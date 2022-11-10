Read full article on original website
Xi Tells Biden That China and the United States Should Take History as a Mirror - State Media
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua. The remarks were made at the beginning of...
Russian's Lavrov Taken to Hospital After Arriving for G20 Summit - AP
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday, a report that Moscow dismissed as "fake news". AP reported that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several...
China Premier Li Emphasised 'Irresponsibility' of Nuclear Threats at Asia Summit - U.S. Official
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats during a summit in Cambodia, suggesting Beijing is uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia's nuclear rhetoric, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. Li participated in the East Asia Summit on Sunday along with U.S. President...
NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Russian McDonald's Buyer Turns to Logistics With HAVI Purchase
(Reuters) - The owner of McDonald's former restaurants in Russia, Alexander Govor, is buying privately-owned Russian logistics company HAVI, which has 14 distribution centres, his firm said on Wednesday. The Siberian businessman has been prominent during the sanctions-inflicted corporate upheaval as Western companies shut up and left after Russia's invasion...
Target: 'Organized retail crime' losses estimated at $600 M
Target's CFO said he expects the company's gross margin to be reduced by $600 million for the full year, and said it's not just an issue for them.
German Minister Wants China Cooperation Dependent on Rights Situation - Spiegel
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to make cooperation with China dependent on the human rights situation there, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday, citing a draft of a new government China strategy. The 59-page draft strategy document, which Spiegel said the Foreign Ministry had distributed to...
Exclusive-Russian Software Disguised as American Finds Its Way Into U.S. Army, CDC Apps
LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands of smartphone applications in Apple and Google's online stores contain computer code developed by a technology company, Pushwoosh, that presents itself as based in the United States, but is actually Russian, Reuters has found. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States' main...
Exclusive-Kamala Harris to Visit Philippine Islands at Edge of South China Sea Dispute
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippine islands of Palawan on the edge of the disputed South China Sea, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, in a move that may be interpreted by Beijing as a rebuke. The visit, scheduled for next Tuesday, will make...
British Spy Chief: Iran Tried 10 Times to Kidnap or Kill UK-Linked Individuals
LONDON (Reuters) -Iran's intelligence services have made at least 10 attempts to kidnap or even kill British nationals or individuals based in the United Kingdom regarded by Tehran as a threat, the head of Britain's domestic spy agency said on Wednesday. Ken McCallum, Director General of the Security Service known...
Russian Economy Shrinks 4% in Third Quarter - Statistics Agency
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy shrank 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, data from the Rosstat federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, as the consequences of the country's military actions in Ukraine continued to weigh on the economy. That was a slight improvement from the second quarter, when...
Ukraine Working With Allies on 'Integrated' Air Defence System
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday that Kyiv was working with international allies on an "integrated and echeloned" air defence system. Reznikov gave no further details in a tweet written a day after Russia carried out air strikes across Ukraine, but he said that "protecting...
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Military Procurement Network Aiding Russia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday targeted Russian military's supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities that it said were part of a transnational network that procures technology to support Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury also designated family members of Russian oligarch...
Ukraine's Kyivstar Resumes Telco Coverage in Kherson After Russia Exit
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ukraine's largest telecom operator Kyivstar has resumed coverage for more than half of Kherson city after Russia retreated from the region, and is working to help services across the country withstand intensified bombing, a senior executive said on Wednesday. Kherson is the main city of the region...
Musk Says He Made Some Tesla Decisions Without Board Nod, Defends $56 Billion Pay
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and...
Hungary Govt Sees 'Good Chance' for Deal on EU Funds Within Weeks
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government is doing its best to meet its commitments to Brussels and there is a "good chance" of sealing a deal on European Union funds within weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Wednesday. Orban's nationalist government and the Brussels-based European Commission...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says U.S., China Statement on Nuclear Threats 'Weighty Statements'
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that he welcomed the statements from the United States and China from the Group of 20 meeting on the inadmissibility of threats to use nuclear weapons. "This is a grouping of very weighty states. And today, on the eve...
Petro-Logistics Says OPEC Appears to Be Making Oil Output Cut
LONDON (Reuters) - Crude oil exports by OPEC have fallen significantly so far this month, leading tanker-tracker Petro-Logistics said on Wednesday, suggesting members are delivering on their share of the output cut agreed by the group and its allies. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC),...
U.S. Has Not Seen Anything to Contradict Polish Assessment on Missile Explosion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has not seen anything that contradicts Poland's preliminary assessment that a missile which landed within its borders on Tuesday was most likely the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Wednesday. "Whatever the final conclusions...
FTX's Bahamas Liquidators 'Reject the Validity' of US Bankruptcy
(Reuters) - FTX's Bahamas-based liquidators said they "reject the validity" of the crypto exchange's U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, according to court documents filed in the U.S. late Tuesday. FTX and 130 affiliates filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. on Nov. 11, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing...
