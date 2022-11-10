ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, OR

SALUTE TO VETERANS: Tough love inspired Sherwood veteran

By Scott Keith
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kV8VL_0j5aKRhP00 Sherwood native Darrell Crawford was given choice: go to juvenile detention or join the military.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZYco_0j5aKRhP00 For Darrell Crawford, it took a little tough love from a judge to prompt him to join the Army.

Crawford's father and uncles served in World War II. His father served in North Africa, while his uncles served in the Pacific theater.

Born in 1949, Crawford candidly admits there was a time in his youth when he would, on occasion — perhaps more than just on occasion — get ticketed for speeding. This resulted in several visits with a judge.

"Between 16 and 17 years old, I got 19 speeding tickets," Crawford said, adding sarcastically, "At 17, you're really smart. … I had gone there (to a judge) once every couple of weeks."

One particular meeting with a judge was decisive in Crawford's decision to join the U.S. Army.

The judge, deciding he didn't want to see Crawford anymore, offered him a stark choice: either MacLaren, a youth correctional facility in Woodburn, or the military.

"I said, 'Hell, I'll take the military,' figuring he would let me go and I could go hide out," Crawford recalled.

But there was no getting out of it. Crawford was 17 when he joined the service.

"I was 17, so I had to call Mom," he said. "She had to come down and sign the papers. She didn't want to do it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0j5aKRhP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqsNt_0j5aKRhP00 Crawford's first stop was at Fort Lewis in Washington, and he was later stationed in Hawaii.

"From Hawaii, I went to Vietnam," he said. "I made it to 'Nam in 1967, but I went over with an advanced party because I didn't want to take a boat over there. … I got there the last half of 1967, and the rest of the guys didn't show up until January of 1968."

Crawford was stationed in the little town of Doc Pho in South Vietnam.

In May 1968, Crawford was hit with shrapnel during combat. Luckily for him, he narrowly avoided critical injuries. Medics were able to remove the foreign material from his neck area and from over his heart.

Crawford described the ups and downs of battle during his experience in Vietnam.

"It's so sporadic over there," he said. "There are days where nothing ever happens. You get bored, tired and fed up. Then, all of a sudden, all hell breaks loose."

That said, Crawford said he had a good life in the military, noting that soldiers would look after each other.

"We take care of each other," he said, "If somebody gets too — whatever you do over there — the other guys make sure you're going to be OK."

Crawford remembers June 30, 1969, well. That's when he returned to Sherwood after serving his tour of duty and was reunited with his family.

Upon arriving home, Crawford had to figure out life after the military.

He recalled that he found himself "pumping gas up at the Chevron station at Six Corners in Sherwood," as well as other gas stations in the area.

Crawford added, "I think I pumped gas at about every place there is."

He worked for several years at Pettibone Mercury, a forklift business. After spending some time in California and Colorado, Crawford moved back to familiar surroundings in Sherwood.

Today, Crawford enjoys hobnobbing with fellow veterans at the American Legion Argonne Post 56.

Crawford's simple advice to a young man or woman thinking about joining the armed services and perhaps learning a skill there: "Get into what you enjoy."

For Crawford, being a mechanic is what he enjoys.

"I've always been a mechanic. I've always been good at mechanics," he said — noting, however, "In the infantry unit, you're infantry first and a mechanic second."

Editor's note: This story appears in 2022 Salute to Veterans , a special publication in print and online by Pamplin Media Group to celebrate the stories of veterans.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Times

SALUTE TO VETERANS: Tualatin man formed his 'band of brothers'

Len Kauffman liked flying but hated being shot at. In Vietnam, it was tough to avoid it.While Vietnam veteran Len Kauffman wouldn't call his 1968 U.S. Army tour in Vietnam enjoyable, he formed special bonds with his fellow soldiers that will last his lifetime. Raised on a farm about 3 miles west of Lebanon, Kauffman attended Oregon State University before joining its ROTC program. "Most of my ROTC buddies back then went to Vietnam, and we have kind of a kinship that's quite precious now," he said, adding that the bond was formed between himself and fellow pilots, crew chiefs, gunners...
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

