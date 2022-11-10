ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voices: The chance to see the ‘real’ Matt Hancock? Oh Matt. We already have. More than you’ll ever know

By Tom Peck
 3 days ago

The titles roll and out from what looks like a long drop toilet pokes the grinning face of Britain’s most hated man, there’s a dissolve cut and Mike Tindall is shaking his head and saying the words “bulls*** bulls*** bulls***” over and over again.

Within about two minutes, he’s singing Ed Sheeran acapella, saved only by the light-up nose of some kind of air raid siren disguised as a giant mole. Next, he’s in the pitch dark; shoving his hand in a basket of rats – and from there, things really started to go downhill.

Welcome to the jungle, Matt Hancock, and welcome the rest of the nation to quite possibly the greatest primetime weeknight TV viewing of our sad little lives.

The reason Matt Hancock is currently in Australia and not in the cabinet is a) because he evacuated untested Covid patients into care homes causing the needless deaths of thousands of people and b) because he declared extramarital affairs during Covid to be a police matter whilst having one himself.

And yet, and this really does illuminate the character of the man, at no point in an entirely torturous 90 minutes was there a single clear moment where he looked like maybe he’d made a mistake. That maybe this wasn’t worth it.

Because it really did get worse. Diving head first into a pitch-dark tunnel, having buckets of live maggots tipped over him and giant spiders crawl over his back while he rummaged around in the wet filth, trying to win dinner tokens for nine other people who aren’t even going to bother to pretend not to hate him was frankly the high point.

When he actually had to go and meet the others, that was when the horror really began. A lot of politics involves trying to see with foresight what will become obvious to everybody else with hindsight. It’s by no means easy, but when news of Matt Hancock’s four hundred grand holiday in the middle of a sitting parliamentary recession catapulted a national hate figure into a symbol of pure revulsion, it’s arguable Hancock himself should have worked out exactly what his new friends would think of him.

Most people in I’m A Celebrity talk about how hungry they were; about how there wasn’t enough food to go around. And it is from that vantage point that one should view Boy George’s decision not to eat any dinner at all, rather than have to sit around a campfire with Matt Hancock. Commendable behaviour? Maybe. But one does wonder quite how the currents of public opinion have converged to a point at which the Good Guy is the one who went to prison for handcuffing a sex worker to a wall .

It was, at least, pleasant to watch a series of celebrities, ITV News’s Charlene White to A Place in the Sun ’s Scarlette Douglas, take it in turns to ask him the rather obvious question: “Why are you here?”

It’s important, apparently, that the world see that “politicians are human beings”; that they can have the scales peeled from their eyes and see that arguably the least impressive major politician in modern British history has not descended from some otherworldly realm. That the guy who demonstrably didn’t have a clue what he was doing, not least with regard to managing a pandemic, but also to knowing where the CCTV cameras are in his own office, might actually be, you know, just a regular guy.

White and Douglas could only stare into space as they heard the Hancock monologue. Not least as they know the truth better than almost anybody else; that the reason anyone goes on I’m A Celebrity is because an offer of a very large amount of money arrives, and with it comes an obligation to make a complete arse of yourself, and thereafter follows an internal struggle as to whether the number is large enough. And whomever you see thereafter, chowing down on ostrich anus or dipping their head in a bucket of eels, has comprehensively lost the battle with their own sense of shame.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Naturally, it’s slightly different if you’re Matt Hancock. His payday is not the consequence of his own graft or talent, be it in sport or acting or comedy or whatever. He’s four hundred grand up for absolutely no reason beyond his own incompetence.

And what lies ahead is a payback of sorts. Tomorrow night, it has already been confirmed, he’ll be dangled into some kind of underwater den with a load of crocodiles. And the night after it’ll be exactly the same. And the one after that. And the one after that.

And frankly, what’s the point in moralising about it? You might as well try and enjoy it. Not that it’s any kind of comeuppance. He’s already enjoying it a lot more than anybody else. The chance to see the real Matt Hancock? Oh Matt. we already have. More than you’ll ever know.

Related
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live updates: Olivia Attwood shares why she left, plus her thoughts on Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and, as expected, the public keep voting for him to do all the gruesome trials.His arrival at the camp has been met with mixed emotions, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show. Olivia Attwood, who was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle, said of Hancock after she left:...
The Independent

Matt Hancock hunts through offal-filled trough in latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Matt Hancock searches through a trough of offal inside a room containing thousands of flies in his latest trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!The public voted on Saturday night for the former health secretary, 44, to take part in his fifth consecutive challenge since joining the ITV show on Wednesday.In a preview of Sunday’s episode, he faces the House of Horrors and is tasked with navigating an “eerie house in the jungle” full of critters.Your votes mean @MattHancock will be heading to the House of Horrors in tomorrow night's show!The next vote is already open so...
The Independent

Olivia Attwood reveals blood test result forced her to quit I’m A Celebrity camp

Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a routine blood test showed she was anaemic.The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also revealed low sodium and potassium levels, prompting staff to immediately take her to hospital.The former Love Island contestant, 31, disclosed the reason for her departure after only 24 hours in the Australian jungle in an interview with the Mail On Sunday.She said: “I was so scared, I was like: ‘What the hell is wrong with me?’“They couldn’t give me an answer, they just told me...
The Independent

Olivia Attwood’s I’m a Celeb departure due to anaemia – but what is the condition?

Olivia Attwood has revealed that being “dangerously anaemic” is the reason she dropped out of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! after only a couple of days of filming.The former Love Island contestant, who is now back in Manchester after her short stint in Australia, said the condition was spotted during a routine blood test that all I’m a Celeb contestants undergo.The blood test also flagged low sodium and potassium levels which prompted staff of the ITV show to take Attwood, 31, to A&E.“I was so scared, I was like, ‘What the hell is wrong with me?’ They...
The Independent

Kate joins Camilla on balcony as King leads Remembrance Sunday service for first time

The Princess of Wales joined the Queen Consort to view the annual Remembrance Sunday service today, the first led by King Charles III as monarch.Kate Middleton and Camilla stood on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building to watch the proceedings in central London, which saw the King lay a special tribute wreath on the Cenotaph.For the service, Kate wore a black coat with a trio of red poppies. Her hair was worn in a low ponytail and she wore a wide-brimmed black hat with diamond and pearl drop earrings.Camilla also donned a black coat with...
The Independent

‘Evil temptress’ turned ‘nation’s grandmother’?: Camilla has been a PR victory for the beleaguered royals

In January 1993, a tampon shook the world. A month after Charles and Diana publicly split, details of an intimate exchange between the future King and Camilla Parker Bowles were leaked to the press. Their conversation, recorded in 1989 when both were married to other people, included titillating titbits such as “I want to feel my way along you, all over you, up and down you and in and out...” Another involved Charles’s unexpectedly bawdy urge to be reincarnated as one of Camilla’s tampons. Camilla was just as game, suggesting he could come back as the whole box, “so you could just keep going”. Royal levels of filth.
The Independent

The Independent

