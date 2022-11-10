Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Reveal New Insight Into the Genetic Causes of Autism and ADHD
Researchers have identified new gene variants that influence your risk of ADHD and autism. In the group of neurodevelopmental disorders, ADHD and autism have a number of things in common: They are two of the most frequent child psychiatric diagnoses; both are highly heritable; and, although the fundamental symptoms vary, autism and ADHD have a large overlap in their underlying genetic origins.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Researchers Find People with Autism Have Empathy – It’s Just Different
A research group led by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has proposed a new concept for predicting autism and autistic traits. Empathic disequilibrium combines two types of empathy into a single scale for the first time. Their findings were published recently in the peer-reviewed journal Autism Research. Cognitive empathy means...
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
Psych Centra
Autism and Savant Syndrome: What to Know
Savant syndrome is when someone has a remarkable talent or skill with a developmental difference or brain injury. Savant syndrome occurs more often with autism than with other conditions. You may have seen the movie “Rain Man” and been awed by character Raymond Babbitt’s mathematical ability and memory....
Psych Centra
What Are the 3 Levels of Autism?
Three levels of autism exist to clarify the amount of support an autistic person might want or need. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental difference that can appear in many forms. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, text revision (DSM-5-TR) outlines diagnostic criteria based on...
Dementia signs might be detected up to 9 years before onset, researchers say
Researchers say data indicates that healthcare professionals may be able to diagnose demential up to nine years before its onset. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association points to signs like balance issues, falls, impairment and problem-solving issues could be clues that help doctors warn of dementia years before symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
Scientists Claim Major Autism Breakthrough
Studies show hyperbaric chamber treatment has shown promising results in reducing inflammation and improving social skills in animal model testing. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their mental and/or physical health to visit their doctor or therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingCenters For Disease Control and Prevention, Neuroscience.com, i24News.tv, and International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
New study reveals COVID effects on brain
A study conducted by Banner Sun Health Research Institute researchers revealed new information and findings on how the COVID-19 virus invades the human brain. The study is the most comprehensive research on COVID-19 in the brain to date. Led by Drs. Geidy Serrano and Thomas Beach, the study looked at the brains of 42 people who died of COVID-19 and 107 control subjects, all from the institute’s Brain and Body Donation program, who did not have the virus from 2019 to 2021.
Schizophrenia: Scientists may have finally solved a 70-year riddle
Scientists from the Lieber Institute for Brain Development claim that they've solved a 70-year-old-riddle about schizophrenia. Challenged the scientists over decades, they revealed the brain chemical dopamine relates to schizophrenia, the often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis. . The study's findings were published...
PsyPost
New study links suffering from long-lasting severe depression to reduction in brain volume
A study on a large sample of patients found chronic, long-lasting depression to be associated with reduced brain volume. The reduced volume was found in brain regions relevant for planning one’s behavior, focusing attention, thinking, learning and remembering and also in regions relevant for regulating emotions. The study was published in Neurobiology and Treatment of Depression.
Brain scans shed light on reluctance to make eye contact among people with autism
A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from. Brain scans show that folks with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had significantly less activity in their dorsal parietal cortex during eye-to-eye contact, compared to people without ASD, researchers report.
legalexaminer.com
Acetaminophen Use in Pregnancy Linked to ADHD and Autism
According to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry, exposure to acetaminophen in the womb may increase a child’s risk for attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). According to the National Institutes of Health, Researchers analyzed data from a long-term study of factors influencing pregnancy and child...
MedicalXpress
Scientists make cancer breakthrough that could improve immunotherapy success rate
University of Southampton scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding why some cancers don't respond to immunotherapy treatment, bringing fresh hope that many more people could survive the disease. Researchers, supported by Cancer Research UK, have identified a key cell protein that prevents the treatment from working, and crucially, have...
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?
Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
MedicalXpress
Study: Popular dietary supplement causes cancer risk, brain metastasis
While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research from the University of Missouri has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team...
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
MedicalXpress
Study shows 86.4% of infants with anaphylaxis appropriately received epinephrine
Although many parents of infants worry about their child having a food allergy, there has not been a lot of research into the presentation of anaphylaxis in infants. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY shows that, in infants aged 0-24 months who presented to the emergency department for anaphylaxis, few required hospitalization and most were able to go home after a few hours of observation.
MedicalXpress
Treating mood disorders with psychoactive drugs
There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between Asperger’s and schizophrenia?
Although Asperger’s and schizophrenia are different conditions, their symptoms may overlap. Asperger’s and schizophrenia symptoms can include difficulties with social interactions, communication, and language. This overlap in symptoms can create challenges in diagnosing each condition correctly. It is also possible for people to have both conditions. This article...
