ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
montereycountyweekly.com

Robert Rivas will be the next speaker of the California Assembly.

Robert Rivas, who was elected on Tuesday to his third term in the California Assembly, will become California's next Speaker of the Assembly. It is a critical and powerful role in Sacramento, and one that Rivas' Democratic colleagues unanimously voted him into yesterday, Nov. 10, just two days after Election Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
montereycountyweekly.com

Two hospital boards see upsets in Nov. 8 election.

Two hospital boards—including a brand new board representing North County—saw upsets of incumbents by voters on Nov. 8. A long-time Watsonville doctor, Joe Gallagher, now retired, won a seat on the newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District Board by an overwhelming margin. In early results, Gallagher received over 40 percent of the vote in a three-way race.
WATSONVILLE, CA
sanbenito.com

Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win

If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Hernandez leads Dutra in race for 4th district

WATSONVILLE—Felipe Hernandez has taken an early lead on Jimmy Dutra in the race for the 4th District Santa Cruz County Supervisor seat, according to initial results reported by the County Elections Department. Hernandez, the former mayor of Watsonville and current member of the Cabrillo College Governing Board, had secured...
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

On Veterans Day, celebrating the Monterey County residents who served, and continue to serve, their communities and country.

Dave Faries here, wondering what I can say that would capture in some way the service veterans offer their country and the meaning of Veterans Day. We must acknowledge that there are many stains—acts that go against whatever ethics exist in wartime, political leaders applying force where it wasn’t necessary, veterans left homeless after their time in uniform and so on. Yet the overwhelming majority of those who join America’s armed forces do their duty well. Many who see combat carry scabs, and sometimes the healing is difficult.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
peninsulapress.com

Cal Fire, seeking to prevent wildfires, conducts historic controlled burn near Santa Cruz

LOS GATOS— Cal Fire conducted a historic controlled burn Nov. 4 over four acres of Soquel Demonstration State Forest, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The burn came after weeks of work by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) to prepare some 17 acres of the redwood forest. A team of close to 30 firefighters spent the day burning the understory of the forest, their careful choreography ensuring that the fire stayed contained to the planned areas.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Salinas Valley farmers hit by lettuce virus

A virus spread by insects is causing widespread damage to lettuce crops in the Salinas Valley, the renowned Salad Bowl that provides more than one-half of America’s lettuce. According to growers and researchers, impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, is ravaging lettuce fields in the region that normally accounts for $1.2 billion in annual lettuce production.
SALINAS, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Laying Down the Law

It was a good and grand thing that happened on Tuesday. The voting public said it was time for a new way of doing things in the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department, a way that is not merely imposed on us the way it always has been. For decades mediocrity...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

What’s in a tortilla?

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, inevitably hungry after reading the food story that appears in this week’s print edition of the Weekly. This story, like the business it is about, was built on a tortilla—as in, the humble tortilla was Editor Sara Rubin’s entry way to the story. And for good reason.
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

David Estrada’s food truck starts with tortillas.

After Salinas native David Estrada graduated from Hartnell College, he found himself lacking a career direction. He worked odd jobs, and was a teller at a credit union when al-Qaeda coordinated an attack on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. He found a sense of purpose and enlisted in the Marine Corps, and proceeded to do three combat tours, each nine to 10 months long, in Iraq.
SALINAS, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Kevin Reed's radical ride: Legendary anti-hero of Santa Cruz surf, skate scene getting his belated due

Born into a troubled home life, the Santa Cruz legend dubbed 'Mr. Radical' threw himself full speed into the natural playgrounds that surrounded him in the 1970s and 80s. His acumen and fearlessness gave him early notoriety, but he says that fame, fortune and accolades were never what he sought. Nonetheless, he was inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame on Thursday night. He and his wife drove to the ceremony in the van they live in near Steamer Lane.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy