Read full article on original website
Related
montereycountyweekly.com
Robert Rivas will be the next speaker of the California Assembly.
Robert Rivas, who was elected on Tuesday to his third term in the California Assembly, will become California's next Speaker of the Assembly. It is a critical and powerful role in Sacramento, and one that Rivas' Democratic colleagues unanimously voted him into yesterday, Nov. 10, just two days after Election Day.
montereycountyweekly.com
Two hospital boards see upsets in Nov. 8 election.
Two hospital boards—including a brand new board representing North County—saw upsets of incumbents by voters on Nov. 8. A long-time Watsonville doctor, Joe Gallagher, now retired, won a seat on the newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District Board by an overwhelming margin. In early results, Gallagher received over 40 percent of the vote in a three-way race.
Santa Cruz Election 2022: The latest on winners, losers and races that are still too close to call
With the latest results released at 4 p.m. on Friday by the Santa Cruz County Clerk's office, more than half of the votes are now in. The count continues with the next results released Monday afternoon. For now, here's what we know about the likely winners, and the relatively few races that are still too close to call.
montereycountyweekly.com
Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez wins a second term; Fernando Cabrera leads for council over two incumbents.
Political newcomer Fernando Cabrera is leading in a three-way race for two open seats on Soledad City Council, while Mayor Anna Velazquez has a strong lead over challenger Maria Corralejo, who is a member of City Council. As of the latest vote count on midnight Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Velazquez...
montereycountyweekly.com
Water activist Liesbeth Visscher leads in Marina City Council race against Les Martin.
In the only contested City Council race in Marina, Liesbeth Visscher, chair of the group Citizens for Just Water, has an 8-percent lead against Les Martin, a Navy retiree, to represent District 4. As of the ballot count at 5 on Friday, Nov. 11, Visscher leads with 461 votes over Martin's 376.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
sanbenito.com
Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win
If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
pajaronian.com
Hernandez leads Dutra in race for 4th district
WATSONVILLE—Felipe Hernandez has taken an early lead on Jimmy Dutra in the race for the 4th District Santa Cruz County Supervisor seat, according to initial results reported by the County Elections Department. Hernandez, the former mayor of Watsonville and current member of the Cabrillo College Governing Board, had secured...
CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base Fort Ord
MARINA, Calif. (AP) - Federal health officials are conducting a new study to determine whether veterans once stationed at a now-shuttered California military base were exposed to dangerously high levels of cancer-causing toxins. The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes nine months after an Associated Press...
montereycountyweekly.com
In uncertain times, we can help chart a path toward prosperity for our community through local philanthropy.
Each year Monterey County Gives! is launched in a unique economic or cultural environment. Who knew in 2019 that 10 weeks after the close of the campaign we’d all be sheltering in place?. MCGives! 2020 took place in the thick of the pandemic—pre-vaccines—and uncertainty was the prevailing mood. Families...
montereycountyweekly.com
On Veterans Day, celebrating the Monterey County residents who served, and continue to serve, their communities and country.
Dave Faries here, wondering what I can say that would capture in some way the service veterans offer their country and the meaning of Veterans Day. We must acknowledge that there are many stains—acts that go against whatever ethics exist in wartime, political leaders applying force where it wasn’t necessary, veterans left homeless after their time in uniform and so on. Yet the overwhelming majority of those who join America’s armed forces do their duty well. Many who see combat carry scabs, and sometimes the healing is difficult.
KSBW.com
This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
peninsulapress.com
Cal Fire, seeking to prevent wildfires, conducts historic controlled burn near Santa Cruz
LOS GATOS— Cal Fire conducted a historic controlled burn Nov. 4 over four acres of Soquel Demonstration State Forest, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The burn came after weeks of work by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) to prepare some 17 acres of the redwood forest. A team of close to 30 firefighters spent the day burning the understory of the forest, their careful choreography ensuring that the fire stayed contained to the planned areas.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Salinas Valley farmers hit by lettuce virus
A virus spread by insects is causing widespread damage to lettuce crops in the Salinas Valley, the renowned Salad Bowl that provides more than one-half of America’s lettuce. According to growers and researchers, impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, is ravaging lettuce fields in the region that normally accounts for $1.2 billion in annual lettuce production.
Laying Down the Law
It was a good and grand thing that happened on Tuesday. The voting public said it was time for a new way of doing things in the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department, a way that is not merely imposed on us the way it always has been. For decades mediocrity...
montereycountyweekly.com
What’s in a tortilla?
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, inevitably hungry after reading the food story that appears in this week’s print edition of the Weekly. This story, like the business it is about, was built on a tortilla—as in, the humble tortilla was Editor Sara Rubin’s entry way to the story. And for good reason.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Glaum’s Egg-cellent farm stand, a Michelin miss and fall wine events
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
montereycountyweekly.com
David Estrada’s food truck starts with tortillas.
After Salinas native David Estrada graduated from Hartnell College, he found himself lacking a career direction. He worked odd jobs, and was a teller at a credit union when al-Qaeda coordinated an attack on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. He found a sense of purpose and enlisted in the Marine Corps, and proceeded to do three combat tours, each nine to 10 months long, in Iraq.
Kevin Reed's radical ride: Legendary anti-hero of Santa Cruz surf, skate scene getting his belated due
Born into a troubled home life, the Santa Cruz legend dubbed 'Mr. Radical' threw himself full speed into the natural playgrounds that surrounded him in the 1970s and 80s. His acumen and fearlessness gave him early notoriety, but he says that fame, fortune and accolades were never what he sought. Nonetheless, he was inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame on Thursday night. He and his wife drove to the ceremony in the van they live in near Steamer Lane.
Is it me or is distracted driving on the rise? I've been rear-ended three times in Santa Cruz this year
I've been rear-ended three times since February in Santa Cruz, Jeanette Prather writes. She says she's getting used to the sound of metal slamming into her bumper, which is disturbing and unacceptable. People need to stop texting, driving with pets and not paying attention to the road.
Comments / 0