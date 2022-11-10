Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
montereycountyweekly.com
Robert Rivas will be the next speaker of the California Assembly.
Robert Rivas, who was elected on Tuesday to his third term in the California Assembly, will become California's next Speaker of the Assembly. It is a critical and powerful role in Sacramento, and one that Rivas' Democratic colleagues unanimously voted him into yesterday, Nov. 10, just two days after Election Day.
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of California
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of CaliforniaThe Charley Project. Some of the most prolific serial killers in history in the United States have used the state of California as their hunting ground. According to a 2022 report from 'the World Population Review, California has 1,777 known serial killer victims and 4.44 victims per 100,000 people, more than any other state. Per the World Population review, the following 10 states have the most serial killer victims:
Californians are interested in moving to this state: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
Tight California races may determine US House control
A string of California U.S. House races remains in play, and the outcome could make the difference in which party controls the chamber next year.
California pot companies sued for not getting smokers high enough
"This behavior is rampant in the industry and it was only a matter of time."
Fatal shootings: California’s bid to police its police is lagging
In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota at police hands, California stepped up with a plan: Put the state in charge of investigating police shootings of unarmed people. CalMatters is tracking these cases and, so far, the Justice Department is struggling to keep up.
actionnewsnow.com
California bans sale of flavored tobacco
CALIFORNIA - Voters passed Proposition 31 this general election. That bans the sale of most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers at in-person stores and vending machines statewide. This does not include hookah, tobacco sold and used at the store, certain cigars or loose-leaf tobacco. “If this is...
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
KTVU FOX 2
High-tech tug of war
SAN FRANCISCO - There are currently 45,000 vacant high-tech jobs in California. Lawyer and former Employment Development Department Director Michael Bernick said the more layoffs, means the more competition. "Well it's always difficult to get a job even when the economy is doing very well. The Bay Area is a...
The ‘Most Magical’ winter destinations in California
While California probably isn’t the first place you think of when you think about winter, per se, there are some towns that could serve as the backdrop of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Tripstodiscover.com, a website that provides trip planning suggestions and resources, released a list of the 50 “Most Magical” winter wonderland towns in the […]
Big bet to allow sports gambling in California is a bust
The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share of a potential billion dollar market in the nation’s most […]
KSBW.com
Watch: Bobcat cubs play in Carmel backyard
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Two bobcat cubs were caught on camera playing around in the backyard of a Carmel Valley home. The video was taken by KSBW 8 viewer, Lisa Chappell, who said the two cubs were playing together while their mother watched from a nearby fence post. Bobcats...
California witness questions bright orange lights moving silently overhead
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fremont reported watching and photographing multiple brightly lit, orange-colored objects crossing the sky silently at about 9:24 p.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Former model accepts plea deal in California doctor’s death; body found in car trunk near Lake Mead in 2019
Prosecutors say Turner and her boyfriend Jon Kennison beat psychiatrist 71-year-old Thomas Burchard to death and hid him in the trunk of a car left out in the desert near Lake Mead in March of 2019
shelbycountypost.com
Greenfield PD arrest car hoppers connected to stolen California vehicle
A search for a second suspect involving a stolen car in Greenfield has ended with an arrest. Greenfield Police had stopped a car that was reported stolen from California. The car had a stolen license plate on it with multiple other plates in the vehicle. Police noted that from the investigation it was clear the occupants were car hoppers, as ID’s and other stolen property from multiple states was located in the vehicle.
Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study
(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
California murder suspect arrested trying to steal laundry detergent from supermarket: police
The La Verne Police Department arrested a man for shoplifting laundry detergent on Tuesday and found that there was a warrant for his arrest on murder charges.
Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