SALUTE TO VETERANS: Marines gave Sherwood man an education

George Carrillo went from banking to social services, with a stop on the Oregon political stage this spring.In May, former Marine George Carrillo made Oregon political history as one of the top four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. "I was the first person of color to actually reach the live debate stage as a gubernatorial candidate" this year, he recalls. "And I have no political background of any sort." Carrillo, 43, said he ran because he believes Oregon can and should do more to support its veterans. He brings an inside view to his assessment, as he...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Sherwood plans Veterans Day event for Sunday

Guest speaker is Angelica Pilato, retired Air Force veteran and author of the Vietnam memoir 'Angel's Truck Stop.'The city of Sherwood will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Sherwood Center for the Arts. Angelica Pilato is the inspirational guest speaker for the event, which begins at 2 p.m. A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, Pilato is the author of "Angel's Truck Stop," a memoir that follows the challenges of trying to fit into a man's world during the Vietnam War. Pilato was the first woman Air Force officer assigned to manage an officers' club and served more than five years on active duty in the United States, Europe and Thailand. Also, during the event, patriotic musical performances are planned by Sherwood High School's Mixolydians. Light refreshments will be provided by Sprinkles of Joy and Symposium Coffee. The Sherwood Center for the Arts is at 22689 S.W. Pine St. The event is free and open to the public. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

Portland woman turning 100 has lived a full life

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Marianne Tormey is turning 100 on Nov. 10, 2022 and her family wants to share the amazing life she has experienced, with 71 of those years in Oregon. Marianne was born and raised in Minnesota. Her mother and father and nine siblings - five sisters and four brothers - lived on a self-sustaining farm. She spoke only German until she attended first grade. She had to convince her parents to let her attend high school. She was the only one from her family to attend. The effort involved walking a mile and a half on Highway 27 on school days and living with a sister for two years so she could finish high school. She graduated with her class of 30 in 1940.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

1920s: The Klan in Oregon Gets a Pass From Local Media

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OREGON STATE
The Times

Service group offers Christmas light-stringing help for seniors

Tigard High School students will begin stringing decorative lights for local seniors beginning Dec. 3.An annual tradition continues for King City and Summerfield senior citizens needing help stringing up Christmas lights, as well as help taking them down. Students from Tigard High School's Service Club are offering their assistance in putting up the decorations beginning Dec. 3. They will remove them on Jan. 7. The light-stringing event has been a tradition for more than 20 years, according to Jay Leet. Leet has worked for the Tigard-Tualatin School District for 30 years, spending some of that time as a Tigard High School Key Club advisor. Even in retirement, Leets helps coordinate the annual tradition. Those wanting some help with their Christmas lights should contact Leet at 503-989-7077 or Fred Holtz, a Tigard High School faculty advisor, at 503-431-5448. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Ben Bowman ready to hit ground running

The newly elected Oregon House representative believes he'll be the youngest openly gay legislator in the state.When Ben Bowman was elected to the school board for the Tigard-Tualatin School District in 2019, not only was he the youngest to ever achieve that position at age 27, but he was also the first openly gay member of the board. Fast forward ahead three years and Bowman, who was elected handily to represent Oregon House District 25 on Tuesday, said he now believes he has the rare distinction of being the youngest LGBTQ legislator in Oregon history. He will be 30 by...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Midterm Elections: Latest updates in the biggest races

A firefighter is doing okay after he fell through the floor of a northeast Portland home while battling a fire Wednesday morning. The holiday season is approaching and that means a favorite annual event is set to return: the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive!
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

Once again, this path attracts vandals

Every few weeks a bike ride takes me along the paved path behind Lowe’s in Albany, between the store property and the heavily wooded channel containing Periwinkle Creek. And on Thursday the looks of that place, ostensibly part of Albany’s parks system, provoked me into saying this:. As...
ALBANY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Drazan Refuses to Concede, Gonzalez Shows Love to Patriot Prayer Member, and Alex Jones Fined AGAIN 😂

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! First, let's check...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
682
Followers
2K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy