at least 10 attempts to kidnap or even kill British nationals or individuals based in the United Kingdom regarded by Tehran as a threat, the head of Britain's domestic spy agency said on Wednesday. Ken McCallum, Director General of the Security Service known...
US News and World Report

Russian Economy Shrinks 4% in Third Quarter - Statistics Agency

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy shrank 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, data from the Rosstat federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, as the consequences of the country's military actions in Ukraine continued to weigh on the economy. That was a slight improvement from the second quarter, when...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Working With Allies on 'Integrated' Air Defence System

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday that Kyiv was working with international allies on an "integrated and echeloned" air defence system. Reznikov gave no further details in a tweet written a day after Russia carried out air strikes across Ukraine, but he said that "protecting...
US News and World Report

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Military Procurement Network Aiding Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday targeted Russian military's supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities that it said were part of a transnational network that procures technology to support Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury also designated family members of Russian oligarch...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Kyivstar Resumes Telco Coverage in Kherson After Russia Exit

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ukraine's largest telecom operator Kyivstar has resumed coverage for more than half of Kherson city after Russia retreated from the region, and is working to help services across the country withstand intensified bombing, a senior executive said on Wednesday. Kherson is the main city of the region...
US News and World Report

Musk Says He Made Some Tesla Decisions Without Board Nod, Defends $56 Billion Pay

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and...
US News and World Report

Hungary Govt Sees 'Good Chance' for Deal on EU Funds Within Weeks

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government is doing its best to meet its commitments to Brussels and there is a "good chance" of sealing a deal on European Union funds within weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Wednesday. Orban's nationalist government and the Brussels-based European Commission...
US News and World Report

Petro-Logistics Says OPEC Appears to Be Making Oil Output Cut

LONDON (Reuters) - Crude oil exports by OPEC have fallen significantly so far this month, leading tanker-tracker Petro-Logistics said on Wednesday, suggesting members are delivering on their share of the output cut agreed by the group and its allies. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC),...
US News and World Report

U.S. Has Not Seen Anything to Contradict Polish Assessment on Missile Explosion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has not seen anything that contradicts Poland's preliminary assessment that a missile which landed within its borders on Tuesday was most likely the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Wednesday. "Whatever the final conclusions...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

FTX's Bahamas Liquidators 'Reject the Validity' of US Bankruptcy

(Reuters) - FTX's Bahamas-based liquidators said they "reject the validity" of the crypto exchange's U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, according to court documents filed in the U.S. late Tuesday. FTX and 130 affiliates filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. on Nov. 11, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy