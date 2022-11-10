ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

SALUTE TO VETERANS: Marines gave Sherwood man an education

By Emily Harris
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mlmb0_0j5aL6fg00 George Carrillo went from banking to social services, with a stop on the Oregon political stage this spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDjuK_0j5aL6fg00 In May, former Marine George Carrillo made Oregon political history as one of the top four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

"I was the first person of color to actually reach the live debate stage as a gubernatorial candidate" this year, he recalls. "And I have no political background of any sort."

Carrillo, 43, said he ran because he believes Oregon can and should do more to support its veterans.

He brings an inside view to his assessment, as he currently works for the Oregon Health Authority as a program manager in its Office of Behavioral Health Services. In a recent interview, he promoted ideas like more access to mental health services and reduced property taxes for vets.

"Too many of my brothers and sisters are either sitting in prison or sitting on the streets, and that is not fair because they have made the ultimate sacrifice," he said in an interview. "We've been asked to do some of the most terrible things that anybody can imagine. Yet when we come home, we're not taken care of."

Carrillo was born in Chicago after his parent immigrated from Ecuador, and he joined the Marines right after high school.

Military service had not been on his radar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0j5aL6fg00

"I'd never considered serving. It wasn't on my roadmap or anything," he said.

Carrillo didn't have the means to pay for college, so he looked into serving.

"I saw an advertisement for the Marines and ended up going into a recruiter's office and really liked what I heard, especially the education benefits of it," he said.

He was 18 years old, "a hundred pounds soaking wet," with no life experience "except being in Catholic school" when he packed up to join the Marine infantry in 1997. At first, Carrillo remembers that he and his new friends would spend their spare time daydreaming about life after the military.

"It's interesting. When you get in, it's almost like, man, you can't wait to get out because it's so different," he recalled. "All of us were these young kids trying to be men, and all of us talking about what we're gonna do with our life after the four years."

"And then all of a sudden, the world changes."

Soon after the 9/11 attacks, Carrillo, who'd been stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Kaneohe Bay, was deployed to Asia. He can't speak to the specifics of the place or mission, but he did two near back-to-back tours. On the second tour, he was injured and left the battlefield for a stint teaching at Camp Pendleton. He loved teaching — he calls it his "best time" as a Marine.

"It wasn't boot camp or anything. It was talking about war, getting them prepared. I was a weapon specialist and was giving them all of this advice and tactics on, you know, how to come home safely. I really enjoyed it. It was just the highlight of my career."

But his injuries needed attention, and after surgery, he was sent home to his parents — now in Phoenix - to recover. The physical toll was enough that Carrillo received an honorable discharge. It took just a few minutes to sign the paperwork. But the uncertainty of transition lingered.

"All of a sudden, you get hurt. And now it's like, 'Okay, now you've got to go back to thinking about, what am I gonna do?'"

It was a familiar question.

"I found myself back in the same place that I was when I was entering the Marine Corps. What am I gonna do?"

Carrillo returned to one of the early reasons he found the military appealing: the GI Bill. He got a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, going to school while holding a job in banking with Chase Bank in Phoenix. He was looking into law school when a professor suggested he consider law enforcement instead. He went on a ride-along and loved it. To him, it felt people-oriented, with the humbling responsibility of coming onto a scene and trying to figure out what was happening.

"I wasn't necessarily being directed like, 'This is what you're gonna do. We're gonna attack this or blow this up,'" he said, contrasting his experience as a Marine with his experience as a sheriff's deputy in Gila County, Arizona. "It was trying to be a problem solver, trying to understand what happened, knowing that 99.9% of the time, I didn't witness it."

Carrillo's wife is from Oregon, and they moved from Phoenix to the southwest Portland suburbs for her career. At that point, he took a break from paid work to be the primary caregiver for their first child. After a year or so, he transitioned to a new social and health services career at the Oregon Health Authority, where he remains today.

Another political run is still potentially ahead. After losing the Democratic nomination for governor, he wound up endorsing Republican candidate Christine Drazan, although he remains registered as a Democrat.

"I have not left the Democratic Party, he said. "I'm still a Democrat, but I think that we need to be able to do better."

Editor's note: This story appears in 2022 Salute to Veterans , a special publication in print and online by Pamplin Media Group to celebrate the stories of veterans.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment

Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
IDAHO STATE
thelundreport.org

How To Access Free Mobile Medical, Dental Care In Oregon, Washington

This article was originally published by the Salem Statesman Journal. Galdina Sanchez Cruz, 43, had never been to a dentist before showing up to a mobile dental clinic Saturday at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. Her teeth had been hurting for almost a year by the time a neighbor told...
SALEM, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OREGON STATE
The Times

Ben Bowman ready to hit ground running

The newly elected Oregon House representative believes he'll be the youngest openly gay legislator in the state.When Ben Bowman was elected to the school board for the Tigard-Tualatin School District in 2019, not only was he the youngest to ever achieve that position at age 27, but he was also the first openly gay member of the board. Fast forward ahead three years and Bowman, who was elected handily to represent Oregon House District 25 on Tuesday, said he now believes he has the rare distinction of being the youngest LGBTQ legislator in Oregon history. He will be 30 by...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

SALUTE TO VETERANS: Tough love inspired Sherwood veteran

Sherwood native Darrell Crawford was given choice: go to juvenile detention or join the military.For Darrell Crawford, it took a little tough love from a judge to prompt him to join the Army. Crawford's father and uncles served in World War II. His father served in North Africa, while his uncles served in the Pacific theater. Born in 1949, Crawford candidly admits there was a time in his youth when he would, on occasion — perhaps more than just on occasion — get ticketed for speeding. This resulted in several visits with a judge. "Between 16 and...
SHERWOOD, OR
KLEWTV

Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

SALUTE TO VETERANS: Tualatin man formed his 'band of brothers'

Len Kauffman liked flying but hated being shot at. In Vietnam, it was tough to avoid it.While Vietnam veteran Len Kauffman wouldn't call his 1968 U.S. Army tour in Vietnam enjoyable, he formed special bonds with his fellow soldiers that will last his lifetime. Raised on a farm about 3 miles west of Lebanon, Kauffman attended Oregon State University before joining its ROTC program. "Most of my ROTC buddies back then went to Vietnam, and we have kind of a kinship that's quite precious now," he said, adding that the bond was formed between himself and fellow pilots, crew chiefs, gunners...
TUALATIN, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon wolves: Sink your fangs into 9 graphics that explore where they roam, live and die

Oregon’s wolf population is growing slowly with 175 wolves documented by state wildlife officials in 2021. Gray wolves, which can be all sorts of colors from snow white to jet black, were once common across Oregon but were eradicated by the 1940s due to government sponsored bounties and the negative sentiment towards the canid widely held across the west. That sentiment is still alive, and poaching has been on the rise in recent years.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Benefits from the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs

Since 1945, the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has assisted veterans in accessing federal VA benefits and care. Today, Oregon has a statewide network of trained and certified county and tribal Veteran Service Offices (VSO) accessible to veterans and their families in every county and on some tribal lands.
OREGON STATE
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
682
Followers
2K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy