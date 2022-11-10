As climate activists, we go into every year dreading the upcoming Cop whilst mourning the outcomes of the most recent one. These international conferences – which market themselves as the be all and end all for securing climate action – serve to do anything but that. Instead, they are cornerstones of oppression and exclusion of the most vulnerable and climate-impacted in society, where polluters are centred and people are pushed out. Year on year, we brace ourselves for the absolute absurdities we will experience at the conference, and this year is no different.It is the first week of Cop27, and...

1 DAY AGO