Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid: The Palestinians are using the UN to attack Israel
Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday condemned the United Nations General Assembly Fourth Committee’s vote on Friday to adopt an anti-Israel motion calling for the urgent rendering of an “advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”. Lapid in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ben-Gvir: ‘I am not Rabbi Kahane and I do not support the deportation of all Arabs’
During a ceremony on Thursday commemorating 32 years since Rabbi Meir Kahane’s assassination, Otzma Yehudit chairman and Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was booed for saying he does not want to deport all Arabs from Israel and disagrees with some of the Jewish Defense League founder’s statements.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nides: US will fight any Israeli attempts at annexation
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said on Wednesday that the Biden administration would forcefully oppose any move by Israel’s next government to annex areas in Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank. “We will fight any attempt at annexation,” Nides told Israel’s Channel 11.
Cleveland Jewish News
Before election, Israel approved $2.3 million plan to improve its image among Reform and Conservative Jews: Report
(JTA) — Concerned that progressive values widely held by American Jews were fueling growing skepticism about the Jewish state, the Israeli government launched an unprecedented plan to counter the trend, according to internal documents obtained by the Israeli watchdog newsroom Shomrim. The documents reveal a $2.3 million partnership between...
Cleveland Jewish News
With a dark winter looming in Ukraine, Jewish groups send generators and other support
(JTA) — Since Feb. 24, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Jewish groups from around the world have flooded the country with support, from food to medical care to evacuations. Now, as temperatures fall and Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid ramp up, those groups are directing their efforts toward...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pro-Israel watchdog alleges ‘sham hearings’ by controversial UN commission
The pro-Israel organization NGO Monitor is accusing the United Nations commission investigating Israel of ignoring the group’s research in favor of pro-Palestinian testimony that fits the commission’s biases. The U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva created the three-person commission last year following an 11-day conflict between Israel and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jews in Germany’s far-right party feeling buyer’s remorse
In October 2018, around two dozen Jews met in a nondescript conference hall in Wiesbaden, outnumbered by reporters, to inaugurate the Jewish faction of the right-wing Alternative for Deutschland party (JAfD). Going against the condemnation of an alliance of established German-Jewish groups who castigated the AfD as racist towards Jews and Muslims alike, these right-wing Jews argued that the party was “kosher” and could serve as a protector of German Jews given its leaders’ pro-Israel, anti-Muslim immigration positions.
Cleveland Jewish News
Would Jews prefer Trump or DeSantis in 2024?
The midterm elections have left Americans more divided than ever. That’s the conclusion drawn by JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin about the mixed results, that will likely result in a divided government in Washington. On this episode of “Top Story,” Tobin argues that the outcome reinforced the sense that partisanship, not candidates, is what determines how most Americans vote. In his view, this feeling will only further deepen a partisan divide that has become something of a political tribal culture war.
Cleveland Jewish News
Polls show most Jewish voters backed Democrats, animated by democracy and abortion concerns
(JTA) — A poll of Jewish voters showed them overwhelmingly listing abortion rights and risks to democracy as their top issues when they voted in midterm elections. The poll commissioned by J Street and another exit poll conducted on behalf of Fox News Channel and the Associated Press also showed substantial majorities of Jews voting Democratic, although they differed on how big the majorities were. That is commensurate with Jewish voting in the past, which favors Democrats two-to-one generally.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Cleveland Jewish News
Miller wants to be ‘largest Jewish voice in Congress'
Max L. Miller vowed to be “the largest Jewish voice in Congress on the Republican side of the House of Representatives,” saying he feels it is his duty to represent Jews of all political affiliations. “I feel it is a duty upon myself to represent the Jewish people...
Cleveland Jewish News
Fake AIPAC’s endorsement of apartheid goes viral and top Jewish exec departs as Twitter turmoil mounts
(JTA) — For a short time Thursday night, Twitter users could see a post that would confuse anyone plugged in to the world of Israel advocacy. “We apartheid,” tweeted an account with the handle AIPAC, the acronym for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. The account’s profile picture was the same red-and-blue Jewish star that the organization has long used on the social media platform.
Cleveland Jewish News
Two incumbent Jewish Democrats win competitive congressional races
Jewish Democrats breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday as Jewish, pro-Israel Democrats edged out their Republican challengers in two close congressional races. It took The Associated Press until 3:08 a.m. to call the winner of the race to represent Michigan’s 7th Congressional District for incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), a former CIA and Defense Department official.
Cleveland Jewish News
Republican share of the Jewish vote rises to 33% in midterms, exit poll shows
Thirty-three percent of American Jews who participated in Tuesday’s midterm elections voted Republican, up from 30% in the 2020 election and 24% in 2016, an exit poll conducted by Fox News found. Jews comprised 3% of the American electorate, according to Fox News, which included a question about religion...
Cleveland Jewish News
IAEA: Iran increases highly enriched uranium stockpile
Iran has increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday. The U.N. agency also chastised Tehran for continuing to bar its officials from accessing or monitoring Iranian nuclear sites. As of Oct. 22, Iran has around 62.3 kg. (137.3 lb.) of uranium...
Cleveland Jewish News
Independence Day terror attack victim’s condition deteriorates
The condition of a 75-year old Israeli man who was seriously wounded in a terrorist attack in Elad on May 4, Israel’s Independence Day, has taken a turn for the worse, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Shimon Maatuf, of Moshav Barkat, was employed as an armed security guard at...
Cleveland Jewish News
ADL: CWRU undergraduate student government resolution ‘antisemitic and anti-Israel’
In the days following Case Western Reserve University’s undergraduate student government’s vote to approve a resolution that was inspired by the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement targeting Israel, Anti-Defamation League Cleveland tweeted its response. “The resolution is, at its core, both anti-semitic and anti-Israel,” the Nov. 9 tweet...
